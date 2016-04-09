Santa Cruz se jugará gran parte de sus opciones frente al SAU

Deportes, Destacada, Fútbol abril 9, 2016
santa cruz y san antonio

A las 18.00 horas en el estadio Joaquín Muñoz García, el cuadro Unionista recibirá al equipo de Jorge Garcés. Una final que podría dejarlo mucho más cerca de Primera B.
Ricardo Obando

 

Será una final, quizás la más importante en lo que va de torneo. Deportes Santa Cruz, a las 18.00 horas, se medirá contra San Antonio Unido y, una victoria sobre el equipo de Jorge Garcés, dejará al elenco de Gustavo Huerta muy cerca, demasiado cerca, del sueño de llegar a la Primera B.
La Segunda División, a cinco jornadas del término de la liguilla de ascenso, está al rojo vivo. Hoy, los santacruzanos son los líderes con 51 unidades teniendo en cuenta la sanción que recaerá sobre los porteños que aparecen con 53 en la tabla. De ahí la importancia de este duelo, partido que puede decir mucho con relación a la recta final del campeonato.
A este duelo, el equipo de Huerta llega muy bien aspectado. Consolidado como local, mostrando un buen juego y, sobre todo, solidez. Es decir, condimentos necesarios para poder derrotar a un rival con el que, en el último partido jugado en el Joaquín Muñoz García, perdió ajustada e injustamente.
Además, en la primera rueda, los blancos rescataron un punto en cancha de los lilas y, esa unidad, los tiene hoy en el liderato virtual del torneo.
Respecto al momento actual de su equipo, Gustavo Huerta señaló que “estamos punteros y queremos seguir ahí”.
A su vez, sentenció que “el objetivo está claro. Hablamos lo justo necesario porque tenemos que ir paso a paso para no ir con una mochila llena de presión que nos pueda incomodar”.
Junto con ello, manifestó que “en casa tenemos que consolidarnos con juego y con fútbol. Ojalá se nos dé lo que parecía ser una ilusión y hoy parece ser una realidad”.
Frente a San Antonio Unido, el técnico santacruzano dijo esperar que su escuadra siga rindiendo como lo ha venido haciendo. “En general el equipo se ha mostrado bastante sólido, no nos hemos puesto nerviosos cuando las cosas se nos complican y, aun teniendo jugadores bastante jóvenes, han mostrado madurez para enfrentar las situaciones”, comentó.
Finalmente, Gustavo Huerta no quiso catalogar este partido como una final Según dijo “no me gusta hablar de finales, pero nos quedan cinco partidos importantes, pero fundamentalmente debemos preocuparnos de las capacidades que tenemos y elevarlas en cada partido”.

 

 

Los otros duelos que importan

Por la liguilla de ascenso, en Segunda División, este fin de semana se jugarán además otros importantes partidos y donde también estarán puestas las miradas de santacruzanos y sanantoninos.
A las 19.00 horas en el estadio municipal de La Pintana, Deportes La Pintana recibirá a Trasandino de Los Andes. Los locales están un punto bajo Santa Cruz y quieren darle alcance.
En tanto, mañana a las 17.30 horas en el parque municipal, Deportes Valdivia jugará contra Naval de Talcahuano.

