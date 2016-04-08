Detienen a hombre acusado de vender droga a escolares

Fernando Ávila F.
Personal policial de la Primera Comisaría Rancagua recibió una denuncia anónima donde indicaban que un sujeto vendía drogas a escolares, en calle Madrid esquina Bizcaya, por lo que se trasladaron al lugar, sorprendiendo a D. R. A, de 21 años, cuando realizaba una transacción de drogas. Entregaba a dos menores estudiantes identificados como A. R. C, de 15 años y C. R. T de 17 años, envoltorios con marihuana elaborada, procediendo a la detención de los tres involucrados.
Según señalaron desde Carabineros, luego que R. A, manifestara libremente que mantenía más droga en su domicilio, se tomó contacto con el fiscal de turno, el cual instruyó la concurrencia inmediata al domicilio, donde el personal logró incautar dos cajas de zapatos con la misma droga.
Decomisaron 77 gramos y 800 milígramos de marihuana elaborada, la que fue derivada al Servicio de Salud. El Fiscal de turno instruyó control de detención del primer sujeto, y libertad de los dos menores.
