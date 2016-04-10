Repavimentación de último tramo de Escrivá de Balaguer ya cuenta con financiamiento

Cachapoal Norte, Comunas, Destacada abril 10, 2016
 El monto aprobado por el Gobierno Regional es de $50.024.546, y representa un 14,4% del total de la repavimentación de la avenida

 

 

Con la presencia del seremi de Vivienda y Urbanismo, Hernán Rodríguez; el director del Serviu, Víctor Cárdenas; la gobernadora de Cachapoal, Mirenchu Beitia y el alcalde de Machalí, José Miguel Urrutia; se anunció a los vecinos la culminación de la repavimentacíon de la avenida Escrivá de Balaguer en Machalí.

Los trabajos serán financiados por el Gobierno Regional por un monto de $50.024.546, el cual representa un 14,4% del total de la repavimentación de la avenida, inversión total que alcanza los $433.038.545.

La gobernadora de Cachapoal, Mirenchu Beitia, señaló “estamos cumpliendo con un compromiso del Gobierno Regional con la comunidad de la avenida Escrivá de Balaguer y además decirles que todo lo que tiene que ver con transportes, vialidad urbana, se trabaja en conjunto entre el municipio y el ministerio; estamos trabajando en temas importantes como el de la congestión que se produce acá en Machalí y esperamos en el corto plazo tener medidas que permitan mejorar el tema de la congestión”.

El seremi de Vivienda y Urbanismo, Hernán Rodríguez, agradeció la participación de los vecinos “que ha sido activa en generar la demanda para facilitarnos conseguir los recursos. Creo que estamos dando respuesta a las necesidades de la comunidad en la reparación de una vía importante de comunicación”. Además comentó que el gobierno “tiene una malla de proyectos que son unas 15 obras viales que están en distintas fases de desarrollo y que van a permitir mejorar la conectividad de la ciudad de Rancagua y de Machalí, fundamentalmente en su carácter de conurbación”.

El director del Serviu, Víctor Cárdenas, destacó que “la tecnología que se aplicó acá ha permitido dar una calidad mucho mayor a la que originalmente se planteó que era una reparación de ciertos sectores y hoy estamos prácticamente con una reparación completa a la avenida Escrivá de Balaguer y eso nos va a permitir calzar perfectamente con el nuevo proyecto que hoy está en etapa de desarrollo”.

Respecto de las características técnicas del futuro ensanche de vías que tendrá Escrivá de Balaguer y su conexión con República de Chile, el director de Serviu, explicó que ya se han realizado algunas reuniones de participación ciudadana, “estamos en la segunda o tercera etapa del diseño, que esperamos concluir el último trimestre de este año, para posteriormente entrar a la fase de conseguir los recursos y entrar a la etapa de ejecución”.

Por su parte, el alcalde de Machalí, José Miguel Urrutia, se mostró muy contento al dar este anuncio a los vecinos, agradeciendo al Serviu y a la Seremi de Vivienda y Urbanismo, “esperamos que en los próximos meses se esté anunciando este proyecto tan importante que es el ensanche de Escrivá de Balaguer y la apertura a República de Chile”.

