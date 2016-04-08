En O’Higgins apuestan a incomodar a Colo-Colo

Deportes, Destacada, O'Higgins abril 8, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
ohiggins pablo calandria

– Los celestes saben bien que, el domingo, se juegan grandes chances para seguir soñando con el título. Si vencen al Cacique, y al igual que en 2013, la lucha a tres fechas del final podría ser contra la UC.
Ricardo Obando

 

 

Incomodar, molestar, presionar. Tres conceptos muy presentes en el libreto celeste para el domingo. Contra Colo-Colo en el estadio El Teniente, el Capo de Provincia se jugará mucho de cara a cerrar la lucha por el título solo contra el actual puntero, la UC.
El conjunto rancagüino viene prendido. Durante esta semana, el trabajo ha sido planeado en solo un objetivo: ganar para dejar los puntos en casa. Y eso es precisamente lo que quieren.
La fortaleza celeste en los últimos torneos ha sido inexpugnable. O’Higgins siempre cosecha en el Mundialista y creen que, en esta oportunidad, habrá mucho más incentivo para hacerlo. Primero, el rival que para la hinchada es clásico; segundo, terminar de sentenciar a un elenco que viene en baja, y; tercero, festejar el aniversario 61 como se debe.

 

 

HAY QUE INCOMODAR
Esta semana, en el Monasterio Celeste, hablaron Pablo Calandria y Juan Fuentes. El técnico Arán solo lo hará hoy.
En el caso del goleador, su principal argumento de cara al partido del domingo es tratar de incomodar a los albos y sacarlos del partido.
En ese sentido, el trasandino sentenció que “será importante que nosotros podamos llevar el partido donde queremos jugar para tenerlos a ellos incómodos y que tengan que estar corriendo detrás de nosotros”.
Quizás, dijo, lo más peligroso en Colo-Colo será Esteban Paredes. En ese sentido, Calandria dijo que “creo que, en ese aspecto, hay que tener el mismo cuidado o más con Paredes” y que “se visualiza un partido donde a ellos se les va a notar el desgaste, ahora jugaron Copa, tuvieron un viaje largo y nosotros ahí tenemos que sacar una pequeña ventaja”.
El juego dominical, para la visita, expuso el atacante, “lo puede dejar fuera porque, si llega a ganar la Católica y llegan a perder (con nosotros) la diferencia sería importante”. Más aún, destacó que “están peleando, en el campeonato anterior salieron campeón y el fútbol es así”.
En todo caso, Pablo Calandria manifestó que el Cacique “no deja de ser un equipo grande, que sabe jugar este tipo de partidos, que tiene jerarquía, que tiene muchos partidos encima”.
Ahora, más allá de lo que pueda hacer el cuadro de Macul, dijo Calandria, “está lo que podemos hacer nosotros y si estamos en el día justo, donde las cosas nos salen bien y no cometemos errores, creo que podemos hacer bastante daño”.

 

 

ILUSIONADOS

Juan Fuentes, uno de los valores de este equipo y fiel aporte de la cantera, comentó que están ilusionados con seguir en la lucha por el torneo, pero para eso deberán vencer a Colo-Colo.
“Estamos con la ilusión intacta, tenemos que proponer un juego muy ofensivo, de tratar de quitarle el balón al rival porque es un equipo que quiere tener la pelota todo el partido”, comentó Fuentes.
Inclusive, el volante de corte expuso que, para poder vencer, “tenemos que tener la tranquilidad en el juego y, si nos sale el resultado, nos vamos a meter y tendremos la ilusión intacta de obtener el título”.
Finalmente, Juan Fuentes setenció que este O’Higgins – Colo-Colo del domingo, “será una final”.

