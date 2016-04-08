Cortes de tránsito y mayor seguridad marcarán al partido entre O’Higgins y Colo-Colo

– Ayer, las autoridades regionales visitaron el estadio El Teniente donde detallaron el plan que se implementará el domingo entre las 10.00 horas y 17.00 horas.



Ricardo Obando

Como partido Clase A fue catalogado el encuentro del próximo domingo entre O’Higgins y Colo-Colo. Es así que, con tal calificación, las autoridades de la región efectuaron una serie de reuniones de coordinación las cuales culminaron ayer con la visita inspectiva al estadio El Teniente.

La misión, señalaron, es reguardar la seguridad de los 10.500 asistentes que se espera repleten el recinto deportivo y, a su vez, entregar también resguardo a los vecinos que, cada vez que viene la hinchada de un equipo grande a la ciudad, sufren las consecuencias.

En ese sentido, la intendenta suplente, Teresa Núñez, manifestó al interior del gramado que “estamos verificando que se cumple con la normativa para el partido de este domingo, estamos tranquilos y esperemos que funcione todo bien”. Además, la autoridad pidió la colaboración de la hinchada local en mantener el buen comportamiento que los ha caracterizado.

Es así que, entre las medidas que se aplicarán, el subprefecto de los servicios de la Prefectura Cachapoal, teniente coronel Juan Baeza, comentó que “el servicio policial para este tipo de eventos contempla reforzar los servicios preventivos en las inmediaciones, vías de acceso y en los lugares de mayor riesgo”. Uno de ellos será el cierre perimetral del estadio varias cuadras a la redonda donde habrá efectivos policiales solicitando cédula de identidad y entrada respectiva para poder acceder al mundialista. En ese sentido, Baeza aseguró que “ese será el primer filtro para los que se desplacen por sus propios medios al estadio”.

Respecto a las barras, como es tradicional, tendrán un acceso diferenciado y, en el caso de los forasteros, “el desplazamiento de los barristas visitantes, será recibida en Angostura y será escoltado hasta el estadio”.

Otro punto a considerar, y que fue mencionado por el funcionario policial, dice relación que “por ley existe la prohibición de venta de bebidas alcohólicas en un perímetro de cinco cuadras del recinto y rige desde las 10.00 horas y hasta las 17.00 horas”.

COORDINACIÓN CON VECINOS

Según el seremi de Transportes, Francisco Lara, en esta oportunidad hubo interacción entre las autoridades y vecinos del estadio para conversar y consensuar medidas atingentes al partido.

Es así que, dijo, “en esta ocasión, nos reunimos con vecinos aledaños al estadio y junto con ellos dispusimos de tres medidas: entregarles una tarjeta de identificación, información clara de los cortes de tránsito y también que ellos se hagan cargo de los estacionamientos para evitar el aparcamiento sobre las veredas”.

Al margen de esas instancias, se realizarán variaciones en el tránsito normal por el lugar cercano al estadio. Es así que, expuso, “se dispondrán cortes de tránsito que ya son los acostumbrados en el sector que son Almarza entre Bulnes y Millán, Millán al oriente en Cachapoal y Freire entre Bulnes y Carretera El Cobre”.

LA CONFIANZA LOCAL

Pablo Hoffmann, gerente general de O’Higgins, comentó en el estadio que “tengo mucha confianza en las 9 mil personas que van a venir desde Rancagua, hemos tenido un comportamiento ejemplar hasta el partido pasado y no veo ningún motivo para que las cosas vayan a variar en este”.

Una duda que siempre queda en el aire, para este tipo de partidos, dice relación con la posibilidad de que forofos visitantes adquieran tickets para ubicaciones destinadas a los dueños de casa. En ese sentido, el dirigente del Capo de Provincia señaló que “Estadio Seguro nos sugirió un sistema que hemos implementado, tenemos una seguridad adicional de que gente de Colo-Colo no compró entradas en el sector local. Tenemos que cumplir con la ley y asegurar su asiento a nuestros hinchas”.

Junto con ello, Pablo Hoffmann destacó que, para este encuentro, habrá otras novedades. “El sector local consiguió no solo mantener los elementos de animación que habían sido autorizados, sino que van a entrar una bandera gigante como un homenaje al club en sus 61 años y este año por primera vez vamos a reconocer a los clubes fundadores”, comentó.

Las medidas a aplicar

 Ingresos al estadio: ocho sector galería, tres tribuna pacífico, seis tribuna andes, seis galería sur.

 120 guardias privados.

 24 validadadores en los accesos.

 400 rejas para perímetro interior y exterior.

 Dos ambulancias equipadas con paramédico y equipo médico.

 Cortes de tránsito en las inmediaciones del recinto deportivo.

 Presencia de fiscal en caso de comisión de cualquier hecho que revista características de delito.

 Al interior del estadio, se dispondrá de un colchón de seguridad para separación de hinchadas.

 Coordinación entre Transportes y la UOCT para control de semáforos y agilización del tránsito.

 Autorizados elementos de animación como bombos, trompetas y una bandera gigante.