Animalistas ruegan subvención municipal para atender perros abandonados en San Fernando

IRENE PADILLA A.
Una situación desesperada es aquella por la que hoy están pasando los miembros de la Protectora de Animales Mi Refugio, un organismo reconocido en San Fernando por proteger a los perros y gatos abandonados la comuna.
Hace ya dos meses están esperando respuesta, tras solicitar la subvención municipal correspondiente a 2016 al municipio. Ana Behm , vocera de la protectora, explica que no comprende las razones del atraso. “El año pasado pedimos 22 millones nos dieron 10, el año anterior lo mismo. Este año nosotros ponemos 7 millones y estamos solicitando 20 para obtener una suma parecida a la del 2015 pero el problema está en que todos los años nos ponen barreras. El 2014 incluso tuve que encarar al concejal Carlos Urzúa porque en esos momentos teníamos 90 perros y él me decía que el municipio iba a poner una clínica, le dije que si no daban una solución, tendría 90 perros en la plaza para que ellos los alimentaran. La semana siguiente nos aprobaron la subvención”. La representante de la asociación explica que las barreras este año aumentaron, que el municipio rechazó reiteradas veces el proyecto entregado por la protectora para solicitar los recursos, hasta que al fin, la última semana de febrero recién se admitió el último documento, y desde esa fecha no ha sabido más.
La protectora de animales Mi Refugio es una de las dos organizaciones en la comuna encargada de los perros vagos. El municipio en la actualidad no posee canil ni un departamento específico que aborde el tema, por tanto Behm acusa que con los recursos mínimos, ellos deben enfrentar una política que debe estar a cargo de las autoridades de la comuna. “Estuvimos con más de 100 perros en el canil y a través de adopciones los hemos reducido a la mitad. Ellos (la municipalidad) saben que nosotros les hacemos la pega. El municipio no ha hecho nada más que mandarnos a la gente que les da problemas porque saben que nosotros nos preocupamos, que esterilizamos perros de la calle financiándolo incluso de nuestro bolsillo; que le regalamos alimento a la gente que nos llama contándonos que no tienen dinero para sus perritos, y les conseguimos atención de un veterinario cuando lo necesitan”.
Ana Behm explica que la subvención municipal que acostumbra a ser de 10 millones de pesos, alcanza de manera casi justa para atender a los animales abandonados en San Fernando. “En estos momentos se les está dando pan y restos de otras comidas a los animales, porque obviamente no nos alcanza, nosotros gastamos más de 400 mil pesos en alimentación mensual. Y la mitad del presupuesto mensual es destinado a esterilizaciones y atenciones veterinarias”. La vocera agrega que “San Fernando no es una comuna extremadamente pobre, La Pincoya tiene una clínica municipal y un canil; Conchalí tiene dos clínicas incluso una de ella móvil, si a nosotros nos dan 10 millones para el año, la Municipalidad de Antofagasta gasta en los planes de protección animal 20 millones mensuales, entonces, por favor, estamos cansados de pedir limosnas, queremos que esto se tome con seriedad”, concluye.
A través de un comunicado, la Municipalidad de San Fernando tras ser consultada por este tema sostuvo que “la solicitud de subvención correspondiente a la “Protectora de Animales Mi Refugio” se encuentra en su proceso regular de tramitación dentro de la municipalidad, es decir, se están gestionando los recursos”.
72 comments
I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours today, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely price enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will likely be much more useful than ever before.
Hello there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google even as searching for a related matter, your website came up, it appears to be like good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
I don’t even understand how I finished up right here, but I thought this put up was once great. I don’t realize who you are but definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I truly treasure your piece of work, Great post.
I believe this site has some really excellent information for everyone : D.
Keep working ,splendid job!
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I am hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a great example of it.
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
I reckon something genuinely interesting about your site so I bookmarked.
I was just searching for this information for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your web site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative web sites in top of the list. Generally the top websites are full of garbage.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the topic and found most guys will go along with with your site.
Great post, I think blog owners should learn a lot from this website its very user genial.
Thanks , I’ve recently been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have came upon till now. However, what about the bottom line? Are you positive about the source?
I dugg some of you post as I cerebrated they were very useful very helpful
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
very nice put up, i definitely love this website, keep on it
As I web-site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most individuals will approve with your website.
Appreciate it for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting info .
I got good info from your blog
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with helpful information to paintings on. You have done a formidable task and our whole group will likely be thankful to you.
It’s the best time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this publish and if I may I want to counsel you some interesting things or advice. Maybe you could write next articles relating to this article. I wish to read more issues approximately it!
Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most guys will agree with your website.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include approximately all vital infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this .
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
Outstanding post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Bless you!
I got what you intend, appreciate it for posting.Woh I am pleased to find this website through google. “Spare no expense to make everything as economical as possible.” by Samuel Goldwyn.
It’s actually a cool and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
You have brought up a very superb details , thanks for the post.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m improving myself. I certainly liked reading everything that is posted on your site.Keep the aarticles coming. I loved it!
hello there and thanks in your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however experience a few technical points the usage of this website, as I skilled to reload the site many instances previous to I may get it to load correctly. I have been puzzling over in case your hosting is OK? Now not that I’m complaining, however sluggish loading cases occasions will sometimes impact your placement in google and could injury your high quality score if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I am including this RSS to my email and can look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you replace this once more very soon..
I just could not leave your web site before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information an individual provide on your guests? Is gonna be again often in order to check up on new posts.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
I am really inspired together with your writing abilities as smartly as with the layout in your blog. Is that this a paid topic or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to peer a nice weblog like this one today..
Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this website.
I have recently started a website, the information you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
There may be noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made certain good factors in features also.
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site :).
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its aided me. Good job.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one?¦s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i am satisfied to express that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I so much undoubtedly will make certain to do not disregard this site and give it a look regularly.
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
Howdy! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the excellent work!
I conceive this internet site holds some very good info for everyone : D.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright transparent concept
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome website!
There may be noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure good points in features also.
This really answered my downside, thanks!
whoah this weblog is excellent i really like reading your posts. Stay up the good work! You already know, a lot of people are searching round for this information, you can help them greatly.
I’m often to running a blog and i really respect your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your web site and keep checking for brand spanking new information.
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
I enjoy the efforts you have put in this, regards for all the great articles.
CSqrx1 I used to be suggested this blog via my cousin. I am no longer sure whether this post is written by him as no one else realize such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
There may be noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made sure good factors in options also.
You have brought up a very excellent points, regards for the post.
There is apparently a bunch to realize about this. I believe you made certain nice points in features also.
It?¦s really a nice and helpful piece of info. I?¦m glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely excellent. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous website.
Loving the info on this site, you have done great job on the posts.
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Hey there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Cheers!
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Hey very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I am happy to find a lot of useful information here in the post, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Say, you got a nice blog.Really thank you! Want more.
x4YVLy Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Really thank you! Awesome.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the structure to your blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to look a nice blog like this one nowadays..