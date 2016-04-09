EDITORIAL: Verdad y desconfianza

Editorial, Opinión abril 9, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez

 

Hace exactamente un año, y en medio de una gran expectación periodística, ocurrió uno de los hechos que ha marcado el denominado “caso Caval”. La caótica declaración de Natalia Compagnon ante la fiscalía. Caótica no por lo ocurrido al interior del edificio que en ese entonces estaba en la calle Mujica, sino por la salida de la nuera de la presidenta de la fiscalía en medio de un gran asedio periodístico que no daba cuenta simplemente de un gran interés por saber toda la verdad.
Lo cierto es que en esto s 365 días ha pasado mucha agua debajo del puente en este bullado caso, ya hay formalizados pero aún persisten una serie de dudas, como por ejemplo el verdadero papel del municipio de Machalí en este complejo caso, donde la respuesta del alcalde Jose Miguel Urrutia a la comisión investigadora de la cámara en torno a reconocer que firmaba papeles sin leer sigue dando vueltas donde tampoco las ciertas consecuencias políticas que este caso trajo a La Moneda y a toda la clase política aún no terminan de dimensionarse
Lo que parecía sería un año marcado por las reformas, cavalmente fue cambiado por una agenda donde primó la crisis de confianza. Si alguien hubiese supuesto en diciembre del 2014 que uno de los principales temas sería el financiamiento de la política, seguramente habría sido tildado de loco.
Pero se hace necesario buscar una salida, ningún sistema puede soportar la profunda desconfianza que se ha instalado, no se observan mecanismos de una solución fácil pero sin verdad ninguna salida será posible.
Con todo la política, la buena política, es necesaria para la gobernanza de los pueblos. Es necesario mejorarla, cultivarla e incluso protegerla. No sea que creemos la tormenta perfecta que de el espacio para la aparición de aventuras populistas de incierto futuro. Mucho costó recuperar la democracia.

 

 

Luis Fernando González V.
Sub Director

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

111 comments

I precisely wished to say thanks again. I do not know the things I would’ve created without those pointers provided by you directly on that question. Completely was the depressing condition in my position, but noticing a new professional manner you handled that took me to cry over happiness. Extremely thankful for this information as well as sincerely hope you are aware of a great job you are always undertaking educating others through your website. I’m certain you have never come across all of us.

Responder

Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thank you Nevertheless I am experiencing problem with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting an identical rss drawback? Anyone who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx

Responder

Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such wonderful information being shared freely out there.

Responder

Good site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a nice day!

Responder

I enjoy you because of all your valuable labor on this blog. Betty really likes doing investigations and it’s really obvious why. A lot of people hear all concerning the dynamic way you make great suggestions through this blog and in addition attract contribution from other people on this idea and our daughter is without question understanding so much. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the new year. Your performing a wonderful job.

Responder

I believe this is among the most significant information for me. And i’m happy studying your article. But want to remark on some normal issues, The website style is wonderful, the articles is in reality great : D. Excellent job, cheers

Responder

I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i am satisfied to show that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most surely will make certain to do not omit this web site and provides it a look on a continuing basis.

Responder

Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.

Responder

Appreciating the time and effort you put into your site and in depth information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

Hey would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

Responder

Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such wonderful info being shared freely out there.

Responder

Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

I am glad for commenting to let you be aware of of the beneficial experience my child developed reading through yuor web blog. She came to find several issues, which include how it is like to possess a great helping style to get other folks easily comprehend chosen specialized issues. You really did more than people’s expected results. Thank you for coming up with these necessary, safe, revealing not to mention fun tips on that topic to Evelyn.

Responder

Superb blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get responses from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks!

Responder

I’ve been browsing on-line more than three hours nowadays, but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the net might be a lot more helpful than ever before.

Responder

Good site! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a nice day!

Responder

Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any points for novice blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.

Responder

I’m really loving the theme/design of your weblog. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A few of my blog audience have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any tips to help fix this problem?

Responder

Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favourite justification appeared to be at the internet the simplest thing to keep in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed at the same time as people consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the entire thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you¦ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal web site.

Responder

Throughout this grand pattern of things you’ll get a B- for hard work. Where you actually confused us was in your specifics. As it is said, the devil is in the details… And it could not be more true in this article. Having said that, permit me say to you what exactly did deliver the results. Your writing is certainly extremely persuasive and that is probably why I am making an effort in order to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. 2nd, while I can certainly see a leaps in reason you come up with, I am not certain of how you appear to connect the ideas that produce your final result. For right now I shall yield to your issue however hope in the near future you connect the dots much better.

Responder

Appreciating the dedication you put into your site and in depth information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

Have you ever considered writing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.

Responder

Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with your website in web explorer, could check this?K IE nonetheless is the market chief and a huge portion of other folks will pass over your wonderful writing because of this problem.

Responder

What i do not understood is in truth how you’re now not actually a lot more well-favored than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You know therefore significantly relating to this subject, made me individually believe it from so many various angles. Its like women and men are not interested unless it¦s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs great. Always maintain it up!

Responder

Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to know a lot approximately this, like you wrote the guide in it or something. I feel that you simply can do with a few p.c. to drive the message house a little bit, however instead of that, this is wonderful blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.

Responder

Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

Deja un comentario