Sobre fallo en Ovalle: No hay motivo alguno que justifique o aminore un ataque femicida

Crónicas, Destacada, Política abril 8, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
ministra y directora regional

– La directora regional de O’Higgins, fue enfática en señalar que “no hay motivo alguno que justifique un ataque femicida”.

 

 

La directora regional del Sernam, Pamela Zamorano Pérez, frente al caso de femicidio frustrado y del fallo conocido ayer en el Tribunal de Juicio Oral en lo Penal de Ovalle, agregó además que “nos preocupa profundamente, que la Justicia estime que la atenuante de obrar por estímulos tan poderosos que naturalmente hayan producido arrebato y obcecación, se entienda configurada en el contexto de una infidelidad, porque eso significa seguir justificando y naturalizando la violencia contra las mujeres. Creemos además necesario resaltar que a través de este fallo se marca un precedente en un tipo de inobservancia, pues no se están cumpliendo aquellos tratados que Chile ha ratificado y que como Estado tenemos la obligación de trabajar por una vida sin violencia de las mujeres”.
Junto con señalar lo complejo del fallo, dijo que era necesario “hablar con fuerza de que la violencia contra las mujeres debe ser considerada como un delito, no podemos naturalizar estos hechos y debemos avanzar y ampliar la Ley de Violencia Intrafamiliar, para que la normativa no sólo vea y ampare casos de violencia doméstica, sino que se pueda ampliar el concepto de violencia de género y sacarlo del ámbito familiar”, refiriéndose a todos los tipos de violencia que sufren las mujeres, como el acoso callejero, trata de personas, la violencia en el trabajo, entre otros. Junto con ello, la directora regional agregó que la legislación además busca evitar que sea la mujer quien deba demostrar la violencia y agresiones reiteradas para demostrar la habitualidad de ella.
“No hay duda, esto nos demuestra que la violencia hacia la mujer es un problema que se encuentra muy asentado en esta sociedad machista y el trabajo que debemos hacer no sólo como Gobierno, sino que como sociedad en su conjunto es a visibilizar todos los tipos de violencia; las diferentes maneras de cómo ésta se expresa, tomar acciones concretas y condenas más ejemplifacadoras. “Creemos que ningún hecho justifica la violencia hacia las mujeres y menos el asesinato de mujeres. En este sentido, no sólo la infidelidad, el consumo excesivo de alcohol y drogas, una temporal pérdida del control ni situaciones similares pueden ser utilizadas como justificación, menos como atenuante para equiparar una sentencia condenatoria, como el fallo de Ovalle”, advirtió.

