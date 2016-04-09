Municipios podrían recuperar más de 7 mil millones de pesos por reembolso de licencias médicas

Esto luego que funcionarios municipales presentaron documento de subsidios de incapacidad laboral en el periodo desde el 2011 al 2015, donde Isapres, Fonsas y Cajas de Compensanciones mantienen pagos pendientes a los 33 municipios de la región.
Navidad, Peralillo y Nancagua son las comunas que cuentan con mejor gestión en recuperación de dineros por este concepto.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Nico Carrasco
En 7 mil 716 millones 552 de pesos oscila el pozo por licencias médicas de los funcionarios municipales de la Región de O’Higgins, las que se pagaron íntegras por los municipios a sus trabajadores y que las entidades pagadoras no han restituido a los empleadores ya sea por demora o porque las instituciones afectadas no han realizado los trámites legales para recuperar los dineros, los que si no son cobrados pasarán a engrosar las arcas empresariales transcurridos los cinco años sin ser reclamados. .
En este contexto y preocupados por la situación, la Asociación de Municipalidades de O’Higgins (MURO’H) liderada por Luis Barra, solicitó apoyo a la Subsecretaría de Desarrollo Regional (SUBDERE) para aclarar el panorama de cada uno de los municipios de la región y dar claves de cómo se pueden recuperar estos fondos que van en directo beneficio de los municipios.
“Para nosotros es muy relevante el tema, pues se ha detectado que muchas de las municipalidades tenemos muchas licencias médicas donde deben reembolsarnos platas las Isapres, Fonasa y Cajas de Compensación a partir de las licencias médicas que nos presentan los funcionarios de las municipalidades y de los servicios traspasados como educación y salud, por lo que se nos ha acumulado una cantidad importante de recursos que están empozados, porque o se demoran mucho en enviarlos o definitivamente no nos envían esos recursos que son municipales y lo único que queremos es recuperarlos, entonces la SUBDERE hizo un estudio y entregó información para que los municipios trabajen en recuperar esos recursos”, sostuvo el presidente de MURO’H, y alcalde de Malloa Luis Barra.
Así, este jueves un grupo importante de funcionarios municipales pertenecientes a los departamentos de finanzas de los entes edilicios participaron de una interesante jornada, donde fueron informados por funcionarios de la Subsecretaría de Desarrollo Regional del potencial dinero que podría recuperar su municipio si es que trabajan fuertemente en reembolsar las licencias médicas presentada el período del 2011 al 2015.
EL ESTUDIO
Para entregar estas cifras, la repartición estatal hizo un estudio teniendo de base los datos aportados por los municipios a la Dirección de Presupuestos (DIPRES) entre otros datos, con los que ahora entregan esta valiosa información a las municipalidades para que hagan gestión de cobranza y puedan recuperar esos recursos de parte de las entidades pagadoras como lo son Isapres, Fonasa y Cajas de Compensación y para este cometido, el encargado de la Unidad de Análisis Financiero de la Subsecretaría de Desarrollo Regional, Héctor Álvarez, expuso la gestión financiera municipal e ingreso de licencias médicas.
“A través de análisis estadístico, hemos podido determinar que en términos generales, en los municipios no perciben todo lo que corresponde. Al quinto año prescriben los pagos, así todo lo que está hace cinco años atrás se perdió, pero antes de ese período se puede hacer gestión de cobranza. Hay una cantidad muy importante de recursos que están a disposición de las empresas y nosotros con un análisis estadístico y con algunos indicadores de la DIPRES respecto de la pérdida de días laborales producto de licencias médicas, hemos llegado a determinar algunas potenciales cifras que están a disposición de los municipios. Hoy hicimos un análisis de los flujos de cada uno de los municipios; es decir, lo que se pagó en remuneraciones y lo que recaudó ese municipio”, explicó Álvarez.
IMPORTANTES CIFRAS POR RECUPERAR
Conforme a la ley vigente, los trabajadores del aparato público tienen derecho a que se les mantenga el total de sus sueldos durante los períodos que gocen de licencia médica, pago que le corresponde efectuarlo a la institución empleadora; pero la norma también señala que la Isapre, Fonasa o las Cajas de Compensaciones respectiva debe reembolsar los montos al empleador -Estado y Municipalidades- por la suma equivalente al subsidio, incluyendo las cotizaciones.
La norma legal dispone además que los reintegros deben efectuarse por las entidades pagadoras los primeros diez días del mes siguiente a la presentación del cobro, lo que en oportunidades no sucede, por lo que la clave -asegura Álvarez- es que los órganos públicos deben estar atentos a retirar los cheques antes que caduquen o antes que las licencias preescriban.
El jefe de la Unidad de Análisis Financiero, explicó que “la ley establece que los trabajadores del sector municipal, tanto de educación como de salud, tienen derecho a gozar de licencias médicas, los que recibirán sus remuneraciones completa. Acá también se establece que las instituciones ligada a la administración de salud como Fonasa, Isapre, las Cajas de Compensaciones, deben pagar en un plazo determinado los subsidios de las licencias médicas y ese proceso de ejecutar el reembolso no se produce en oportunidad, ni en cantidad”, aseguró Álvarez.
En esta línea, los municipios de Rancagua en millones de pesos ($840.178) Chimbarongo ($631.133) Santa Cruz ($574.080) San Fernando ($445.550) y Malloa ($325.831), tienen una gran tarea pendiente en cuanto a la gestión de cobranzas de subsidios de incapacidad laboral de trabajadores; en tanto Navidad ($69.499), Peralillo ($68.057) y Nancagua ($37.946) son las comunas que cuentan con mejor gestión en recuperación de dineros del licencias médicas.
Es por esto y teniendo en cuenta los datos de la región, analizando cada una de las 33 comunas, existe una cantidad importante de recursos que están empozados, en las arcas de las instituciones pagadoras a la espera de la gestión de cobranza municipal “con los antecedentes que tenemos y con la metodología de recuperar un 5% del monto de remuneraciones afecta al pago de reembolso de licencias médicas, hay un potencial de cobro en la región, en los municipios, en los departamentos de educación y salud de alrededor de 7 mil millones de pesos, que es la acumulación de los años 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 y 2015. Estos son datos estadísticos y es un marco que damos, puede ser eso, puede ser un poco menos o podría ser un poco más incluso, es un promedio”, expuso el jefe de la Unidad de Análisis Financiero de la SUBDERE.
En este contexto, Álvarez llamó a los municipios a revisar los antecedentes de las municipalidades para recuperar los dineros en las entidades pagadoras, así como los aconsejó a externalizar los servicios de gestión de cobranza de licencias médicas para recuperar el patrimonio del municipio, tarea que realizan empresas externas que efectúan un seguimiento de las deudas por una módica comisión, como ya se aplica en la Región Metropolitana.
GESTIÓN DE REEMBOLSOS DE LICENCIAS MÉDICAS
En el siguiente recuadro le dejamos el monto potencial de subsidio a recuperar por cada comuna, si ésta trabajara fuertemente en la gestión de cobro de las licencias médicas presentadas en el período de 2011 al 2015 (en millones de pesos)
1 Rancagua $840.178
2 Chimbarongo $631.133
3 Santa Cruz $574.080
4 San Fernando $445.550
5 Malloa $325.831
6 Lolol $313.486
7 Mostazal $308.440
8 Pichidegua $276.912
9 San Vicente $253.946
10 Machalí $250.695
11 Litueche $241.812
12 Codegua $237.277
13 Rengo $234.019
14 Doñihue $227.886
15 Olivar $209.339
16 Graneros $201.419
17 Las Cabras $187.487
18 Requinoa $186.670
19 Pichilemu $165.656
20 Chépica $159.531
21 La Estrella $155.284
22 Paredones $140.651
23 Palmilla $139.452
24 Coltauco $121.712
25 Quinta de Tilcoco $106.752
26 Placilla $90.910
27 Pumanque $89.277
28 Marchigue $84.973
29 Peumo $77.389
30 Coinco $75.718
31 Navidad $69.499
32 Peralillo $68.057
33 Nancagua $37.946
