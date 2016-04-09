Cristián Arán, técnico de O’Higgins: “No hay más margen que la victoria”

Deportes, Fútbol, O'Higgins abril 9, 2016abril 9, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
ohiggins colo colo 01

El estratega del Capo de Provincia está consciente de que el derrotar a Colo-Colo el domingo es lo único que le servirá para seguir en carrera por el campeonato.

 
Ricardo Obando

 

 

Sin margen de error. Así lo cree Cristián Arán, técnico de O’Higgins. El equipo jugará el domingo a partir de las 12.30 horas una final contra Colo-Colo y, según dijo el estratega, a su escuadra solo le sirve ganar.
Los tres puntos de mañana contra el Cacique con la única vía que le permitirá al conjunto celeste seguir en la lucha por la corona del torneo y por ello pretenden quedarse con los puntos y dar una alegría a la hinchada en el marco de los 61 años de vida institucional.
Sobre el juego de mañana, el DT aseguró que “imaginamos un partido en que el rival tiene las mismas obligaciones que nosotros, juega por lo mismo. Lo imaginamos de ida y vuelta porque a ambos el empatar no le sirve. Será intenso y con un ida y vuelta permanente y, sobre todo nosotros, nos jugamos una opción. No hay más margen que la victoria”.
O’Higgins, en ese sentido, tiene una pequeña ventaja. El conjunto rancagüino llega con una semana de trabajo normal a diferencia de los albos que recién ayer llegaron a Chile tres jugar por Copa Libertadores en Arequipa. En ese sentido, Arán expuso que vio atentamente el lance de Colo-Colo contra Melgar y que “de todos los partidos se saca información, también hay que ver que jugadores de los que actuaron anoche (jueves) vienen a jugar. Más allá de los nombres, el partido será intenso”.
Otro punto a favor de los rancagüinos es la consistente solidez defensiva que están mostrando considerando que hace siete jornadas que no cae. Es así que, Cristián Arán, dijo que “gradualmente hemos bajado la cantidad de situaciones en los rivales. Si bien generan y claras, en el número lo hemos ido bajando, pero tiene que ver con el equipo y no con determinado jugador o determinadas posiciones en el campo”.
Ahora bien, sobre el planteamiento a utilizar, el estratega comentó que seguramente mantendrá los hombres que iniciaron contra Antofagasta en la fecha anterior y que, con ellos, “vamos a buscar un equipo que trate de funcionar y que consiga una victoria para que nos mantenga en la pelea por el campeonato”.

 

 

HAY QUE ANDAR BIEN

Otro que tuvo palabras para el duelo de mañana fue el volante Alejandro Márquez. Uno de los jugadores más regulares en los celestes, sentenció que “tenemos que andar muy bien en todas las líneas, pero estamos tranquilos porque podemos hacer un buen partido y ganarlo”.
Un partido similar, en el sentido de enfrentar a un equipo que pelea por el título, fue el que jugaron contra la UC en febrero pasado. Para Márquez, ese duelo ojalá se repita en el sentido que “contra Católica nos salieron todas las cosas y ojalá este partido se dé así, que se puedan concretar las ocasiones de gol”.
Ahora bien, contra el cuadro popular, hay aspectos positivos. Ellos vienen a la baja en el torneo, perdieron el liderato y no ganan hace un mes. Esos antecedentes, dijo, “nos da un poco más de coraje para ir hacia adelante. Ellos tienen jugadores que nos pueden llegar una vez y te hace un gol, pero nosotros estamos seguros”.
En todo caso, Alejandro Márquez no se fía. “Ellos, en general, como equipo andan muy bien. No nos podemos dejar llevar por dos o tres jugadores, pero tenemos que estar cerca y contrarrestar eso”, apuntó. Lo anterior pensando en la calidad de Esteban Paredes o Jaime Valdés.
Finalmente, el ex Universidad de Chile y Palestino, destacó que “si ganamos nos metemos en el campeonato y estamos muy cerca de clasificar a la Copa Sudamericana, no tenemos margen de error y debemos ganar en casa”.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

57 comments

After examine just a few of the blog posts in your web site now, and I actually like your means of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website record and can be checking again soon. Pls try my site as nicely and let me know what you think.

Responder

Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a large portion of people will miss your excellent writing because of this problem.

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart. “No man should marry until he has studied anatomy and dissected at least one woman.” by Honore’ de Balzac.

Responder

Thanks so much for providing individuals with an exceptionally nice possiblity to read in detail from this blog. It is often very sweet and also jam-packed with fun for me and my office colleagues to search your website not less than 3 times in a week to read the new stuff you have got. Not to mention, I’m just at all times impressed with all the excellent suggestions you serve. Selected 2 areas on this page are honestly the most efficient we’ve had.

Responder

Wonderful blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally confused .. Any tips? Thanks!

Responder

I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

What i do not understood is actually how you are not really much more well-liked than you may be right now. You are very intelligent. You realize thus significantly relating to this subject, produced me personally consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs nice. Always maintain it up!

Responder

obviously like your web site but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will surely come back again.

Responder

A large percentage of of the things you assert happens to be supprisingly legitimate and that makes me wonder why I had not looked at this in this light before. This particular article truly did turn the light on for me personally as far as this particular topic goes. However at this time there is actually 1 issue I am not too cozy with so while I attempt to reconcile that with the core theme of your point, let me see exactly what all the rest of your readers have to point out.Very well done.

Responder

Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

I precisely wished to thank you very much all over again. I’m not certain the things that I could possibly have accomplished in the absence of the entire opinions contributed by you directly on my area. It actually was a very hard situation in my position, nevertheless taking a look at a specialised way you solved the issue made me to jump for fulfillment. I’m just grateful for this service as well as wish you find out what an amazing job that you’re undertaking teaching men and women via a web site. I am certain you haven’t come across all of us.

Responder

What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you are not really a lot more well-appreciated than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You already know therefore considerably relating to this matter, made me individually imagine it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated except it¦s something to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs great. At all times deal with it up!

Responder

Wonderful blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any tips? Thanks!

Responder

Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!

Responder

🙂

Que tiempo has dedicado a tremendo a porte y hay muchas
cosas que no conocia que me has aclarado, esta espectacular..
te queria agradecer el espacio que dedicaste, con unas infinitas gracias,
por preparar a gente como yo jijiji.

Saludos

Responder

This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!

Responder

What i do not understood is if truth be told how you’re no longer actually much more neatly-liked than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize thus considerably in relation to this subject, made me personally consider it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested except it is something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs nice. At all times take care of it up!

Responder

Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thank you!

Responder

Deja un comentario