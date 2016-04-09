Presidenta compromete urgencias en proyectos de descentralización

Crónicas, Destacada, Política abril 9, 2016abril 9, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
IMG_0054

– La mandataria se reunió con los presidentes de las bancadas regionalistas del Congreso, el Subsecretario de Desarrollo Regional, y con el Presidente de Fundación Chile Descentralizado, lo que resultó en un compromiso expreso por poner urgencia a los proyectos de ley que permitirán iniciar un proceso descentralizador durante el actual periodo de gobierno.

 

 

Durante una exhaustiva reunión celebrada el jueves entre la Presidenta Bachelet, los líderes de las bancadas regionalistas en el Congreso, Alejandro Guillier y Rodrigo González; el Subsecretario de Desarrollo Regional Ricardo Cifuente, la subsecretaria General de la Presidencia, Loreto Silva, y el presidente de la fundación Chile Descentralizado, Heinrich von Baer, la primera mandataria reiteró su compromiso con el proceso descentralizador y se comprometió a poner las urgencias necesarias para lograr que estas reformas se apliquen durante el actual periodo de gobierno.

Durante la cita, von Baer y los parlamentarios convocados agradecieron el compromiso personal de la Presidenta para con estas reformas, pero mostraron también su preocupación por los lentos avances del trámite legislativo, situación que amenaza la posibilidad de ver la puesta en práctica de las reformas dentro de 2017. Cabe recordar que son dos los proyectos de ley clave en esta línea: uno es el que permitirá la elección democrática de la máxima autoridad regional, y otro aparte es el que proveerá a dicha autoridad de competencias y autoridad. Un tercer proyecto clave es el de financiamiento regional, que no ha sido enviado aún por el gobierno.

Ante el panorama expuesto por los convocados, la mandataria se comprometió a poner las urgencias necesarias para cumplir con la reforma descentralizadora comprometida en su programa de gobierno. Para ello, las mismas personalidades reunidas en esta ocasión se entrevistarán el próximo lunes con Nicolás Eyzaguirre, Ministro Secretario General de la Presidencia.

El Senador Guillier destacó que “La Presidenta está absolutamente convencida de la urgencia de la reforma que va a descentralizar, en ánimo está llegar al 21 de mayo con la reforma constitucional que establece la elección de los intendentes lista, no sé si necesariamente promulgada pero despachada por el congreso nacional. Eso nos permite apurar los plazos para tener efectivamente el próximo año elección de intendentes”.

A su vez el diputado Rodrigo González declaró estar “muy contento” con el resultado del encuentro, pues “no solo se habló de dar urgencia, sino efectivamente entregar suma urgencia, tanto para el proyecto de las reforma constitucional que permite elegir a los gobernadores regionales como a la reforma que está en la Cámara de Diputados hoy día y que otorga mayor facultades a los gobiernos regionales y permite la transferencia de competencias de los gobiernos regionales”.

Por su parte, Heinrich Von Baer, manifestó que “estábamos muy preocupados si íbamos a llegar a puerto con el compromiso contraído en el programa de gobierno de Michelle Bachelet y que fue un compromiso de todas las candidaturas presidenciales y hoy estamos nos vamos con la certeza de que contamos con el apoyo de la Mandataria, que se ha comprometido a establecer una hoja de ruta tanto de la reforma constitucional como la del traspaso de competencias y la de los recursos para que estas tres grandes dimensiones del proceso de descentralización converjan de modo que tengamos gobernadores regionales electos pero dotados de recursos”.

Por último, el Subsecretario de Desarrollo Regional, Ricardo Cifuentes, indicó que “la presidenta reiteró la voluntad del gobierno de que tengamos elección de gobierno regional el año 2017 y vamos a realizar todo lo necesario para que ese proceso se lleve a cabo”. Ello, señaló, “significa manejar las urgencia y enviar prontamente el proyecto de financiamiento regional que complementa la agenda descentralizadora”.

Sharing

Tags

, , , , ,

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

70 comments

I want to show some thanks to the writer just for bailing me out of this particular problem. Because of searching through the the net and getting views which were not productive, I thought my life was done. Living devoid of the answers to the problems you have resolved by way of this report is a crucial case, as well as the ones that would have in a negative way affected my career if I had not encountered your web blog. Your good knowledge and kindness in controlling all the details was tremendous. I’m not sure what I would’ve done if I had not encountered such a stuff like this. It’s possible to at this point relish my future. Thanks very much for this high quality and sensible guide. I won’t hesitate to propose the sites to any individual who ought to have support on this issue.

Responder

I do consider all of the concepts you have introduced on your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are very brief for beginners. Could you please lengthen them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.

Responder

Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog site is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Regards!

Responder

Whats up very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionallyKI am satisfied to search out a lot of useful info here within the put up, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

I wanted to jot down a brief note so as to appreciate you for all of the lovely points you are placing here. My time consuming internet lookup has now been rewarded with useful information to write about with my neighbours. I ‘d admit that many of us site visitors actually are unequivocally lucky to dwell in a really good place with many perfect professionals with good methods. I feel really happy to have come across the website and look forward to many more thrilling times reading here. Thank you once more for all the details.

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great web-site.

Responder

There are some interesting points in time in this article however I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There may be some validity however I’ll take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner as nicely

Responder

Just desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just excellent and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.

Responder

Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such great info being shared freely out there.

Responder

I do like the manner in which you have framed this particular difficulty and it really does offer me personally some fodder for thought. Nonetheless, because of everything that I have personally seen, I simply wish when the remarks pack on that individuals stay on point and in no way start upon a soap box of some other news of the day. Yet, thank you for this superb point and although I can not concur with this in totality, I respect your standpoint.

Responder

I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i am glad to show that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I most surely will make certain to do not put out of your mind this site and give it a look regularly.

Responder

Throughout this grand pattern of things you get an A+ for effort and hard work. Where you actually misplaced us ended up being on the facts. You know, they say, the devil is in the details… And it could not be more correct at this point. Having said that, let me tell you what exactly did deliver the results. Your writing is really convincing and this is probably why I am taking the effort in order to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. 2nd, whilst I can notice the leaps in logic you come up with, I am definitely not confident of exactly how you seem to unite your details which in turn help to make the actual conclusion. For now I will, no doubt subscribe to your issue but wish in the future you actually connect the dots much better.

Responder

You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be actually one thing that I think I would by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely vast for me. I am looking forward to your next submit, I will try to get the dangle of it!

Responder

Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re now not really a lot more well-liked than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus significantly relating to this subject, made me in my opinion believe it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated except it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. All the time deal with it up!

Responder

Deja un comentario