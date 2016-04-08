Casa del Arte presenta obra “No cuentes que lo haces conmigo”

– Basada en el texto del francés, Jean Cau, el montaje cuenta cómo una familia tradicional enfrenta la diversidad sexual.

 

Una divertida comedia de enredos es lo que trae hoy y mañana la Casa del Arte, a las 20:30 horas en Ibieta N°187. “No cuentes que lo haces conmigo” es el título a presentar ahora, basado en la obra del francés Jean Cau, donde el tópico central trata de cómo una familia tradicional enfrenta la diversidad sexual. La entrada general vale $7 mil, mientras que adultos mayores y estudiantes pagan $5 mil.
Dirigida por Evaristo Acevedo, con Cristian Briones, Marcelo Díaz, Mireya Pavez y Silvia Santelices en el elenco, el recinto estrenó hace cinco años esta propuesta, pero esa vez con César Arredondo como protagonista.
“No cuentes que lo haces conmigo” está dirigida a todo espectador y cuenta la historia de un padre muy conservador, quien viaja desde el sur de Chile a visitar a su hijo en Santiago. Él es un joven profesional, que comparte el departamento con un amigo especial. Así se configura un montaje de enredos y humor, donde se retratan conflictos como la infidelidad, el sexo, la relación de padres e hijos, y el amor.

