EDITORIAL: Necesitamos un plan de descontaminación por PM 2,5

Para Rancagua y Machalí está vigente la posibilidad de decretar alerta sanitaria por PM 2,5, sin embargo un eventual episodio critico por esta pequeña y dañina partícula, al menos según sucedió el año recién pasado, esta enlazada con las medidas dadas por el actual plan de descontaminación por Pm 10, lo que una vez más insistimos que creemos que se trata de un error, ya que el plan de descontaminación es por PM 10 partícula de mayor tamaño y si bien las medidas para disminuir el PM 10 también impactan en el PM 2,5 no necesariamente cuando existan episodios críticos para esta partícula más fina también existen para el PM 10, por lo que en varias ocasiones la población puede verse expuesta ante dañinos episodios, sin que se tomen medidas en su resguardo. Por algo la alerta sanitaria es por PM 2,5, sin embargo la cartera de salud durante el año pasado no promovió medidas muy distintas a las que presenta el cuestionado plan de descontaminación y para este año no se ha anunciado que la situación sea distinta. Recordemos que el actual plan de descontaminación sólo puede ser modificado cuando concurran 5 años de su implementación, mientras aún estamos a la espera de la declaración de zona saturada por PM 2,5 lo que permitiría realizar un Plan específico para esta fina partícula, esta vez –esperemos- con la lección aprendida de este cuestionado PDA por PM 10. Entre los varios cuestionamientos que realizamos al actual plan resalta lo ilógico que resulta que ante episodios críticos de distinta gravedad como los son la Alerta, Pre o Emergencia ambiental se tomen exactamente las mismas restricciones, sin considerar medidas que vayan subiendo en su intensidad en directa proporción a la gravedad de la situación medioambiental.



Luis Fernando González V.

Sub Director