Decomisan 92 kilos de droga que sería distribuida en la Región de O’Higgins

Destacada, Otros, Policial abril 9, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
2

Se trató del decomiso más importante que la PDI ha realizado este año 2016. La dosificación corresponde a 173 mil dosis avaluadas en 299 millones de pesos.

 

 

Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Fotos: Héctor Vargas

 
Un importante decomiso de droga concretó personal de la Policía de Investigaciones de la ciudad de Rancagua. Así lo dio a conocer el Jefe de la Brigada Antinarcóticos de Rancagua, Comisario Julián Espinoza, quien indicó que se trató de una investigación que tuvo una duración cercana a los dos meses, la que arrojó que cinco personas fueran detenidas, cuatro chilenos y un boliviano, logrando incautar 81 kilos de marihuana prensada, 6 kilos de cocaína, y 5 kilos de pasta base de cocaína. El hecho quedó al descubierto la tarde del jueves, en el sector de Hijuelas en la Quinta Región.
El Comisario añadió que se trata de una familia que tiene domicilio en la ciudad de La Serena, quienes se dedicaban a ingresar la droga por pasos fronterizos en el norte del país, adecuaban vehículos, trasladando las sustancias hasta la Región de O’Higgins donde era distribuida por otros traficantes.
Los Detectives al momento de realizar el control de identidad y revisión del automóvil, detectaron que una parte del chasis presentaba modificaciones, ya que al levantar el tapiz del vehículo, quedó en evidencia una parte de la droga escondida. Se trataba de un vehículo marca Toyota, placa patente BLYD70, modelo Land Cruiser Prado VX.
Los detenidos y el vehículo incautado fueron trasladados al cuartel policial de Rancagua, donde los Detectives comenzaron a realizar una exhaustiva revisión del automóvil, removiendo sus diferentes partes hasta quedar con el chasis a la vista, el que presentaba diferentes cortes en zonas con doble fondo, con la clara finalidad de ser utilizado para el transporte de drogas.
Espinoza agregó que la droga se transportaba en un vehículo 4×4, modelo preferido por estas organizaciones, ya que pueden adaptarlos por su tamaño, y pueden esconder una mayor cantidad de droga, especialmente en la zona norte del país. Se trató del decomiso más importante que la PDI ha realizado este año 2016, debido a que la dosificación corresponde a 173 mil dosis avaluadas en 299 millones de pesos.
Por su parte el fiscal, Jorge Mena, sostuvo que se trató de una investigación extensa, coordinada con la Brigada Antinarcóticos de la PDI, diligencias autorizadas por el tribunal.
Se determinó que existían personas involucradas con el tráfico de drogas en la zona norte, con destino a Rancagua para ser distribuida. Se pudo verificar el día y hora de este cargamento, logrando detener a las cinco personas, incautar el móvil y la droga acopiada. Los imputados se encuentran con detención ampliada por la ley de drogas, pasando este sábado a la audiencia de control en el Tribunal de Garantía de Rancagua.
En la oportunidad también se informó de un segundo operativo que logró incautar una importante cantidad de droga, la que era trasladada por un ciudadano colombiano con destino a Rancagua.
Se trataba de 5 kilos de pasta base de cocaína, por lo que el sujeto fue detenido, pero se realizan operativos para descartar a más personas involucradas.
Al lugar también llegó la Gobernadora de la Provincia de Cachapoal, Mirenchu Beitía, quien indicó que como Gobierno Regional destacan la labor investigativa de la PDI, agregando que constantemente están trabajando en mesas de trabajo relacionados con el tráfico de drogas, citando como ejemplo esta diligencia cuyo destino era la Región de O’Higgins.

 

 

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

72 comments

certainly like your web site however you have to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to inform the truth on the other hand I will certainly come again again.

Responder

Hi there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a fair price? Cheers, I appreciate it!

Responder

Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thanks

Responder

Good post. I be taught something more difficult on different blogs everyday. It’s going to all the time be stimulating to learn content material from different writers and apply somewhat something from their store. I’d want to make use of some with the content material on my blog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a hyperlink in your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

The next time I read a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my option to learn, but I actually thought youd have one thing fascinating to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix in the event you werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.

Responder

Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is really annoying. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.

Responder

I have to point out my passion for your kindness for men and women that actually need help on this niche. Your personal dedication to getting the message across appears to be extremely beneficial and has regularly helped ladies like me to attain their objectives. Your new helpful publication implies this much to me and still more to my mates. Many thanks; from each one of us.

Responder

Superb website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get comments from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Thank you!

Responder

Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is actually irritating. A good site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thank you for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.

Responder

Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. Nevertheless imagine if you added some great images or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this blog could definitely be one of the very best in its field. Superb blog!

Responder

Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. However imagine if you added some great visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this site could undeniably be one of the greatest in its field. Wonderful blog!

Responder

hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again soon..

Responder

You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

Responder

An impressive share, I simply given this onto a colleague who was doing somewhat evaluation on this. And he in reality bought me breakfast because I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I really feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If doable, as you grow to be expertise, would you mind updating your blog with extra details? It’s highly useful for me. Large thumb up for this blog submit!

Responder

Wonderful goods from you, man. I have keep in mind your stuff previous to and you are simply extremely magnificent. I really like what you have bought here, really like what you are stating and the best way through which you are saying it. You’re making it entertaining and you continue to take care of to stay it sensible. I can not wait to learn much more from you. That is actually a great site.

Responder

Hey very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find numerous useful info here in the post, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

What i don’t realize is actually how you are not really a lot more neatly-appreciated than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly in relation to this matter, made me in my opinion imagine it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated except it is something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. At all times maintain it up!

Responder

With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.

Responder

I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

Deja un comentario