La Calle Alcázar: problema urbano en el siglo XIX

abril 10, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez

Uno de los grandes problemas urbanos que preocupó a los rancagüinos en general y especialmente a los Municipios fue el llamado “de la calle Alcázar”, que lo hemos recordado también en otras ocasiones en esta columna.
El fundador de la Villa de Santa Cruz de Triana, Gobernador don José Antonio Manso de Velasco trazó el plano con un perfecto cuadrado de 64 manzanas es decir un total de 64.
A la Orden Religiosa de San Francisco se les asignó 2 manzanas enmarcadas por las actuales calles del Estado, Ibieta, Almarza y Millán,
Los Padres franciscanos cercaron toda la propiedad que les correspondía, sin dejar espacio al centro de ella, para que la calle Alcázar llegara hasta Millán por el Sur. Era la única “manzana doble” en la ciudad y por años y años se frustraron todos los intentos para dividirla.
Un poeta improvisado hizo circular en 1892, unos versos dirigidos al “Muy ilustre Cabildo” pidiéndole se preocupara de la necesidad de apertura de la citada calle, cuyo cierre obstaculizaba el progreso. En parte decían:

 

“Alcázar tiene por nombre
Aquella calle que tanto
Entorpece el libre transito
Para la Plaza de Abastos,
Porque hoy se encuentra tapada
Por propiedades de un santo”…
Tuvieron que pasar muchos años antes de que se realizara la apertura y extensión de la calle Alcázar hasta Millán.
Recordemos, finalmente y en forma muy breve que esa calle fue bautizada como homenaje al General don Andrés de Alcázar, nacido en Concepción en 1760, que en 1810, apoyó a la Junta Nacional de Gobierno. Después de Rancagua, en 1814 formó en el Ejército Libertador y peleó en Chacabuco y Maipú, con el grado de Mariscal y fue asesinado por los montoneros de Vicente Benavides en Tarpellanca.

