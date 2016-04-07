Emanación de gas obliga a evacuar a alumnos de Escuela Especial y de jardín infantil

Bomberos de Rengo destacó el actuar de las educadoras, ya que de inmediato evacuaron las dependencias.
Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Una situación que pudo ser grave se produjo ayer miércoles en las dependencias de la Escuela Especial y de un jardín infantil de Rengo, ya que debido a una intensa emanación de gas, los alumnos fueron evacuados por orden de la Directora hasta las dependencias del Gimnasio Municipal, las que se ubican frente a los recintos educacionales.
Personal docente informó que se dieron cuenta de esta emanación de gas, pero no se sabía con exactitud desde donde provenía. Este olor se presentaba en la cancha y en las salas del recinto de la Escuela Especial, por lo que se procedió a evacuar a cerca de 100 niños hasta el gimnasio, junto a todo el personal que allí trabaja.
Además se debió evacuar a los niños de un jardín infantil de Integra, colindante a la Escuela, ya que según los primeros informes indicaban que la emanación tenía su origen en este jardín.
El Comandarte del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Rengo, Zócimo García, confirmó que la emanación provenía desde un jardín infantil de Integra, ubicado a un costado de la Escuela Especial. Agregó que se revisaron las instalaciones detectándose que en la parte posterior del jardín se realizan obras de ampliación, donde se produjo una acumulación de gases de combustión de la maquinaria que trabaja en el lugar.
Destacó el actuar de las educadoras, ya que de inmediato evacuaron las dependencias, logrando reunir en el gimnasio a más de cien personas entre alumnos y funcionarios. Al llegar bomberos las dependencias ya habían sido evacuadas, retornando a la normalidad a eso de las 13:30 de la tarde.
Hasta Calle Serrano Nº 430, llegó personal de Bomberos de Rengo con su Unidad B-2, perteneciente a la Segunda Compañía.
