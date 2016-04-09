Decomisan 92 kilos de droga que sería distribuida en la Región de O’Higgins

Se trató del decomiso más importante que la PDI ha realizado este año 2016. La dosificación corresponde a 173 mil dosis avaluadas en 299 millones de pesos.
Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Fotos: Héctor Vargas
Un importante decomiso de droga concretó personal de la Policía de Investigaciones de la ciudad de Rancagua. Así lo dio a conocer el Jefe de la Brigada Antinarcóticos de Rancagua, Comisario Julián Espinoza, quien indicó que se trató de una investigación que tuvo una duración cercana a los dos meses, la que arrojó que cinco personas fueran detenidas, cuatro chilenos y un boliviano, logrando incautar 81 kilos de marihuana prensada, 6 kilos de cocaína, y 5 kilos de pasta base de cocaína. El hecho quedó al descubierto la tarde del jueves, en el sector de Hijuelas en la Quinta Región.
El Comisario añadió que se trata de una familia que tiene domicilio en la ciudad de La Serena, quienes se dedicaban a ingresar la droga por pasos fronterizos en el norte del país, adecuaban vehículos, trasladando las sustancias hasta la Región de O’Higgins donde era distribuida por otros traficantes.
Los Detectives al momento de realizar el control de identidad y revisión del automóvil, detectaron que una parte del chasis presentaba modificaciones, ya que al levantar el tapiz del vehículo, quedó en evidencia una parte de la droga escondida. Se trataba de un vehículo marca Toyota, placa patente BLYD70, modelo Land Cruiser Prado VX.
Los detenidos y el vehículo incautado fueron trasladados al cuartel policial de Rancagua, donde los Detectives comenzaron a realizar una exhaustiva revisión del automóvil, removiendo sus diferentes partes hasta quedar con el chasis a la vista, el que presentaba diferentes cortes en zonas con doble fondo, con la clara finalidad de ser utilizado para el transporte de drogas.
Espinoza agregó que la droga se transportaba en un vehículo 4×4, modelo preferido por estas organizaciones, ya que pueden adaptarlos por su tamaño, y pueden esconder una mayor cantidad de droga, especialmente en la zona norte del país. Se trató del decomiso más importante que la PDI ha realizado este año 2016, debido a que la dosificación corresponde a 173 mil dosis avaluadas en 299 millones de pesos.
Por su parte el fiscal, Jorge Mena, sostuvo que se trató de una investigación extensa, coordinada con la Brigada Antinarcóticos de la PDI, diligencias autorizadas por el tribunal.
Se determinó que existían personas involucradas con el tráfico de drogas en la zona norte, con destino a Rancagua para ser distribuida. Se pudo verificar el día y hora de este cargamento, logrando detener a las cinco personas, incautar el móvil y la droga acopiada. Los imputados se encuentran con detención ampliada por la ley de drogas, pasando este sábado a la audiencia de control en el Tribunal de Garantía de Rancagua.
En la oportunidad también se informó de un segundo operativo que logró incautar una importante cantidad de droga, la que era trasladada por un ciudadano colombiano con destino a Rancagua.
Se trataba de 5 kilos de pasta base de cocaína, por lo que el sujeto fue detenido, pero se realizan operativos para descartar a más personas involucradas.
Al lugar también llegó la Gobernadora de la Provincia de Cachapoal, Mirenchu Beitía, quien indicó que como Gobierno Regional destacan la labor investigativa de la PDI, agregando que constantemente están trabajando en mesas de trabajo relacionados con el tráfico de drogas, citando como ejemplo esta diligencia cuyo destino era la Región de O’Higgins.
