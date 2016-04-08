Vecinos denuncian tala de árboles indiscriminada en San Fernando

– Habitantes de las cercanías pusieron el grito en el cielo este martes luego que dos árboles centenarios fueran arrancados de la arteria que está en proceso de remodelación. Los vecinos temen más arranques y al mismo tiempo acusan que ya se ven importantes fallas en las obras. El municipio, encargado de la ejecución del proyecto, afirmó que este contempla la tala de 15 árboles.
IRENE PADILLA
Era la antigua entrada a San Fernando, la continuación del Camino Real que llevaba a los santiaguinos hacia el sur. La avenida Manso de Velasco es considerada una arteria patrimonial ya que en sus márgenes están instaladas, buena parte de los edificios históricos de la ciudad. Así también lo dicen sus árboles, la mayoría de ellos centenarios, los cuales cumplían el rol de adornar la única alameda de la comuna, una similar a la que tienen otras ciudades como Talca o Chillán.
Desde junio del año pasado, el municipio a través de la Secretaria de Planificación comenzó la ejecución del “Proyecto de Gestión de Tránsito Av. Manso de Velasco”, una ambiciosa obra diseñada en conjunto con el Ministerio de Transportes la cual busca mejorar las condiciones de la arteria en 1 kilómetro de longitud, lo que contempla mejoramiento de veredas, la construcción de una ciclovía y el recapado de los pavimentos; con una inversión del orden de 1.500 millones de pesos.
Las molestias para los vecinos de la zona han sido múltiples pero en su mayoría responden a los cambios que traen consigo obras como estas; sin embargo, todo cambió la tarde de este martes cuando funcionarios municipales realizaron la tala de dos de los centenarios arboles de la avenida. Jorge Jofre dirigente de la Unión Comunal de Junta de Vecinos expresó su molestia denunciando a los medios de comunicación la situación.
Al mismo tiempo, Archivaldo Morales, dirigente social del lugar expresó sin tapujos las razones de su molestia. “Nosotros tuvimos una reunión con el alcalde y con el ingeniero a cargo de la obra y ellos nos informaron que iban a evitar lo más posible cortar los árboles y que a lo mejor tendrían que botar algunos porque estaban en mal estado. Ayer recorrí las cinco cuadras que están arreglando y son un caos terrible, y vimos como talaron estos árboles, ellos dijeron que era necesario para colocar un semáforo, eran arboles de más de 60 años, y se supone que los reemplazaran por otros dos árboles que se demoraran 50 años en crecer”.
Morales asegura que no entiende, como en una ciudad desforestada como San Fernando se pueda talar lo poco que va quedando “aquí tenemos un déficit de árboles, estamos inundados de cemento, aquí deberíamos plantar unos 10 mil árboles para que podamos respirar bien; las estufas llenan de humo los barrios más bajos, el parque automotriz se multiplicó, y estos árboles ayudan a la limpieza del aire”. El dirigente agrega que “ayer cortaron los primeros árboles y no teníamos idea, por lo tanto es muy difícil saber si esto va a continuar, esto no estaba contemplado porque yo pregunté hace algunas semanas y me dijeron que no y luego viene esto. Muchos vecinos estaban alterados y empezamos a preguntar, yo le escribí anoche al alcalde y según él, era absolutamente necesario hacerlo”.
Por su parte el concejal Mario González solidarizó con la queja de los habitantes asegurando que el municipio no tomó con seriedad los trabajos que tenían relación con el cuidado de los arboles ya existentes. “Me tiene preocupado este tema, primero que nada porque no fue un proyecto participativo donde la comunidad supiera del mismo, se cortaron arboles no tan solo en el tramo de la población San Fernando o frente al estadio sino que también entre Guadalupe y Carampangue. Indudablemente la molestia pasa porque son árboles centenarios. Había uno que debían cortarlo si o si porque estaba dentro del eje de la ciclovía, pero habían otros árboles que los dejaron mutilados, ni siquiera los desgancharon cuando tenían los implementos para hacerlo. Creo que hubo muy poca fiscalización o muy poca intromisión del municipio”.
FALLAS EN LA EJECUCIÓN
A su vez, Archivaldo Morales agrega que otro tema no menor son las condiciones en que están quedando las obras, que ya en una primera fase estarían mostrando fallas técnicas evidentes. “En el caso de la cioclovía, si usted viene de Negrete al oriente encuentra que la ciclovía está 80 centímetros más alta, no se puede pasar, además con una explanada que no sabemos para qué sirve. Al otro lado hay un kiosco que no lo sacaron y quedo al medio de la ciclovía. La explicación del ingeniero es que el dueño no quiso sacarlo, pero si es un espacio público, no entiendo como no se pudo haber corrido o trasladado cinco metros a la izquierda o la derecha y habría pasado la ciclovía igual, entonces sentimos que los planos que nos han ido mostrando realmente no tienen nada que ver con lo que han estado haciendo. A eso agregue que las veredas están, desreguladas, imparejas, hace dos semanas ya habían hoyos en la calzada que taparon, por lo tanto no sabemos si eso irá a durar cinco años o dos años cuando una obra de este tipo yo supongo debería estar garantizada por unos 20 años”.
El concejal González apoya al vecino y sostiene que incluso la mala fiscalización de las obras ha generado graves accidentes entre quienes circulan por las zonas intervenidas : “ayer un vecino se manifestó en el concejo porque en un tramo de la calle tuvo una caída, se quebró el hombro producto de que habían unos orificios tapados solo con arena, ni siquiera estaban señalizados de que habían existido calicatas y que estaban abiertos, por eso indudablemente ha habido molestia porque no se ha trabajado en forma ordenada, ha habido poca fiscalización del municipio, y no ha sido un proyecto participativo”.
15 ARBOLES SERÁN ARRANCADOS
A través de un comunicado de prensa el municipio informo que serán 15 los árboles que se arrancaran en base a las necesidades del proyecto de mejoramiento de la avenida. Respecto a los criterios con que se realizará esta tala sostiene que son aquellos “árboles en malas condiciones, oradados en su interior, con riesgo de caídas en temporales”. A eso, agregan que el municipio ya había recibido quejas de vecinos del lugar quienes a través de una carta solicitaban el arranque de los árboles que no eran mantenidos, y por lo tanto, generaban daños en sus casas.
Respecto a la reforestación que contempla el proyecto, la municipalidad informó que 103 especies arbóreas serán plantadas así como 5 mil metros cuadrados de césped.
Respecto a las fallas en las obras, como el kiosco que interrumpe la ciclovía, afirmaron que “preliminarmente, ese local tiene otra disposición en el proyecto”.
87 comments
A powerful share, I simply given this onto a colleague who was doing a bit of analysis on this. And he the truth is purchased me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you grow to be experience, would you thoughts updating your weblog with more particulars? It is highly helpful for me. Massive thumb up for this weblog publish!
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of us have developed some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange solutions with other folks, please shoot me an email if interested.
Its great as your other articles : D, regards for posting. “Slump I ain’t in no slump… I just ain’t hitting.” by Yogi Berra.
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a perfect web site.
Hey there, You have performed a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and for my part recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This article offered by you is very constructive for correct planning.
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
Lovely just what I was looking for.Thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
Hola! I’ve been reading your website for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the excellent job!
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
Good web site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Its great as your other blog posts : D, regards for putting up.
Nice post. I study one thing more difficult on completely different blogs everyday. It’s going to all the time be stimulating to learn content material from other writers and follow a little bit something from their store. I’d prefer to make use of some with the content material on my blog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a hyperlink on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
I’ve read several good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to make such a magnificent informative website.
Thank you for all your efforts on this web page. My mom really likes managing investigation and it is simple to grasp why. We learn all relating to the dynamic means you create good guidelines by means of the web site and as well as boost contribution from other people about this issue so our own child is undoubtedly being taught so much. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the new year. You have been performing a first class job.
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i am happy to convey that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I most surely will make certain to don’t put out of your mind this site and provides it a glance regularly.
I?¦ll right away grasp your rss feed as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me recognize in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this. Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Firefox. Outstanding Blog!
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most persons will consent with your website.
Hi there, I found your site via Google while searching for a related topic, your website came up, it looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your website in web explorer, might check this?K IE nonetheless is the market leader and a huge component of folks will miss your fantastic writing because of this problem.
Keep up the superb work, I read few posts on this website and I believe that your weblog is rattling interesting and has got bands of excellent information.
You need to participate in a contest for top-of-the-line blogs on the web. I will advocate this website!
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
Some truly good information, Gladiolus I detected this. “Doctrine is nothing but the skin of truth set up and stuffed.” by Henry Ward Beecher.
F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Keep functioning ,impressive job!
I do agree with all the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very short for beginners. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for posting.
Hello.This post was really fascinating, particularly since I was browsing for thoughts on this topic last Wednesday.
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i am glad to exhibit that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot undoubtedly will make sure to do not fail to remember this site and provides it a glance on a continuing basis.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
Hey there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re not really much more smartly-appreciated than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You understand therefore considerably with regards to this topic, produced me in my view believe it from so many various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested except it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. At all times maintain it up!
I like this post, enjoyed this one thankyou for putting up.
Great website. Plenty of helpful info here. I?¦m sending it to some pals ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks in your sweat!
Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
wonderful submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector don’t understand this. You must continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade web site post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own web site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Greetings! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects? Many thanks!
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
You completed some good points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found nearly all persons will go along with with your blog.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and may come back someday. I want to encourage you to continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!
I’m also commenting to let you understand what a fabulous encounter my princess obtained reading your web site. She figured out some issues, which include what it’s like to have an ideal giving style to make most people just grasp specific specialized issues. You actually exceeded our desires. Thanks for rendering these necessary, safe, explanatory and also easy tips on that topic to Mary.
Thank you for another wonderful article. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
I am perpetually thought about this, thankyou for putting up.
I really appreciate this post. I?¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal web site.
I truly wanted to compose a small word to be able to express gratitude to you for some of the lovely suggestions you are posting here. My extensive internet search has at the end of the day been paid with awesome knowledge to talk about with my close friends. I would assume that many of us readers are unquestionably fortunate to exist in a fabulous site with very many special individuals with useful things. I feel very lucky to have seen your entire web page and look forward to really more pleasurable times reading here. Thanks once more for everything.
STYQwx Thanks a lot for the blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Hi I am so glad I found your blog, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great job.
I needed to draft you one bit of remark to finally give thanks again over the amazing principles you’ve provided on this website. This is really incredibly generous of you to convey freely all that many of us would have distributed as an ebook to make some dough on their own, most notably considering the fact that you could possibly have done it if you desired. These solutions in addition worked as the easy way to realize that some people have the same interest the same as my own to understand great deal more when it comes to this problem. I’m sure there are several more enjoyable times in the future for individuals who examine your blog.
I got good info from your blog
Hello There. I discovered your weblog using msn. This is a very smartly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I take pleasure in, result in I discovered just what I used to be taking a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style and design.
Real superb information can be found on site.
What i do not realize is in fact how you’re not actually much more neatly-preferred than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize therefore significantly when it comes to this subject, made me individually consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated until it is something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!
I really like your writing style, wonderful information, regards for putting up : D.
Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Very informative post.
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually annoying. A good web site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
LuMnBf Terrific work! That is the type of info that should be shared across the net. Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this put up higher! Come on over and seek advice from my web site. Thanks =)
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
I just couldn’t go away your website prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual information a person supply to your guests? Is going to be back ceaselessly to check out new posts.
I really value your piece of work, Great post.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done a great job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Chrome. Exceptional Blog!
I and my guys ended up examining the nice tricks from your site and then suddenly developed a terrible feeling I had not thanked you for those secrets. All the men appeared to be for that reason passionate to see them and already have honestly been tapping into those things. Thanks for getting very considerate as well as for making a choice on these kinds of impressive things most people are really eager to be aware of. My very own honest apologies for not saying thanks to sooner.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Currently it seems like WordPress is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
You are my intake, I have few web logs and very sporadically run out from to brand : (.