“Con la gracia de Dios espero llegar a vuestro querido país el 1º de abril, como mensajero de la vida, del amor, de la reconciliación y de la paz que nacen de Cristo Redentor”. Este fue el primer mensaje que Su Santidad el Papa Juan Pablo II hizo llegar desde Roma antes de iniciar su peregrinaje a América del Sur en 1987.

“Con inmensa alegría y profunda gratitud a Dios y a su dulce Madre, la Virgen del Carmen, he besado lleno de emoción el suelo de esta noble tierra, he querido abrasar así a todos los chilenos sin distinción”, dijo el Papa al pisar el aeropuerto internacional de Pudahuel en Santiago.

Durante el transcurso de su visita, el Santo Padre navegó con los marinos de Chile, en el ex Buque Médico Dental “Cirujano Videla”, donde rindió un cariñoso recuerdo a los hombres de mar y a los muertos en nuestro medio marítimo. Posteriormente celebró una eucaristía junto al mar, en cuya homilía dijo “No dudéis un momento en resistir a la tentación de lo que puede debilitar la comunión en la Iglesia como sacramento de unidad y salvación”.

Desde su llegada al país recordó que su visita tenía una intención evangelizadora de traer la palabra de Cristo, y en Santiago, Valparaíso, Maipú, Punta Arenas, Puerto Montt, Concepción, Temuco, La Serena y Antofagasta se refirió a los diversos temas que preocupan a la Iglesia y que afectan al hombre de hoy como individuo, como familia y como sociedad. Su imagen aún permanece en el recuerdo ciudadano, con la aureola de su bondad, cordialidad, paz y concordia fraternal.

