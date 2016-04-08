PAVADAS: Pillanco el diablo del agua

Columnas, Opinión abril 8, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda

Me parece un bonito ejercicio y otra buena forma de aprovechar más este espacio, hablar de vez en cuando sobre algún libro de un autor local. Entiéndase por autor local, alguien que ha vivido al menos un tiempo por estas tierras y ha generado vínculos importantes que se mantienen a través de los años.

Es el caso de Omar Valenzuela Hoffens, nacido en Penco en 1929, quien reside en Estados Unidos pero cada cierto tiempo regresa a Chile para estar con sus familiares y amigos, o como en esta última visita, para publicar su primer libro y revivir con ello una serie de sucesos ocurridos a fines de la década de los 50 y a principio de los años 60 en la ciudad de Valdivia.
Había escuchado hablar harto del terremoto ocurrido en esa ciudad el 22 de mayo de 1960. Mi madre fue una sobreviviente, vivía en Valdivia en el apogeo de su juventud, y éste, el mayor cataclismo registrado en la historia de la humanidad, lo vivió en el patio de la casa que habitaban desde hace un mes. En esta nueva población, muy bien construida, resistió los embates junto a su familia sin mayor inconveniente, solo tuvieron que lamentar que la escalera que daba al segundo piso se partiera en dos, pero esto no les dificultó seguir usándola desde las orillas. Sin embargo, desde el patio se escuchaban los gritos desesperados de la gente de la población aledaña, sus súplicas y ruegos a Dios y se alcanzaba a ver como se destruían los ladrillos de una pared cercana. De no haberse cambiado de casa un mes antes la historia habría sido muy distinta, pues esa vivienda quedó totalmente destruida.
Referirse a un terremoto en estas latitudes es siempre un tema de actualidad, nuestro país se ubica en el llamado Cinturón de Fuego del Pacífico, lo que lo transforma en una de las regiones más sísmicas del planeta. Y quizás por eso llame tanto la atención a Omar Valenzuela Hoffens, lo poco que sabe el mundo del cataclismo de Valdivia, que tuvo una duración de 10 minutos y una intensidad máxima de 9,5 en la escala de Richter.
Este desconocimiento por parte de la gente de los países en los que ha estado, ha sido una motivación extra para escribir el libro “Pillanco el diablo del agua”, que fue editado por Primeros Pasos Ediciones en enero de este año y que narra la historia del Pillanco, una embarcación que creó junto con su hermano en el año 57 con fines turísticos, y que describe todas las peripecias vividas por ellos en él hasta el terremoto. Estas narraciones van acompañadas por una serie de debates ideológicos que se generaban en esos viajes y que sitúan finalmente al lector en el contexto pre y post terremoto, dándole aún más realce y significancia a la obra.
Con un lenguaje sencillo pero muy dinámico, relata la historia completa del barco, del concurso realizado para dar con su nombre, su bautizo y botada al agua, sus peripecias y cómo después del terremoto fue una de las embarcaciones utilizadas en ayuda de los damnificados. Un registro importante de un hecho que marcó la historia de nuestro país, que usted puede encontrar en librería Cervantes y en las principales librerías de Valdivia. Cabe destacar que en esta última ciudad se realizó la presentación del libro con un marco importante de público y harta difusión mediática.

PaViTo, Escritor
Representante Legal y Editor de Primeros Pasos Ediciones
Conductor y Productor Televisivo, Programa de TV Creadores

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

96 comments

Superb blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Many thanks!

Responder

I together with my friends have been reading through the excellent guides found on your site and so before long developed an awful feeling I never expressed respect to the web site owner for those strategies. My young men had been consequently very interested to see all of them and have in effect in fact been loving them. Many thanks for actually being considerably accommodating and also for obtaining certain exceptional subject matter millions of individuals are really wanting to be informed on. Our honest regret for not saying thanks to you sooner.

Responder

There are certainly loads of details like that to take into consideration. That is a nice point to deliver up. I supply the thoughts above as basic inspiration but clearly there are questions like the one you carry up the place a very powerful factor will probably be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged round issues like that, but I am certain that your job is clearly identified as a fair game. Both girls and boys really feel the affect of just a second’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.

Responder

When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Appreciate it!

Responder

You really make it seem really easy along with your presentation however I to find this matter to be actually one thing which I believe I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely huge for me. I’m taking a look ahead for your subsequent publish, I’ll try to get the hold of it!

Responder

I?¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am satisfied to exhibit that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot indisputably will make sure to don?¦t put out of your mind this site and give it a look regularly.

Responder

You could certainly see your skills within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart. “History is the version of past events that people have decided to agree upon.” by Napoleon.

Responder

I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?

Responder

I’ve been surfing online greater than three hours nowadays, yet I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours. It?¦s beautiful value enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net might be a lot more useful than ever before.

Responder

I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am satisfied to exhibit that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most for sure will make certain to do not omit this website and give it a glance on a continuing basis.

Responder

It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this outstanding blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!

Responder

hey there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the web site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again very soon..

Responder

Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is actually a great website.

Responder

Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful information particularly the final section 🙂 I take care of such information much. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.

Responder

Hello very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally…I’m happy to search out numerous useful information right here within the publish, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.

Responder

Hello this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!

Responder

It is the best time to make a few plans for the long run and it is time to be happy. I have learn this post and if I could I wish to counsel you some attention-grabbing things or tips. Maybe you can write subsequent articles regarding this article. I want to learn even more things approximately it!

Responder

Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!

Responder

Deja un comentario