Cristián Arán, técnico de O’Higgins: “No hay más margen que la victoria”

El estratega del Capo de Provincia está consciente de que el derrotar a Colo-Colo el domingo es lo único que le servirá para seguir en carrera por el campeonato.
Ricardo Obando
Sin margen de error. Así lo cree Cristián Arán, técnico de O’Higgins. El equipo jugará el domingo a partir de las 12.30 horas una final contra Colo-Colo y, según dijo el estratega, a su escuadra solo le sirve ganar.
Los tres puntos de mañana contra el Cacique con la única vía que le permitirá al conjunto celeste seguir en la lucha por la corona del torneo y por ello pretenden quedarse con los puntos y dar una alegría a la hinchada en el marco de los 61 años de vida institucional.
Sobre el juego de mañana, el DT aseguró que “imaginamos un partido en que el rival tiene las mismas obligaciones que nosotros, juega por lo mismo. Lo imaginamos de ida y vuelta porque a ambos el empatar no le sirve. Será intenso y con un ida y vuelta permanente y, sobre todo nosotros, nos jugamos una opción. No hay más margen que la victoria”.
O’Higgins, en ese sentido, tiene una pequeña ventaja. El conjunto rancagüino llega con una semana de trabajo normal a diferencia de los albos que recién ayer llegaron a Chile tres jugar por Copa Libertadores en Arequipa. En ese sentido, Arán expuso que vio atentamente el lance de Colo-Colo contra Melgar y que “de todos los partidos se saca información, también hay que ver que jugadores de los que actuaron anoche (jueves) vienen a jugar. Más allá de los nombres, el partido será intenso”.
Otro punto a favor de los rancagüinos es la consistente solidez defensiva que están mostrando considerando que hace siete jornadas que no cae. Es así que, Cristián Arán, dijo que “gradualmente hemos bajado la cantidad de situaciones en los rivales. Si bien generan y claras, en el número lo hemos ido bajando, pero tiene que ver con el equipo y no con determinado jugador o determinadas posiciones en el campo”.
Ahora bien, sobre el planteamiento a utilizar, el estratega comentó que seguramente mantendrá los hombres que iniciaron contra Antofagasta en la fecha anterior y que, con ellos, “vamos a buscar un equipo que trate de funcionar y que consiga una victoria para que nos mantenga en la pelea por el campeonato”.
HAY QUE ANDAR BIEN
Otro que tuvo palabras para el duelo de mañana fue el volante Alejandro Márquez. Uno de los jugadores más regulares en los celestes, sentenció que “tenemos que andar muy bien en todas las líneas, pero estamos tranquilos porque podemos hacer un buen partido y ganarlo”.
Un partido similar, en el sentido de enfrentar a un equipo que pelea por el título, fue el que jugaron contra la UC en febrero pasado. Para Márquez, ese duelo ojalá se repita en el sentido que “contra Católica nos salieron todas las cosas y ojalá este partido se dé así, que se puedan concretar las ocasiones de gol”.
Ahora bien, contra el cuadro popular, hay aspectos positivos. Ellos vienen a la baja en el torneo, perdieron el liderato y no ganan hace un mes. Esos antecedentes, dijo, “nos da un poco más de coraje para ir hacia adelante. Ellos tienen jugadores que nos pueden llegar una vez y te hace un gol, pero nosotros estamos seguros”.
En todo caso, Alejandro Márquez no se fía. “Ellos, en general, como equipo andan muy bien. No nos podemos dejar llevar por dos o tres jugadores, pero tenemos que estar cerca y contrarrestar eso”, apuntó. Lo anterior pensando en la calidad de Esteban Paredes o Jaime Valdés.
Finalmente, el ex Universidad de Chile y Palestino, destacó que “si ganamos nos metemos en el campeonato y estamos muy cerca de clasificar a la Copa Sudamericana, no tenemos margen de error y debemos ganar en casa”.
