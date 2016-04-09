“Esta es una región participativa con muchas preguntas sobre el proceso constituyente”

Camilo Ballesteros, director de la División de Organizaciones Sociales del Gobierno llegó a la Región O’Higgins para sostener una serie de reuniones de coordinación con equipos de su sector con tal de llevar a cabo el programa de Gobierno que aborda el acercamiento de la política a los líderes sociales del país.
IRENE PADILLA
FOTO. MARCO LARA
Es uno de los rostros más emblemáticos del movimiento estudiantil que se tomó las calles el 2011, y desde abril de 2014 asumió uno de los cargos más desafiantes del Gobierno: la dirección de la División de Organizaciones Sociales (DOS), repartición dependiente del Ministerio Secretaría General de Gobierno que tiene por objetivo acercar a La Moneda a los líderes de base. La visita de Camilo Ballesteros se enmarcó principalmente en la realización de reuniones de trabajo con los equipos de la seremia de gobierno con tal de cumplir con la planificación de esta unidad gubernamental: “necesitábamos aterrizar todos los temas que se planean para la región junto a ello tuvimos un encuentro con dirigentes sociales donde recibimos una invitación a participar de la evaluación de la ley de Juntas de Vecinos, además de entregar la tarjeta de identificación de dirigentes sociales que es un programa que estamos abordando con fuerza”.
Consultado acerca de la potencia de la dirigencia social en la sexta región , Camilo Ballesteros fue preciso en indicar que O’Higgins es destacable a nivel nacional. “Hay harta participación aquí y a la vez existen hartas dudas. En el primer año de gobierno tuvimos una actividad muy importante en Coltauco donde llegaron cerca de 700 dirigentes de la región, por tanto se ve que es una región en general participativa, con hartas ganas y que tiene muchas preguntas sobre el proceso constituyente lo que nos demuestra que quieren participar y ser protagonistas de las cosas que ocurren”.
Cuando Ballesteros asumió la División de Organizaciones Sociales , los escándalos de la política y el dinero todavía no reventaban en el gobierno, por eso es que ahora, la fuerte crítica social que estos sucesos han generado han tenido efectos en su trabajo. “Sin duda hoy existen fuertes cuestionamientos por parte de la gente y eso también tiene una perspectiva positiva; las cosas que la gente se imaginaba, hoy las ve de manera más completa, pero creo que lo importante tiene que ver que no solo se tiene que recuperar la confianza sino que hacer partícipe a la gente en la toma de decisiones, y eso hace bastante falta. La gente nos decía, ustedes nos preguntan, pero finalmente toman otra decisión, entonces creo que la participación ciudadana es una herramienta, no para redimir sino para dar vuelta una temática que es que la gente ha estado muy alejada de la toma de decisiones”.
Por último, si bien reconoce que no todas las dirigencias sociales están con el Gobierno, ya se ve con la Confech que hace algunas semanas anunció un año lleno de movilizaciones en la educación superior, el ex dirigente estudiantil cree que en este marco el Gobierno debe tratar de reunir la mayor cantidad de voces opinantes pero al mismo tiempo cumplir con el programa prometido en la campaña de 2013 . “Me sorprendió mucho ver a un grupo de dirigentes universitarios pidiendo que se retirara el proyecto de reforma a la educación escolar, cuando todos fuimos secundarios y me tocó marchar pidiendo que se generara la desmunicipalización. Hay visiones distintas, pero el gobierno tiene que enfocarse en sumar la mayor cantidad de visiones posibles pero también ser capaces de cumplir nuestros compromisos , hoy la desmunicipalización es parte del programa de gobierno y en ese sentido también nos toca como gobierno trabajar para cumplir eso, porque paradójicamente si no se hace , volverá a ser tema el día de mañana”
El señor Ballestero, lucho para que las autoridades escucharan a la gente, cuando el
llega a ser autoridad nacional, se refugia en su oficina e ignora a la gente,
cuando viene a Rancagua, solamente se relaciona con las autoridades o camaradas
de partido, en varias oportunidades se ha solicitado que el señor Ballestero,
realice las acciones necesarias, para que los consejos comunales de
organizaciones de la sociedad civil, funcionen en forma eficiente y eficaz, y
no sea solamente una aspiración de los miembros del Consejo Comunal de organizaciones
de la Sociedad Civil de la comuna de Rancagua, sino de todos los consejos
de la Sexta Región y de todo el país. Creo es necesario dejar constancia
que se ha solicitado en reiteradas ocasiones al señor Seremí de
Gobierno, que cuando el señor Ballestero visitara nuestra ciudad,
recibiera a miembros del Consejo Comunal de la Organizaciones de la Sociedad
Civil de la Comuna de Rancagua, pero el señor Ballestero al
parecer solamente atiende a las autoridades, la ciudadanía no tiene
ninguna importancia para él. La gente no tiene confianza en sus autoridades,
las autoridades nada hacen para que la gente participe en las decisiones del
gobierno, no existe participación ciudadanía, no existe definición legal de
participación ciudadana, los consejos comunales de organizaciones de la
sociedad civil, carecen de facultades y recursos, no existen sitios de reunión
de los miembros del Consejo de la Sociedad Civil, no existen recursos
económicos para que funcionen los Consejos Comunales, no existe el
reconocimiento legal y respetuoso de las autoridades comunales y regionales a
los miembros de los Consejo Comunales, pero lo más impactante es que no existe
el reconocimiento del Señor Camilo Ballestero, Director Nacional de la División
de Organizaciones Sociales (DOS), a los Consejos Comunales de Organizaciones de
la sociedad Civil, testimonio de este punto es la enésima vez que el señor
Ballestero visita Rancagua y no recibe a miembros del Consejo Comunal de las
Organizaciones de Sociedad Civil de la Comuna de Rancagua.
