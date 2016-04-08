Panoramas Culturales

Por Marcela Catalán
Golden Rock Bar
Un show tributo a la banda del gran Freddy Mercury, es lo que Golden Rock Bar tiene preparado para este viernes. Aquello ocurrirá con la presentación de A Band of Magic, quienes interpretarán temas de Queen. Es decir, una cita única para disfrutar de composiciones como “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Don’t Stop Me Now” o “Save Me”, entre otras. En cuanto al sábado, desde Santiago arriba Mirrorball para tocar lo mejor de unos tremendos del grunge, con un espectáculo para fanáticos. Por eso, alístese para oír los éxitos de Pearl Jam. La entrada general está a $1000 en ambas jornadas, a partir de las 22 horas. ¿Dónde? En Alameda N°063, en Rancagua. ¡No lo olvide!
El Viejo Rancagua
Los amantes de la noche continúan teniendo su espacio fiel en El Viejo Rancagua, donde hoy los esperan con música anglo de los 80 y 90, de la mano de Flashback. Y si la cueca es lo suyo, acérquese al local el sábado, donde Los Meta y Ponga lo harán bailar al ritmo de esta danza nacional. ¡No se lo pierda! La cita es en Estado N°607, Rancagua, sin costo de ingreso.
La Casa del Juez
“Carne Fresca” es el título de la nueva producción musical del cantautor rancagüino José Rojas Astete, joven que presentará dicho trabajo hoy en La Casa del Juez, desde las 22 horas. Aquello, tras participar en el Primer Festival de la Canción (2015) del recinto. No pierda la instancia de conocer sus sonidos, en una noche de entrada liberada. Y al día siguiente, las canciones urbanas y arte del Dúo Variaciones se toman el citado establecimiento, también desde las 22 horas y a sólo $1000 el ingreso. ¡Anótelo en su agenda, lo esperan en Germán Riesco N°283, en la capital regional!
Casa de la Cultura
Culminadas las actividades del exitoso Festival Internacional de Música “Mozart: 260 años”, todavía puede ser parte de una de sus iniciativas y sin costo de ingreso. Se trata de una exposición en la Casa de la Cultura, la cual cierra hoy, donde confluyen reproducciones de retratos del compositor austriaco, instrumentos de época y elementos audiovisuales para saber más sobre su obra.
Museo Regional
“Entre pianos, guitarras y flautas” es el nombre de la nueva exposición temporal del Museo Regional, con el fin de que los amantes de la música conozcan más sobre instrumentos de periodos pasados y, al mismo tiempo, aprecien su belleza. De ahí que la muestra de la Casa del Pilar contenga piezas de carácter patrimonial, las cuales datan nada menos que del siglo XVIII y XIX, siendo usadas para amenizar las fiestas y tertulias de aquellos años. También es posible ver los aparatos tecnológicos que, a fines del siglo XIX y XX, fueron reemplazando los sonidos en vivo, por lo que hablamos de una excelente ocasión para reencontrarse con la historia. Pero eso no es todo, pues en las otras dos salas puede adentrarse en el trabajo de dos lutieres de la Región de O’Higgins. Se trata de Christian Gonzales, quien fabrica flautas y oboes barrocos, y Rafael Mardones, creador de guitarras clásicas.
Además, hoy al mediodía y en la Casa del Pilar, el recinto estrena la exposición “Fragmentos, memorias, imágenes, a 40 años del Golpe”. Ésta consta de una selección de 25 fotografías que retratan distintos episodios de la Dictadura, en la cual las personas detrás del lente se transforman en testigos de acciones de la población en general, para recuperar la Democracia. Dicha exhibición llega a Rancagua, en el marco del Plan de Formación Ciudadana y Derechos Humanos del Ministerio de Educación, contando con la participación del Museo de la Memoria y los Derechos Humanos.
Presentación de Libro
Primeros Pasos Ediciones invita a la presentación del libro “De Viajes y Nostalgias” del poeta Aquiles Ríos Parra (Aripa), correspondiente al tomo 20 de la colección “Literatura Regional 2” con que siguen difundiendo y destacando el trabajo de los escritores locales. El evento se realizará hoy a las 18 horas, en el segundo piso de la Librería Cervantes -Paseo Independencia N°578, Rancagua-. La entrada es gratuita.
Aquiles Ríos Parra (Aripa) nació el 18 de junio de 1960 en Coronel, pero hoy vive en San Francisco de Mostazal. En “De Viajes y Nostalgias” invita a transitar por distintos lugares llenos de magia, donde deja plasmada su huella y vivencias mediante el uso de un verso libre, accesible para todos y que sale desde la profundidad de su alma.
85 comments
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too wonderful. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is really a tremendous website.
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Loving the info on this internet site, you have done great job on the blog posts.
Merely wanna remark on few general things, The website layout is perfect, the subject material is rattling wonderful : D.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “go back the prefer”.I’m trying to find issues to improve my site!I suppose its good enough to use some of your ideas!!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I in finding It truly useful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to give one thing again and help others like you aided me.
Generally I do not read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very great post.
A lot of thanks for your whole work on this blog. Kate really likes going through research and it is obvious why. We know all regarding the dynamic tactic you offer practical strategies by means of your web blog and as well as recommend response from the others on the subject and our own girl is always studying a lot of things. Take advantage of the rest of the new year. You’re doing a really great job.
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thank you
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are looking to exchange solutions with others, why not shoot me an email if interested.
I savour, cause I discovered exactly what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I haven’t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
You are my inspiration , I own few blogs and occasionally run out from to post .
I’m still learning from you, but I’m making my way to the top as well. I certainly liked reading all that is written on your site.Keep the aarticles coming. I enjoyed it!
Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
hello!,I really like your writing very much! proportion we be in contact extra approximately your article on AOL? I require a specialist in this space to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look ahead to look you.
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I don’t even understand how I stopped up right here, but I assumed this submit was great. I do not recognise who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger in the event you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some superb details , I as well conceive this s a very excellent website.
You are my breathing in, I own few blogs and very sporadically run out from to brand.
I consider something genuinely special in this website .
There is visibly a bundle to know about this. I feel you made some good points in features also.
Good post. I study one thing tougher on different blogs everyday. It’s going to all the time be stimulating to learn content from other writers and observe just a little something from their store. I’d want to use some with the content on my weblog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll offer you a link in your internet blog. Thanks for sharing.
I am continually searching online for ideas that can benefit me. Thank you!
I¦ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i am glad to exhibit that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to do not disregard this website and give it a glance regularly.
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
Great post, you have pointed out some good points, I too think this s a very good website.
I don’t even understand how I ended up here, however I assumed this publish used to be great. I don’t recognize who you’re however certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you happen to aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website 🙂
Rattling superb info can be found on web site. “You have to learn that if you start making sure you feel good, everything will be okay.” by Ruben Studdard.
Very good written post. It will be valuable to anybody who employess it, including me. Keep doing what you are doing – can’r wait to read more posts.
Merely wanna remark that you have a very nice site, I enjoy the style and design it actually stands out.
whoah this weblog is wonderful i like studying your posts. Keep up the great work! You realize, a lot of individuals are searching round for this information, you could help them greatly.
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
I do not even understand how I stopped up right here, but I assumed this post used to be great. I do not understand who you might be but definitely you are going to a well-known blogger should you are not already 😉 Cheers!
I have read several excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you set to make this kind of great informative website.
I am extremely inspired together with your writing skills and also with the structure in your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to look a great blog like this one nowadays..
I am glad to be a visitant of this sodding weblog! , thankyou for this rare information! .
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m trying to achieve my goals. I definitely enjoy reading all that is written on your website.Keep the aarticles coming. I enjoyed it!
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one¦s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again!
Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects? Thanks a ton!
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
hello!,I like your writing so much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Together with every thing that seems to be building throughout this subject material, many of your points of view are relatively refreshing. Even so, I appologize, because I do not subscribe to your whole suggestion, all be it radical none the less. It appears to everybody that your opinions are not entirely justified and in reality you are yourself not wholly certain of your point. In any case I did enjoy reading it.
Great blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my website =). We could have a link exchange agreement between us!
Hello there, I found your website via Google even as searching for a comparable topic, your site came up, it appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!
Some genuinely marvelous work on behalf of the owner of this website , perfectly outstanding subject matter.
Howdy! I simply wish to give an enormous thumbs up for the nice info you could have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for extra soon.
I have read several good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you place to make any such magnificent informative site.
Fantastic site. Lots of useful info here. I am sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!
Hi there, I found your web site via Google while searching for a related topic, your website came up, it looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Excellent web site. Plenty of useful info here. I am sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks in your effort!
I like this web blog so much, saved to favorites. “To hold a pen is to be at war.” by Francois Marie Arouet Voltaire.
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
Would love to incessantly get updated great blog! .
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
I view something really special in this internet site.
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was searching for!
That is very interesting, You are a very professional blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking extra of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
I do love the manner in which you have presented this particular issue and it really does present us a lot of fodder for thought. On the other hand, from what I have experienced, I just simply wish when the commentary pile on that men and women keep on issue and in no way embark upon a soap box of the news of the day. Yet, thank you for this exceptional point and whilst I can not go along with it in totality, I value your viewpoint.
Merely wanna comment that you have a very nice website , I enjoy the layout it actually stands out.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
I really like your writing style, good info , appreciate it for posting : D.
Wonderful web site. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks on your effort!
I like this blog very much so much good information.
Someone essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular publish amazing. Great job!
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
Thank you for every other magnificent article. The place else may just anyone get that kind of info in such a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the search for such information.
Merely wanna remark that you have a very decent internet site, I love the style it really stands out.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I do enjoy the way you have framed this specific problem plus it does present me a lot of fodder for thought. Nonetheless, from what precisely I have personally seen, I just trust when other feedback stack on that individuals stay on issue and not start upon a tirade involving some other news of the day. All the same, thank you for this exceptional piece and though I do not concur with this in totality, I regard your standpoint.
Very good written story. It will be beneficial to anyone who usess it, as well as me. Keep doing what you are doing – i will definitely read more posts.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Some really nice and utilitarian information on this web site, besides I believe the layout has good features.