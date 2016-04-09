Presidenta compromete urgencias en proyectos de descentralización

– La mandataria se reunió con los presidentes de las bancadas regionalistas del Congreso, el Subsecretario de Desarrollo Regional, y con el Presidente de Fundación Chile Descentralizado, lo que resultó en un compromiso expreso por poner urgencia a los proyectos de ley que permitirán iniciar un proceso descentralizador durante el actual periodo de gobierno.
Durante una exhaustiva reunión celebrada el jueves entre la Presidenta Bachelet, los líderes de las bancadas regionalistas en el Congreso, Alejandro Guillier y Rodrigo González; el Subsecretario de Desarrollo Regional Ricardo Cifuente, la subsecretaria General de la Presidencia, Loreto Silva, y el presidente de la fundación Chile Descentralizado, Heinrich von Baer, la primera mandataria reiteró su compromiso con el proceso descentralizador y se comprometió a poner las urgencias necesarias para lograr que estas reformas se apliquen durante el actual periodo de gobierno.
Durante la cita, von Baer y los parlamentarios convocados agradecieron el compromiso personal de la Presidenta para con estas reformas, pero mostraron también su preocupación por los lentos avances del trámite legislativo, situación que amenaza la posibilidad de ver la puesta en práctica de las reformas dentro de 2017. Cabe recordar que son dos los proyectos de ley clave en esta línea: uno es el que permitirá la elección democrática de la máxima autoridad regional, y otro aparte es el que proveerá a dicha autoridad de competencias y autoridad. Un tercer proyecto clave es el de financiamiento regional, que no ha sido enviado aún por el gobierno.
Ante el panorama expuesto por los convocados, la mandataria se comprometió a poner las urgencias necesarias para cumplir con la reforma descentralizadora comprometida en su programa de gobierno. Para ello, las mismas personalidades reunidas en esta ocasión se entrevistarán el próximo lunes con Nicolás Eyzaguirre, Ministro Secretario General de la Presidencia.
El Senador Guillier destacó que “La Presidenta está absolutamente convencida de la urgencia de la reforma que va a descentralizar, en ánimo está llegar al 21 de mayo con la reforma constitucional que establece la elección de los intendentes lista, no sé si necesariamente promulgada pero despachada por el congreso nacional. Eso nos permite apurar los plazos para tener efectivamente el próximo año elección de intendentes”.
A su vez el diputado Rodrigo González declaró estar “muy contento” con el resultado del encuentro, pues “no solo se habló de dar urgencia, sino efectivamente entregar suma urgencia, tanto para el proyecto de las reforma constitucional que permite elegir a los gobernadores regionales como a la reforma que está en la Cámara de Diputados hoy día y que otorga mayor facultades a los gobiernos regionales y permite la transferencia de competencias de los gobiernos regionales”.
Por su parte, Heinrich Von Baer, manifestó que “estábamos muy preocupados si íbamos a llegar a puerto con el compromiso contraído en el programa de gobierno de Michelle Bachelet y que fue un compromiso de todas las candidaturas presidenciales y hoy estamos nos vamos con la certeza de que contamos con el apoyo de la Mandataria, que se ha comprometido a establecer una hoja de ruta tanto de la reforma constitucional como la del traspaso de competencias y la de los recursos para que estas tres grandes dimensiones del proceso de descentralización converjan de modo que tengamos gobernadores regionales electos pero dotados de recursos”.
Por último, el Subsecretario de Desarrollo Regional, Ricardo Cifuentes, indicó que “la presidenta reiteró la voluntad del gobierno de que tengamos elección de gobierno regional el año 2017 y vamos a realizar todo lo necesario para que ese proceso se lleve a cabo”. Ello, señaló, “significa manejar las urgencia y enviar prontamente el proyecto de financiamiento regional que complementa la agenda descentralizadora”.
70 comments
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I have read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to make such a excellent informative web site.
Hello.This article was really motivating, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this matter last couple of days.
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I am very glad to peer your post. Thanks a lot and i’m taking a look forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Somebody necessarily assist to make critically articles I’d state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular submit amazing. Great task!
I want to show some thanks to the writer just for bailing me out of this particular problem. Because of searching through the the net and getting views which were not productive, I thought my life was done. Living devoid of the answers to the problems you have resolved by way of this report is a crucial case, as well as the ones that would have in a negative way affected my career if I had not encountered your web blog. Your good knowledge and kindness in controlling all the details was tremendous. I’m not sure what I would’ve done if I had not encountered such a stuff like this. It’s possible to at this point relish my future. Thanks very much for this high quality and sensible guide. I won’t hesitate to propose the sites to any individual who ought to have support on this issue.
Appreciate it for helping out, excellent information. “Job dissatisfaction is the number one factor in whether you survive your first heart attack.” by Anthony Robbins.
I was very pleased to seek out this net-site.I wished to thanks to your time for this excellent read!! I undoubtedly enjoying each little little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you weblog post.
Would you be concerned about exchanging hyperlinks?
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content!
I am curious to find out what blog system you’re working with? I’m having some minor security problems with my latest website and I’d like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
F*ckin¦ amazing things here. I am very glad to look your article. Thanks so much and i am having a look ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
There are some fascinating cut-off dates in this article however I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There may be some validity but I’ll take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like more! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you
I do consider all of the concepts you have introduced on your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are very brief for beginners. Could you please lengthen them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
I’ve recently started a site, the information you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog site is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Regards!
Whats up very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionallyKI am satisfied to search out a lot of useful info here within the put up, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I wanted to jot down a brief note so as to appreciate you for all of the lovely points you are placing here. My time consuming internet lookup has now been rewarded with useful information to write about with my neighbours. I ‘d admit that many of us site visitors actually are unequivocally lucky to dwell in a really good place with many perfect professionals with good methods. I feel really happy to have come across the website and look forward to many more thrilling times reading here. Thank you once more for all the details.
Whats Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & help other customers like its helped me. Good job.
I’d must test with you here. Which isn’t one thing I often do! I get pleasure from studying a put up that may make individuals think. Additionally, thanks for allowing me to remark!
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great web-site.
I believe this is among the such a lot significant info for me. And i’m happy studying your article. However wanna remark on some basic issues, The site style is ideal, the articles is in point of fact excellent : D. Excellent job, cheers
Thanks for another informative web site. Where else could I get that kind of information written in such a perfect way? I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Excellent site. Lots of helpful information here. I am sending it to a few pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks to your effort!
I like this website its a master peace ! Glad I found this on google .
There are some interesting points in time in this article however I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There may be some validity however I’ll take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
Appreciate it for this post, I am a big big fan of this website would like to proceed updated.
Some genuinely nice stuff on this web site, I like it.
Just desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just excellent and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
I couldn’t resist commenting
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such great info being shared freely out there.
Thank you, I’ve just been looking for info approximately this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I have came upon so far. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the source?
Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
As I website possessor I believe the subject matter here is very fantastic, thanks for your efforts.
After study just a few of the weblog posts on your web site now, and I actually like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website record and will likely be checking back soon. Pls take a look at my website as well and let me know what you think.
I have been examinating out many of your stories and i can state pretty nice stuff. I will definitely bookmark your blog.
Some truly nice stuff on this internet site, I enjoy it.
I do like the manner in which you have framed this particular difficulty and it really does offer me personally some fodder for thought. Nonetheless, because of everything that I have personally seen, I simply wish when the remarks pack on that individuals stay on point and in no way start upon a soap box of some other news of the day. Yet, thank you for this superb point and although I can not concur with this in totality, I respect your standpoint.
I got what you intend, thanks for putting up.Woh I am lucky to find this website through google. “Do not be too timid and squeamish about your actions. All life is an experiment.” by Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include approximately all significant infos. I would like to see more posts like this.
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
I simply could not leave your web site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information a person provide to your guests? Is going to be again incessantly in order to check up on new posts
I was studying some of your blog posts on this website and I conceive this site is very informative ! Retain posting.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, thankyou. “Success doesn’t come to you…you go to it.” by Marva Collins.
Great post and right to the point. I don’t know if this is truly the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i am glad to show that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I most surely will make certain to do not put out of your mind this site and give it a look regularly.
Thank you for sharing with us, I conceive this website truly stands out : D.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
Throughout this grand pattern of things you get an A+ for effort and hard work. Where you actually misplaced us ended up being on the facts. You know, they say, the devil is in the details… And it could not be more correct at this point. Having said that, let me tell you what exactly did deliver the results. Your writing is really convincing and this is probably why I am taking the effort in order to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. 2nd, whilst I can notice the leaps in logic you come up with, I am definitely not confident of exactly how you seem to unite your details which in turn help to make the actual conclusion. For now I will, no doubt subscribe to your issue but wish in the future you actually connect the dots much better.
You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be actually one thing that I think I would by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely vast for me. I am looking forward to your next submit, I will try to get the dangle of it!
I saw a lot of website but I think this one has something extra in it in it
This site is my aspiration, really excellent style and perfect written content.
I really treasure your work, Great post.
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in reality was once a amusement account it. Look complex to far brought agreeable from you! By the way, how could we be in contact?
Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I was more than happy to find this net-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful learn!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you weblog post.
I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented on your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for starters. May you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this article is awesome, great written and include almost all vital infos. I would like to look extra posts like this.
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re now not really a lot more well-liked than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus significantly relating to this subject, made me in my opinion believe it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated except it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. All the time deal with it up!
Thanks for another fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.
I just could not go away your website before suggesting that I really loved the standard information an individual supply on your guests? Is going to be again regularly to check out new posts
Awsome website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also.