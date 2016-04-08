Panoramas Culturales

Por Marcela Catalán

 

 

Golden Rock Bar
1-Un show tributo a la banda del gran Freddy Mercury, es lo que Golden Rock Bar tiene preparado para este viernes. Aquello ocurrirá con la presentación de A Band of Magic, quienes interpretarán temas de Queen. Es decir, una cita única para disfrutar de composiciones como “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Don’t Stop Me Now” o “Save Me”, entre otras. En cuanto al sábado, desde Santiago arriba Mirrorball para tocar lo mejor de unos tremendos del grunge, con un espectáculo para fanáticos. Por eso, alístese para oír los éxitos de Pearl Jam. La entrada general está a $1000 en ambas jornadas, a partir de las 22 horas. ¿Dónde? En Alameda N°063, en Rancagua. ¡No lo olvide!

 

El Viejo Rancagua2-
Los amantes de la noche continúan teniendo su espacio fiel en El Viejo Rancagua, donde hoy los esperan con música anglo de los 80 y 90, de la mano de Flashback. Y si la cueca es lo suyo, acérquese al local el sábado, donde Los Meta y Ponga lo harán bailar al ritmo de esta danza nacional. ¡No se lo pierda! La cita es en Estado N°607, Rancagua, sin costo de ingreso.

 

La Casa del Juez
3-“Carne Fresca” es el título de la nueva producción musical del cantautor rancagüino José Rojas Astete, joven que presentará dicho trabajo hoy en La Casa del Juez, desde las 22 horas. Aquello, tras participar en el Primer Festival de la Canción (2015) del recinto. No pierda la instancia de conocer sus sonidos, en una noche de entrada liberada. Y al día siguiente, las canciones urbanas y arte del Dúo Variaciones se toman el citado establecimiento, también desde las 22 horas y a sólo $1000 el ingreso. ¡Anótelo en su agenda, lo esperan en Germán Riesco N°283, en la capital regional!

 

 

Casa de la Cultura4
Culminadas las actividades del exitoso Festival Internacional de Música “Mozart: 260 años”, todavía puede ser parte de una de sus iniciativas y sin costo de ingreso. Se trata de una exposición en la Casa de la Cultura, la cual cierra hoy, donde confluyen reproducciones de retratos del compositor austriaco, instrumentos de época y elementos audiovisuales para saber más sobre su obra.

 

Museo Regional

“Entre pianos, guitarras y flautas” es el nombre de la nueva exposición temporal del Museo Regional, con el fin de que los amantes de la música conozcan más sobre instrumentos de periodos pasados y, al mismo tiempo, aprecien su belleza. De ahí que la muestra de la Casa del Pilar contenga piezas de carácter patrimonial, las cuales datan nada 5-menos que del siglo XVIII y XIX, siendo usadas para amenizar las fiestas y tertulias de aquellos años. También es posible ver los aparatos tecnológicos que, a fines del siglo XIX y XX, fueron reemplazando los sonidos en vivo, por lo que hablamos de una excelente ocasión para reencontrarse con la historia. Pero eso no es todo, pues en las otras dos salas puede adentrarse en el trabajo de dos lutieres de la Región de O’Higgins. Se trata de Christian Gonzales, quien fabrica flautas y oboes barrocos, y Rafael Mardones, creador de guitarras clásicas.

Además, hoy al mediodía y en la Casa del Pilar, el recinto estrena la exposición “Fragmentos, memorias, imágenes, a 40 años del Golpe”. Ésta consta de una selección de 25 fotografías que retratan distintos episodios de la Dictadura, en la cual las personas detrás del lente se transforman en testigos de acciones de la población en general, para recuperar la Democracia. Dicha exhibición llega a Rancagua, en el marco del Plan de Formación Ciudadana y Derechos Humanos del Ministerio de Educación, contando con la participación del Museo de la Memoria y los Derechos Humanos.

 

Presentación de Libro
Primeros Pasos Ediciones invita a la presentación del libro “De Viajes y Nostalgias” del poeta Aquiles Ríos Parra (Aripa), correspondiente al tomo 20 de la colección “Literatura Regional 2” con que siguen difundiendo y destacando el trabajo de los escritores locales. El evento se realizará hoy a las 18 horas, en el segundo piso de la Librería Cervantes -Paseo Independencia N°578, Rancagua-. La entrada es gratuita.
Aquiles Ríos Parra (Aripa) nació el 18 de junio de 1960 en Coronel, pero hoy vive en San Francisco de Mostazal. En “De Viajes y Nostalgias” invita a transitar por distintos lugares llenos de magia, donde deja plasmada su huella y vivencias mediante el uso de un verso libre, accesible para todos y que sale desde la profundidad de su alma.

