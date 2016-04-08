PAVADAS: Pillanco el diablo del agua

Me parece un bonito ejercicio y otra buena forma de aprovechar más este espacio, hablar de vez en cuando sobre algún libro de un autor local. Entiéndase por autor local, alguien que ha vivido al menos un tiempo por estas tierras y ha generado vínculos importantes que se mantienen a través de los años.
Es el caso de Omar Valenzuela Hoffens, nacido en Penco en 1929, quien reside en Estados Unidos pero cada cierto tiempo regresa a Chile para estar con sus familiares y amigos, o como en esta última visita, para publicar su primer libro y revivir con ello una serie de sucesos ocurridos a fines de la década de los 50 y a principio de los años 60 en la ciudad de Valdivia.
Había escuchado hablar harto del terremoto ocurrido en esa ciudad el 22 de mayo de 1960. Mi madre fue una sobreviviente, vivía en Valdivia en el apogeo de su juventud, y éste, el mayor cataclismo registrado en la historia de la humanidad, lo vivió en el patio de la casa que habitaban desde hace un mes. En esta nueva población, muy bien construida, resistió los embates junto a su familia sin mayor inconveniente, solo tuvieron que lamentar que la escalera que daba al segundo piso se partiera en dos, pero esto no les dificultó seguir usándola desde las orillas. Sin embargo, desde el patio se escuchaban los gritos desesperados de la gente de la población aledaña, sus súplicas y ruegos a Dios y se alcanzaba a ver como se destruían los ladrillos de una pared cercana. De no haberse cambiado de casa un mes antes la historia habría sido muy distinta, pues esa vivienda quedó totalmente destruida.
Referirse a un terremoto en estas latitudes es siempre un tema de actualidad, nuestro país se ubica en el llamado Cinturón de Fuego del Pacífico, lo que lo transforma en una de las regiones más sísmicas del planeta. Y quizás por eso llame tanto la atención a Omar Valenzuela Hoffens, lo poco que sabe el mundo del cataclismo de Valdivia, que tuvo una duración de 10 minutos y una intensidad máxima de 9,5 en la escala de Richter.
Este desconocimiento por parte de la gente de los países en los que ha estado, ha sido una motivación extra para escribir el libro “Pillanco el diablo del agua”, que fue editado por Primeros Pasos Ediciones en enero de este año y que narra la historia del Pillanco, una embarcación que creó junto con su hermano en el año 57 con fines turísticos, y que describe todas las peripecias vividas por ellos en él hasta el terremoto. Estas narraciones van acompañadas por una serie de debates ideológicos que se generaban en esos viajes y que sitúan finalmente al lector en el contexto pre y post terremoto, dándole aún más realce y significancia a la obra.
Con un lenguaje sencillo pero muy dinámico, relata la historia completa del barco, del concurso realizado para dar con su nombre, su bautizo y botada al agua, sus peripecias y cómo después del terremoto fue una de las embarcaciones utilizadas en ayuda de los damnificados. Un registro importante de un hecho que marcó la historia de nuestro país, que usted puede encontrar en librería Cervantes y en las principales librerías de Valdivia. Cabe destacar que en esta última ciudad se realizó la presentación del libro con un marco importante de público y harta difusión mediática.
PaViTo, Escritor
Representante Legal y Editor de Primeros Pasos Ediciones
Conductor y Productor Televisivo, Programa de TV Creadores
