Vecinos denuncian tala de árboles indiscriminada en San Fernando

– Habitantes de las cercanías pusieron el grito en el cielo este martes luego que dos árboles centenarios fueran arrancados de la arteria que está en proceso de remodelación. Los vecinos temen más arranques y al mismo tiempo acusan que ya se ven importantes fallas en las obras. El municipio, encargado de la ejecución del proyecto, afirmó que este contempla la tala de 15 árboles.

IRENE PADILLA

Era la antigua entrada a San Fernando, la continuación del Camino Real que llevaba a los santiaguinos hacia el sur. La avenida Manso de Velasco es considerada una arteria patrimonial ya que en sus márgenes están instaladas, buena parte de los edificios históricos de la ciudad. Así también lo dicen sus árboles, la mayoría de ellos centenarios, los cuales cumplían el rol de adornar la única alameda de la comuna, una similar a la que tienen otras ciudades como Talca o Chillán.

Desde junio del año pasado, el municipio a través de la Secretaria de Planificación comenzó la ejecución del “Proyecto de Gestión de Tránsito Av. Manso de Velasco”, una ambiciosa obra diseñada en conjunto con el Ministerio de Transportes la cual busca mejorar las condiciones de la arteria en 1 kilómetro de longitud, lo que contempla mejoramiento de veredas, la construcción de una ciclovía y el recapado de los pavimentos; con una inversión del orden de 1.500 millones de pesos.

Las molestias para los vecinos de la zona han sido múltiples pero en su mayoría responden a los cambios que traen consigo obras como estas; sin embargo, todo cambió la tarde de este martes cuando funcionarios municipales realizaron la tala de dos de los centenarios arboles de la avenida. Jorge Jofre dirigente de la Unión Comunal de Junta de Vecinos expresó su molestia denunciando a los medios de comunicación la situación.

Al mismo tiempo, Archivaldo Morales, dirigente social del lugar expresó sin tapujos las razones de su molestia. “Nosotros tuvimos una reunión con el alcalde y con el ingeniero a cargo de la obra y ellos nos informaron que iban a evitar lo más posible cortar los árboles y que a lo mejor tendrían que botar algunos porque estaban en mal estado. Ayer recorrí las cinco cuadras que están arreglando y son un caos terrible, y vimos como talaron estos árboles, ellos dijeron que era necesario para colocar un semáforo, eran arboles de más de 60 años, y se supone que los reemplazaran por otros dos árboles que se demoraran 50 años en crecer”.

Morales asegura que no entiende, como en una ciudad desforestada como San Fernando se pueda talar lo poco que va quedando “aquí tenemos un déficit de árboles, estamos inundados de cemento, aquí deberíamos plantar unos 10 mil árboles para que podamos respirar bien; las estufas llenan de humo los barrios más bajos, el parque automotriz se multiplicó, y estos árboles ayudan a la limpieza del aire”. El dirigente agrega que “ayer cortaron los primeros árboles y no teníamos idea, por lo tanto es muy difícil saber si esto va a continuar, esto no estaba contemplado porque yo pregunté hace algunas semanas y me dijeron que no y luego viene esto. Muchos vecinos estaban alterados y empezamos a preguntar, yo le escribí anoche al alcalde y según él, era absolutamente necesario hacerlo”.

Por su parte el concejal Mario González solidarizó con la queja de los habitantes asegurando que el municipio no tomó con seriedad los trabajos que tenían relación con el cuidado de los arboles ya existentes. “Me tiene preocupado este tema, primero que nada porque no fue un proyecto participativo donde la comunidad supiera del mismo, se cortaron arboles no tan solo en el tramo de la población San Fernando o frente al estadio sino que también entre Guadalupe y Carampangue. Indudablemente la molestia pasa porque son árboles centenarios. Había uno que debían cortarlo si o si porque estaba dentro del eje de la ciclovía, pero habían otros árboles que los dejaron mutilados, ni siquiera los desgancharon cuando tenían los implementos para hacerlo. Creo que hubo muy poca fiscalización o muy poca intromisión del municipio”.

FALLAS EN LA EJECUCIÓN

A su vez, Archivaldo Morales agrega que otro tema no menor son las condiciones en que están quedando las obras, que ya en una primera fase estarían mostrando fallas técnicas evidentes. “En el caso de la cioclovía, si usted viene de Negrete al oriente encuentra que la ciclovía está 80 centímetros más alta, no se puede pasar, además con una explanada que no sabemos para qué sirve. Al otro lado hay un kiosco que no lo sacaron y quedo al medio de la ciclovía. La explicación del ingeniero es que el dueño no quiso sacarlo, pero si es un espacio público, no entiendo como no se pudo haber corrido o trasladado cinco metros a la izquierda o la derecha y habría pasado la ciclovía igual, entonces sentimos que los planos que nos han ido mostrando realmente no tienen nada que ver con lo que han estado haciendo. A eso agregue que las veredas están, desreguladas, imparejas, hace dos semanas ya habían hoyos en la calzada que taparon, por lo tanto no sabemos si eso irá a durar cinco años o dos años cuando una obra de este tipo yo supongo debería estar garantizada por unos 20 años”.

El concejal González apoya al vecino y sostiene que incluso la mala fiscalización de las obras ha generado graves accidentes entre quienes circulan por las zonas intervenidas : “ayer un vecino se manifestó en el concejo porque en un tramo de la calle tuvo una caída, se quebró el hombro producto de que habían unos orificios tapados solo con arena, ni siquiera estaban señalizados de que habían existido calicatas y que estaban abiertos, por eso indudablemente ha habido molestia porque no se ha trabajado en forma ordenada, ha habido poca fiscalización del municipio, y no ha sido un proyecto participativo”.

15 ARBOLES SERÁN ARRANCADOS

A través de un comunicado de prensa el municipio informo que serán 15 los árboles que se arrancaran en base a las necesidades del proyecto de mejoramiento de la avenida. Respecto a los criterios con que se realizará esta tala sostiene que son aquellos “árboles en malas condiciones, oradados en su interior, con riesgo de caídas en temporales”. A eso, agregan que el municipio ya había recibido quejas de vecinos del lugar quienes a través de una carta solicitaban el arranque de los árboles que no eran mantenidos, y por lo tanto, generaban daños en sus casas.

Respecto a la reforestación que contempla el proyecto, la municipalidad informó que 103 especies arbóreas serán plantadas así como 5 mil metros cuadrados de césped.

Respecto a las fallas en las obras, como el kiosco que interrumpe la ciclovía, afirmaron que “preliminarmente, ese local tiene otra disposición en el proyecto”.