EDITORIAL: Verdad y desconfianza

Hace exactamente un año, y en medio de una gran expectación periodística, ocurrió uno de los hechos que ha marcado el denominado “caso Caval”. La caótica declaración de Natalia Compagnon ante la fiscalía. Caótica no por lo ocurrido al interior del edificio que en ese entonces estaba en la calle Mujica, sino por la salida de la nuera de la presidenta de la fiscalía en medio de un gran asedio periodístico que no daba cuenta simplemente de un gran interés por saber toda la verdad.

Lo cierto es que en esto s 365 días ha pasado mucha agua debajo del puente en este bullado caso, ya hay formalizados pero aún persisten una serie de dudas, como por ejemplo el verdadero papel del municipio de Machalí en este complejo caso, donde la respuesta del alcalde Jose Miguel Urrutia a la comisión investigadora de la cámara en torno a reconocer que firmaba papeles sin leer sigue dando vueltas donde tampoco las ciertas consecuencias políticas que este caso trajo a La Moneda y a toda la clase política aún no terminan de dimensionarse

Lo que parecía sería un año marcado por las reformas, cavalmente fue cambiado por una agenda donde primó la crisis de confianza. Si alguien hubiese supuesto en diciembre del 2014 que uno de los principales temas sería el financiamiento de la política, seguramente habría sido tildado de loco.

Pero se hace necesario buscar una salida, ningún sistema puede soportar la profunda desconfianza que se ha instalado, no se observan mecanismos de una solución fácil pero sin verdad ninguna salida será posible.

Con todo la política, la buena política, es necesaria para la gobernanza de los pueblos. Es necesario mejorarla, cultivarla e incluso protegerla. No sea que creemos la tormenta perfecta que de el espacio para la aparición de aventuras populistas de incierto futuro. Mucho costó recuperar la democracia.

Luis Fernando González V.

Sub Director