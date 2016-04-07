EDITORIAL: Necesitamos un plan de descontaminación por PM 2,5

Para Rancagua y Machalí está vigente la posibilidad de decretar alerta sanitaria por PM 2,5, sin embargo un eventual episodio critico por esta pequeña y dañina partícula, al menos según sucedió el año recién pasado, esta enlazada con las medidas dadas por el actual plan de descontaminación por Pm 10, lo que una vez más insistimos que creemos que se trata de un error, ya que el plan de descontaminación es por PM 10 partícula de mayor tamaño y si bien las medidas para disminuir el PM 10 también impactan en el PM 2,5 no necesariamente cuando existan episodios críticos para esta partícula más fina también existen para el PM 10, por lo que en varias ocasiones la población puede verse expuesta ante dañinos episodios, sin que se tomen medidas en su resguardo. Por algo la alerta sanitaria es por PM 2,5, sin embargo la cartera de salud durante el año pasado no promovió medidas muy distintas a las que presenta el cuestionado plan de descontaminación y para este año no se ha anunciado que la situación sea distinta. Recordemos que el actual plan de descontaminación sólo puede ser modificado cuando concurran 5 años de su implementación, mientras aún estamos a la espera de la declaración de zona saturada por PM 2,5 lo que permitiría realizar un Plan específico para esta fina partícula, esta vez –esperemos- con la lección aprendida de este cuestionado PDA por PM 10. Entre los varios cuestionamientos que realizamos al actual plan resalta lo ilógico que resulta que ante episodios críticos de distinta gravedad como los son la Alerta, Pre o Emergencia ambiental se tomen exactamente las mismas restricciones, sin considerar medidas que vayan subiendo en su intensidad en directa proporción a la gravedad de la situación medioambiental.
Luis Fernando González V.
Sub Director
84 comments
Señor
Luis Fernando González V.
Lo felicito, y le agradezco en representación de mi familia, y de muchos vecinos de las comunas de Machali y Rancagua, por preocuparse de la contaminación grave que afecta a las comunas de Machali y Rancagua, por MP10 y MP2,5 y espero que a Ud., la señora Intendenta, lo reciba, para que tome nota de la gran diferencia de apreciación que existe entre las autoridades políticas y muchos vecinos informados, mientras se mantiene esta posición de la señora Intendenta, los niños y los adultos mayores de ambas comunas, seguirán sufriendo los efectos dañinos para la salud, por la contaminación de gases(MP 2,5), que no se ven ni tienen olor, entre los cuales se encuentran el dióxido de azufre , el arsénico y el mercurio.
Normalmente la gente asocia, la nube negra que cubre Rancagua y Machali, con la contaminación, la cual es el polvo de la combustión de leña, polvo en suspensión, pero lo grave es lo que no se percibe por la vista y que son los gases.
Los meses críticos de la contaminación en Machali y Rancagua, se produce en los meses de invierno, este año nuevamente estamos llegando a otro invierno, sin una declaración de zona saturada por MP 2,5, menos un plan de descontaminación atmoferica por material particulado fino.
He solicitado en mas de tres ocasiones audiencia a la señora intendenta, para tratar este tema, pero ni siquiera se ha dignado a acusar recibo de solicitud, todos sus asesores políticos tienen conocimiento de este tramite.
Me gustaría don Luis Fernando, que Ud., tratara este tema con la señora intendenta y no tengo la menor duda que Ud., conseguirá ser recibido, y se dará inicio al proceso de declaración de zona saturada, por MP 2,5 y al mismo tiempo comenzar a trabajar en el anteproyecto del plan de descontaminación atmoferico por MP 2,5
Este tema lo he conversado, con todos seremi del medio ambiente del gobierno anterior y la señora seremi del medio ambiente actual, con todos intendentes del gobierno anterior, el Señor Godoy anterior intendente, la señora Morin Contreras, no me recibió al igual que la actual intendenta,, también he conversado este tema con Don Alejandro Guiller, senador de norte, Don Andrei Tchernitchen Presidente de la Comisión del Medio Ambiente de la Universidad de Chile, todos los senadores y diputados de la zona, los alcaldes de Rancagua y Machali, Consejo Comunal de la Sociedad Civil, de la Municipalidad de Rancagua. etc. etc.
Saluda cordialmente a Ud.
Mario Contreras Silva,
