Animalistas ruegan subvención municipal para atender perros abandonados en San Fernando

IRENE PADILLA A.



Una situación desesperada es aquella por la que hoy están pasando los miembros de la Protectora de Animales Mi Refugio, un organismo reconocido en San Fernando por proteger a los perros y gatos abandonados la comuna.

Hace ya dos meses están esperando respuesta, tras solicitar la subvención municipal correspondiente a 2016 al municipio. Ana Behm , vocera de la protectora, explica que no comprende las razones del atraso. “El año pasado pedimos 22 millones nos dieron 10, el año anterior lo mismo. Este año nosotros ponemos 7 millones y estamos solicitando 20 para obtener una suma parecida a la del 2015 pero el problema está en que todos los años nos ponen barreras. El 2014 incluso tuve que encarar al concejal Carlos Urzúa porque en esos momentos teníamos 90 perros y él me decía que el municipio iba a poner una clínica, le dije que si no daban una solución, tendría 90 perros en la plaza para que ellos los alimentaran. La semana siguiente nos aprobaron la subvención”. La representante de la asociación explica que las barreras este año aumentaron, que el municipio rechazó reiteradas veces el proyecto entregado por la protectora para solicitar los recursos, hasta que al fin, la última semana de febrero recién se admitió el último documento, y desde esa fecha no ha sabido más.

La protectora de animales Mi Refugio es una de las dos organizaciones en la comuna encargada de los perros vagos. El municipio en la actualidad no posee canil ni un departamento específico que aborde el tema, por tanto Behm acusa que con los recursos mínimos, ellos deben enfrentar una política que debe estar a cargo de las autoridades de la comuna. “Estuvimos con más de 100 perros en el canil y a través de adopciones los hemos reducido a la mitad. Ellos (la municipalidad) saben que nosotros les hacemos la pega. El municipio no ha hecho nada más que mandarnos a la gente que les da problemas porque saben que nosotros nos preocupamos, que esterilizamos perros de la calle financiándolo incluso de nuestro bolsillo; que le regalamos alimento a la gente que nos llama contándonos que no tienen dinero para sus perritos, y les conseguimos atención de un veterinario cuando lo necesitan”.

Ana Behm explica que la subvención municipal que acostumbra a ser de 10 millones de pesos, alcanza de manera casi justa para atender a los animales abandonados en San Fernando. “En estos momentos se les está dando pan y restos de otras comidas a los animales, porque obviamente no nos alcanza, nosotros gastamos más de 400 mil pesos en alimentación mensual. Y la mitad del presupuesto mensual es destinado a esterilizaciones y atenciones veterinarias”. La vocera agrega que “San Fernando no es una comuna extremadamente pobre, La Pincoya tiene una clínica municipal y un canil; Conchalí tiene dos clínicas incluso una de ella móvil, si a nosotros nos dan 10 millones para el año, la Municipalidad de Antofagasta gasta en los planes de protección animal 20 millones mensuales, entonces, por favor, estamos cansados de pedir limosnas, queremos que esto se tome con seriedad”, concluye.

A través de un comunicado, la Municipalidad de San Fernando tras ser consultada por este tema sostuvo que “la solicitud de subvención correspondiente a la “Protectora de Animales Mi Refugio” se encuentra en su proceso regular de tramitación dentro de la municipalidad, es decir, se están gestionando los recursos”.