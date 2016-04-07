Diputado Sergio Espejo dice que autoridades han “abandonado ”  la red asistencial preocupándose solo del traslado del Hospital

 La inquietud la dio a conocer el parlamentario DC, alertando lentitud en la gestión del sistema regional de salud y el abandono de pacientes de las autoridades del ramo de cara a la mudanza hacia el nuevo recinto asistencial regional.



“Extremadamente preocupado” por la gestión del sistema de salud a nivel regional se declaró el Diputado DC Sergio Espejo, especialmente debido a la lentitud en el proceso de instalación del nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua (HRR) “Estoy extremadamente preocupado por la demora en la instalación del nuevo Hospital Regional, las irregularidades e ineficiencias del servicio de salud durante el gobierno de Sebastián Piñera atrasaron mucho la instalación de este este hospital, pero hemos iniciado el tercer año de gobierno de la Presidenta Bachelet no son suficientes para explicar la demora en contar con este nuevo hospital”, enfatizó Espejo.

El legislador por el distrito 35 sostuvo que el cambio de un hospital a otro tiene un cuello de botella en la atención de salud en el mayor nivel de complejidad, “Cuando el nuevo hospital no está operativo, la transición entre el actual hospital y el nuevo, comienza a operar como un cuello de botella en la atención de salud, porque en el hospital regional se entregan remedios, se realizan atenciones de mayor complejidad para los habitantes de la región y el resto de la región está prácticamente abandonada, a la espera de la instalación del nuevo hospital porque las autoridades del Servicio de Salud parecen estar sólo concentrada en la instalación del nuevo hospital, lo que aún no resulta y van dejando abandonada la atención y las dificultades en el resto de la región. Por semanas he preguntado al Director del Servicio de Salud por la falta de cardiólogo en Santa Cruz, y ni siquiera es capaz de responder”, explicó Espejo.

Por ello, el parlamentario DC aseguró que se comunicó con la Ministra de Salud, Carmen Castillo, para expresarle su preocupación y pedirle adoptar las medidas necesarias para acelerar la instalación del nuevo hospital regional y garantizar respeto por los habitantes del resto de la región.

“Espero que el Ministerio de Salud sea capaz de entregar fechas concretas respecto de las etapas que aún están pendientes en la instalación del nuevo hospital, que entregue el recurso humano y el apoyo técnico necesario para que el servicio de salud pueda cumplir sus funciones; pero además en el ejercicio de mis facultades fiscalizadoras, voy a pedir información de detalle que permita conocer las listas de espera, particularmente en materia de cirugías y atención de especialidades en cuanto a la acumulación de éstas de cara al traslado del recinto asistencial”, finalizó el diputado.