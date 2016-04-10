El Capo goleó al Cacique y se ilusiona con la corona

– O’Higgins presentó ayer oficialmente su candidatura al título del torneo de Clausura. El 3-0 sobre Colo-Colo lo mete de lleno en la lucha y, a tres fechas del final, aún hay tiempo para soñar.

– En las próximas fechas los celestes recibirán a San Luis y Universidad de Concepción y visitarán a Cobresal. Para ser campeón deberán ganarlos y esperar que Universidad Católica, Colo-Colo y Santiago Wanderers dejen puntos en el camino.



Fue un partido redondo. En todas las líneas, O’Higgins fue muchísimo más que Colo-Colo y quedó de manifiesto en el marcador. El 3-0 fue fiel reflejo de la contundencia del equipo de Cristián Arán que, desde el minuto uno, salió a presionar, a morder a la visita y no dejarla actuar.

Claro está que, en los primeros minutos, los albos también quisieron. Adelantaron las líneas para meter al Capo de Provincia en su zona y, por momentos, lo lograron. La zona de cuatro defensores en los dueños de casa estaba bien pegada a Jorge Carranza y el elenco rancagüino tenía poco margen para salir.

Claro está que, O’Higgins tenía la llave. Con eso del “incomodar”, que lo comentaron latamente en la semana previa, robaron un balón en los 13′ y a cobrar. Juan Fuentes se quedó con la pelota, habilitó a Ramón Fernández, el trasandino pudo marcar pero, en el rebote, fue el propio “siete pulmones” quién batió a Paulo Garcés y puso el 1-0. Y, desde ahí en adelante, todo fue celeste.

El conjunto rancagüino metió al cuadro popular en su zona, no lo dejó actuar y, de paso, le generó mucho peligro. Fue así como, en los 20′ y tras un tiro libre de Ramón, Pablo Calandria acertó con el 2-0 derrumbando las expectativas visitantes. Era tal el desconcierto en Colo-Colo que ni José Luis Sierra, en el banco, entendía lo que estaba pasando. Lo mismo los hinchas visitantes.

A esa altura, los rancagüinos era más y controlaban el partido a su antojo. Si bien es cierto, en los minutos restantes del primer tiempo, pudieron aumentar, no lo lograron y con los dos tantos de ventaja se fueron a un merecido descanso.

CONSOLIDARON EL JUEGO

En el complemento, el partido no cambió mucho. Sierra intentó apelar a sus referentes para salir de la crisis. Hizo ingresar a Esteban Paredes y Jaime Valdés, pero no le resultó. El conjunto local seguía presionando con todo, anulando a su rival y buscando un tercer tanto que le permitiera cerrar las acciones.

Así fue como, en los 58′, una gran jugada personal de Ramón Fernández culminó con el cabezazo de Pablo Calandria. Garcés solo la miró, pues el balón se le coló en un rincón.

El 3-0, significó cerrar el partido para las huestes celestes y jugar ahora al contragolpe. ¿Más ocasiones? Sí, hubo un par. Pero con los tres tantos era suficiente.

La victoria, que allegó tres puntos más a la cuenta celeste, dejó a O’Higgins metido de lleno en la lucha por el campeonato. Si bien es cierto, el ser campeón no depende de ellos, el escenario es muy similar a aquella recta final del Apertura 2013.

En la próxima fecha, el Capo de Provincia volverá a ser local. Los dirigidos por Cristián Arán jugarán en el estadio El Teniente el próximo domingo contra San Luis de Quillota, conjunto del valle del Aconcagua muy necesitado de puntos para poder zafar del descenso. Aquel duelo, está fijado para las 17.30 horas.

EL ANÁLISIS DE ARÁN

Tras el partido, sonriente se le vio. Cristián Arán comentó el triunfo y, como ha sido habitual, festejó el funcionamiento de su escuadra.

En ese sentido, el estratega celeste aseguró que “el primer análisis es de alegría por el resultado y por el funcionamiento”.

A su vez, el jefe técnico del equipo manifestó que “aunque suene soberbio, después del 1-0 el trámite del partido no estaba asegurado pero daba la sensación de que estábamos más cerca de ganar nosotros que el rival”.

Inclusive, el técnico puntualizó que, en el global del encuentro, “el equipo defendió muy bien, tuvo transiciones rápidas para pasar de ataque a defensa y de defensa a ataque”. En ese sentido, el DT dijo que “hoy (ayer) tuvimos una buena actuación, el rival se quedó con uno menos y se nos simplificó la tarea defensiva”.

Respecto al resultado, Cristián Arán apuntó que “uno siempre busca convertir más pero hacerle tres goles a un equipo grande como Colo-Colo no es cosa de todos los días”.

SOLIDEZ Y REGULARIDAD

“Que el equipo lleve cuatro partidos sin goles en contra, es mérito de todos, como cuando sufrimos y nos convertían mucho la responsabilidad fue mía, la realidad es que el mérito es de todo el equipo”, destacó el técnico en este sentido.

A su vez, indicó que, en el balance, “cada equipo tiene los puntos que se merece, estamos peleando, pero sostenemos la ilusión desde el esfuerzo, desde la entrega, de un equipo solidario”.

Además, Cristián Arán “lo importante es que el equipo gane” y que “los jugadores han hecho un gran partido, llevaron a cabo un partido desde lo táctico muy preciso, pero es mérito de ellos”.

LA ILUSIÓN

El propio entrenador, comentó que “desde comienzos de temporada nosotros manifestamos que la intención era que el equipo pelee arriba, pero usted me pregunta si nos ilusiona la posición en la que estamos y obviamente, pero no nos sorprende. Ese fue el discurso de todo el torneo”.

Inclusive, el estratega rancagüino destacó que, lo anterior, “hasta ahora se está consiguiendo, queda mucho camino por recorrer, no hemos ganado nada. Estamos en la pelea y eso es lo importante”.

FICHA DEL PARTIDO

O’Higgins (3): Jorge Carranza; Bryan Torrealba (90’, Bastián San Juan), Albert Acevedo, Raúl Osorio, Nicolás Vargas; Juan Fuentes, Alejandro Márquez, Ramón Fernández (77’, Braulio Leal); Cristián Insaurralde, Pablo Calandria (82’, Iván Bulos), Gastón Lezcano. DT: Cristian Arán.

Colo Colo (0): Paulo Garcés; Gonzalo Fierro, Matías Zaldivia, Julio Barroso, Jean Beausejour; Esteban Pavéz, Claudio Baeza, Cristopher Gonzáles (46’, Esteban Paredes); Martín Rodríguez (46’, Jaime Valdés), Juan Delgado, Javier Reina (60’, Camilo Rodríguez). DT: José Luis Sierra.

Árbitros: Julio Bascuñán; Francisco Mondría, Óscar Suazo; Piero Maza.

Amonestados: Osorio, Fernández (OHI); Baeza, Delgado (CC).

Expulsado: 69’. Esteban Pavéz (CC).

Goles: 1-0, 13’, Fuentes; 2-0, 20’, Calandria; 3-0, 58’, Calandria.

Estadio: El Teniente.

Público: 10.415 espectadores.