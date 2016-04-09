Carta de un rancagüino en la Primera Guerra Mundial

Luis Fernando Gonzalez
Ya en otra oportunidad nos referimos a un joven rancagüino que peleó en la Primera Gran Guerra Mundial que se desarrolló entre los años 1914 y 1918.

Transcribiremos hoy algunas partes de una carta de ese rancagüino que se enroló en el Ejército norteamericano, fechada en Francia.
Humberto Godoy Figuera dice a su padre en Rancagua:
“Yo estoy muy contento porque estoy defendiendo una causa justa, por el bien de muchos seres que están sufriendo de una manera inconcebible por esta guerra bárbara y cruel.
“En el lugar de Francia en que estamos hay ahora poca actividad. Paso en gran parte leyendo y durmiendo a la espera de nuevas órdenes. De vez en cuando caen cerca algunas granadas.
“Hace unos días comenzó un gran bombardeo de los alemanes que cruzaban el Río Marne en gran número, pero fueron brillantemente contenidos por nuestras tropas, obligándolos a retroceder dejando muchos prisioneros. Durante toda la batalla estuve al lado del Estado Mayor como operador y pude ver parte del campo de batalla.
Este día fue glorioso para nuestro Regimiento, pues se ha ganado una “Cruz de Guerra”, del cual me siento muy orgulloso de pertenecer”.
LA BATALLA del MARNE
La acción de guerra a la que se refiere Godoy en su carta se desarrolló en el Río Marne (afluente) del Sena, venciendo el Ejército Franco-Británico, comandado por el General Joffre.

