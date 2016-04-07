Bomberos de Rengo iniciará campaña para captar socios a través de la cuenta del agua

Fernando Ávila Figueroa
El Superintendente del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Rengo, Raúl Morales dio a conocer que la institución voluntaria comenzará una campaña para captar socios a través de la empresa Essbio. La autoridad bomberil sostuvo que se trata de la misma campaña que se realiza en la ciudad de Rancagua, la que será lanzada de manera oficial el día 16 de abril en Rengo.
La idea es informar a la comunidad para que se entusiasme con la idea y así aportar a los bomberos a través de su cuenta de agua potable con un monto totalmente voluntario. Essbio recibirá estos dineros para luego traspasarlos al Cuerpo de Bomberos de Rengo.
Quien quiera aportar, debe firmar un mandato donde autoriza a Essbio a cargar en la cuenta mensual el aporte voluntario.Los bomberos harán un recorrido casa a casa para informar de la campaña y para que la gente firme los mandatos. Pese a ello no se descarta que se puedan captar a cerca de 5 mil socios, teniendo en cuenta que en la comuna de Rengo existen más de 15 mil medidores.
