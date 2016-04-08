Cortes de tránsito y mayor seguridad marcarán al partido entre O’Higgins y Colo-Colo

– Ayer, las autoridades regionales visitaron el estadio El Teniente donde detallaron el plan que se implementará el domingo entre las 10.00 horas y 17.00 horas.
Ricardo Obando
Como partido Clase A fue catalogado el encuentro del próximo domingo entre O’Higgins y Colo-Colo. Es así que, con tal calificación, las autoridades de la región efectuaron una serie de reuniones de coordinación las cuales culminaron ayer con la visita inspectiva al estadio El Teniente.
La misión, señalaron, es reguardar la seguridad de los 10.500 asistentes que se espera repleten el recinto deportivo y, a su vez, entregar también resguardo a los vecinos que, cada vez que viene la hinchada de un equipo grande a la ciudad, sufren las consecuencias.
En ese sentido, la intendenta suplente, Teresa Núñez, manifestó al interior del gramado que “estamos verificando que se cumple con la normativa para el partido de este domingo, estamos tranquilos y esperemos que funcione todo bien”. Además, la autoridad pidió la colaboración de la hinchada local en mantener el buen comportamiento que los ha caracterizado.
Es así que, entre las medidas que se aplicarán, el subprefecto de los servicios de la Prefectura Cachapoal, teniente coronel Juan Baeza, comentó que “el servicio policial para este tipo de eventos contempla reforzar los servicios preventivos en las inmediaciones, vías de acceso y en los lugares de mayor riesgo”. Uno de ellos será el cierre perimetral del estadio varias cuadras a la redonda donde habrá efectivos policiales solicitando cédula de identidad y entrada respectiva para poder acceder al mundialista. En ese sentido, Baeza aseguró que “ese será el primer filtro para los que se desplacen por sus propios medios al estadio”.
Respecto a las barras, como es tradicional, tendrán un acceso diferenciado y, en el caso de los forasteros, “el desplazamiento de los barristas visitantes, será recibida en Angostura y será escoltado hasta el estadio”.
Otro punto a considerar, y que fue mencionado por el funcionario policial, dice relación que “por ley existe la prohibición de venta de bebidas alcohólicas en un perímetro de cinco cuadras del recinto y rige desde las 10.00 horas y hasta las 17.00 horas”.
COORDINACIÓN CON VECINOS
Según el seremi de Transportes, Francisco Lara, en esta oportunidad hubo interacción entre las autoridades y vecinos del estadio para conversar y consensuar medidas atingentes al partido.
Es así que, dijo, “en esta ocasión, nos reunimos con vecinos aledaños al estadio y junto con ellos dispusimos de tres medidas: entregarles una tarjeta de identificación, información clara de los cortes de tránsito y también que ellos se hagan cargo de los estacionamientos para evitar el aparcamiento sobre las veredas”.
Al margen de esas instancias, se realizarán variaciones en el tránsito normal por el lugar cercano al estadio. Es así que, expuso, “se dispondrán cortes de tránsito que ya son los acostumbrados en el sector que son Almarza entre Bulnes y Millán, Millán al oriente en Cachapoal y Freire entre Bulnes y Carretera El Cobre”.
LA CONFIANZA LOCAL
Pablo Hoffmann, gerente general de O’Higgins, comentó en el estadio que “tengo mucha confianza en las 9 mil personas que van a venir desde Rancagua, hemos tenido un comportamiento ejemplar hasta el partido pasado y no veo ningún motivo para que las cosas vayan a variar en este”.
Una duda que siempre queda en el aire, para este tipo de partidos, dice relación con la posibilidad de que forofos visitantes adquieran tickets para ubicaciones destinadas a los dueños de casa. En ese sentido, el dirigente del Capo de Provincia señaló que “Estadio Seguro nos sugirió un sistema que hemos implementado, tenemos una seguridad adicional de que gente de Colo-Colo no compró entradas en el sector local. Tenemos que cumplir con la ley y asegurar su asiento a nuestros hinchas”.
Junto con ello, Pablo Hoffmann destacó que, para este encuentro, habrá otras novedades. “El sector local consiguió no solo mantener los elementos de animación que habían sido autorizados, sino que van a entrar una bandera gigante como un homenaje al club en sus 61 años y este año por primera vez vamos a reconocer a los clubes fundadores”, comentó.
Las medidas a aplicar
Ingresos al estadio: ocho sector galería, tres tribuna pacífico, seis tribuna andes, seis galería sur.
120 guardias privados.
24 validadadores en los accesos.
400 rejas para perímetro interior y exterior.
Dos ambulancias equipadas con paramédico y equipo médico.
Cortes de tránsito en las inmediaciones del recinto deportivo.
Presencia de fiscal en caso de comisión de cualquier hecho que revista características de delito.
Al interior del estadio, se dispondrá de un colchón de seguridad para separación de hinchadas.
Coordinación entre Transportes y la UOCT para control de semáforos y agilización del tránsito.
Autorizados elementos de animación como bombos, trompetas y una bandera gigante.
71 comments
I’m impressed, I need to say. Actually rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you’ve hit the nail on the head. Your thought is excellent; the problem is something that not sufficient persons are speaking intelligently about. I’m very completely happy that I stumbled throughout this in my search for one thing referring to this.
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
Howdy would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honest price? Cheers, I appreciate it!
Excellent goods from you, man. I have consider your stuff previous to and you’re simply extremely wonderful. I really like what you have bought here, really like what you’re stating and the way wherein you say it. You are making it entertaining and you continue to take care of to keep it wise. I cant wait to learn much more from you. That is really a great site.
Generally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice article.
Hey, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boringK I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
My husband and i got delighted that John managed to round up his homework through your precious recommendations he got out of your blog. It is now and again perplexing just to possibly be freely giving points which often the rest have been making money from. Therefore we remember we have the website owner to appreciate because of that. All the explanations you’ve made, the easy web site navigation, the relationships you can help to instill – it’s many astonishing, and it’s facilitating our son in addition to us understand the idea is exciting, which is particularly pressing. Thanks for all the pieces!
Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
As I site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
It is truly a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You understand, a lot of people are looking round for this information, you can aid them greatly.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again!
Some truly interesting info , well written and broadly speaking user pleasant.
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
Some genuinely nice and useful info on this website, likewise I believe the design and style contains great features.
I went over this site and I conceive you have a lot of superb information, saved to favorites (:.
I was looking through some of your content on this website and I think this internet site is really informative ! Continue posting.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I gotta bookmark this internet site it seems very beneficial handy
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I’m very happy to see your article. Thanks so much and i’m taking a look forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Keep functioning ,great job!
I’d forever want to be update on new posts on this website , saved to bookmarks! .
Unquestionably imagine that that you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to bear in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst folks consider issues that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the entire thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
I’m really impressed along with your writing skills as smartly as with the layout in your blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you modify it your self? Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a great weblog like this one today..
You are a very capable person!
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually irritating. A good site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thank you for posting. “I never let schooling interfere with my education.” by Mark Twain.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
Perfect work you have done, this website is really cool with great information.
Throughout the grand pattern of things you secure an A with regard to effort and hard work. Where exactly you lost me was in the particulars. As people say, details make or break the argument.. And it couldn’t be more true here. Having said that, permit me inform you what did work. The authoring is certainly very persuasive which is probably why I am taking the effort in order to opine. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. 2nd, despite the fact that I can certainly notice the jumps in reason you come up with, I am not sure of exactly how you seem to connect your points which inturn help to make your final result. For right now I will yield to your point but hope in the foreseeable future you actually connect the facts much better.
Just wanna comment that you have a very nice site, I like the layout it really stands out.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
I always was interested in this topic and stock still am, thanks for putting up.
Very interesting details you have remarked, appreciate it for putting up.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for!
I will immediately grasp your rss as I can’t to find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me realize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I like this website very much so much good info .
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t recognize who you’re however certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger when you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
I like this website very much, Its a rattling nice place to read and incur information. “From now on, ending a sentence with a preposition is something up with which I will not put.” by Sir Winston Churchill.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
Simply wanna tell that this is handy, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to know a lot about this, such as you wrote the e-book in it or something. I believe that you could do with some to drive the message home a bit, however instead of that, this is fantastic blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read more things about it!
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
You have remarked very interesting details! ps decent web site. “Gratitude is the sign of noble souls.” by Aesop.
Along with every little thing that appears to be developing within this specific area, all your points of view happen to be relatively refreshing. Nevertheless, I appologize, but I do not give credence to your whole plan, all be it exciting none the less. It seems to everyone that your comments are not completely justified and in fact you are yourself not really fully convinced of the assertion. In any case I did take pleasure in examining it.
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a high risk decision outstanding post! .
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thank you Nonetheless I’m experiencing difficulty with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting an identical rss drawback? Anyone who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx
I discovered your blog web site on google and examine a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the excellent operate. I just further up your RSS feed to my MSN Information Reader. Seeking ahead to studying extra from you later on!…
I real glad to find this internet site on bing, just what I was searching for : D also saved to bookmarks.
Great site! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He used to be entirely right. This submit truly made my day. You can not consider just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Some truly great posts on this site, appreciate it for contribution.
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
Some genuinely nice stuff on this website , I love it.
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s blog, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Excellent website. Lots of useful info here. I?¦m sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks in your effort!
I conceive this website has got some really excellent info for everyone : D.
Woh I love your blog posts, saved to bookmarks! .
I really like your writing style, wonderful info , regards for putting up : D.
I truly appreciate your work, Great post.
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Some truly superb content on this internet site, regards for contribution. “It is not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer.” by E. B. White.
There is apparently a bundle to realize about this. I consider you made some nice points in features also.
Great work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =)
I just wanted to send a brief note so as to thank you for all the superb steps you are sharing on this website. My extended internet research has finally been paid with excellent know-how to go over with my best friends. I ‘d tell you that we visitors actually are definitely lucky to dwell in a useful place with many wonderful individuals with great tactics. I feel truly blessed to have seen the website page and look forward to plenty of more exciting minutes reading here. Thanks a lot again for everything.