Carta de un rancagüino en la Primera Guerra Mundial

Ya en otra oportunidad nos referimos a un joven rancagüino que peleó en la Primera Gran Guerra Mundial que se desarrolló entre los años 1914 y 1918.
Transcribiremos hoy algunas partes de una carta de ese rancagüino que se enroló en el Ejército norteamericano, fechada en Francia.
Humberto Godoy Figuera dice a su padre en Rancagua:
“Yo estoy muy contento porque estoy defendiendo una causa justa, por el bien de muchos seres que están sufriendo de una manera inconcebible por esta guerra bárbara y cruel.
“En el lugar de Francia en que estamos hay ahora poca actividad. Paso en gran parte leyendo y durmiendo a la espera de nuevas órdenes. De vez en cuando caen cerca algunas granadas.
“Hace unos días comenzó un gran bombardeo de los alemanes que cruzaban el Río Marne en gran número, pero fueron brillantemente contenidos por nuestras tropas, obligándolos a retroceder dejando muchos prisioneros. Durante toda la batalla estuve al lado del Estado Mayor como operador y pude ver parte del campo de batalla.
Este día fue glorioso para nuestro Regimiento, pues se ha ganado una “Cruz de Guerra”, del cual me siento muy orgulloso de pertenecer”.
LA BATALLA del MARNE
La acción de guerra a la que se refiere Godoy en su carta se desarrolló en el Río Marne (afluente) del Sena, venciendo el Ejército Franco-Británico, comandado por el General Joffre.
67 comments
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such excellent info being shared freely out there.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
I was looking through some of your articles on this website and I believe this website is really informative ! Continue putting up.
Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I take a fragment of your post to my blog?
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road. All the best
Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Cheers, I appreciate it!
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & help different customers like its aided me. Great job.
Rattling nice pattern and superb articles, practically nothing else we require : D.
I am not rattling good with English but I get hold this rattling leisurely to understand.
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
Very interesting details you have noted, thankyou for posting. “It’s the soul’s duty to be loyal to its own desires. It must abandon itself to its master passion.” by Rebecca West.
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were very beneficial very useful
Thank you for sharing with us, I believe this website really stands out : D.
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i am happy to show that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not overlook this website and provides it a glance regularly.
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.
I gotta bookmark this site it seems very beneficial very beneficial
I have learn some just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you place to make this type of fantastic informative website.
Good V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
I am always invstigating online for tips that can aid me. Thank you!
I genuinely enjoy studying on this internet site, it holds wonderful articles.
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task.
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Real clear website , thanks for this post.
You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be really something that I think I might never understand. It kind of feels too complex and very vast for me. I’m looking forward for your subsequent submit, I will try to get the cling of it!
F*ckin¦ awesome things here. I¦m very happy to peer your post. Thanks so much and i’m having a look forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re now not actually much more neatly-preferred than you may be right now. You are very intelligent. You understand therefore considerably in the case of this matter, made me for my part believe it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved except it?¦s something to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. At all times handle it up!
I’ve read a few excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you put to make this sort of great informative website.
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
Good write-up, I¦m regular visitor of one¦s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
I want to get across my gratitude for your generosity giving support to persons that really need help with that issue. Your real commitment to getting the message all through ended up being definitely beneficial and have always enabled most people like me to achieve their objectives. Your own helpful suggestions denotes much a person like me and far more to my mates. With thanks; from everyone of us.
Fantastic website. Lots of helpful information here. I¦m sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks in your effort!
Absolutely pent subject matter, thank you for selective information. “Necessity is the mother of taking chances.” by Mark Twain.
I am impressed with this website , very I am a big fan .
I was looking at some of your posts on this site and I think this site is real instructive! Retain posting.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to present something back and help others such as you aided me.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Very good information can be found on web blog.
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most people will approve with your blog.
I was just searching for this info for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your website. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative sites in top of the list. Normally the top web sites are full of garbage.
Well I sincerely liked studying it. This article provided by you is very helpful for proper planning.
Thanks so much for providing individuals with an extremely breathtaking possiblity to read in detail from this web site. It really is so terrific and also packed with a great time for me and my office co-workers to visit the blog really three times every week to find out the new items you have. And definitely, I’m actually happy concerning the striking opinions you give. Selected two ideas in this article are unquestionably the most suitable we’ve had.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this web site. I am hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a great example of it.
Enjoyed studying this, very good stuff, appreciate it. “What the United States does best is to understand itself. What it does worst is understand others.” by Carlos Fuentes.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
You have brought up a very good points, thankyou for the post.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. But think about if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche. Good blog!
excellent post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
What i do not realize is in truth how you are no longer really a lot more smartly-preferred than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You recognize thus considerably in the case of this matter, produced me in my view believe it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. All the time maintain it up!
Greetings! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when viewing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Many thanks!
I rattling happy to find this web site on bing, just what I was looking for : D too saved to favorites.
I was looking through some of your articles on this site and I conceive this web site is very instructive! Keep posting.
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Thanks for another informative blog. Where else could I get that kind of info written in such an ideal way? I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
It’s actually a great and useful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Sweet internet site, super design and style, rattling clean and utilize pleasant.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for posting.
Would you be thinking about exchanging links?
I am glad to be one of many visitants on this outstanding website (:, appreciate it for posting.