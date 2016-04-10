Repavimentación de último tramo de Escrivá de Balaguer ya cuenta con financiamiento

El monto aprobado por el Gobierno Regional es de $50.024.546, y representa un 14,4% del total de la repavimentación de la avenida
Con la presencia del seremi de Vivienda y Urbanismo, Hernán Rodríguez; el director del Serviu, Víctor Cárdenas; la gobernadora de Cachapoal, Mirenchu Beitia y el alcalde de Machalí, José Miguel Urrutia; se anunció a los vecinos la culminación de la repavimentacíon de la avenida Escrivá de Balaguer en Machalí.
Los trabajos serán financiados por el Gobierno Regional por un monto de $50.024.546, el cual representa un 14,4% del total de la repavimentación de la avenida, inversión total que alcanza los $433.038.545.
La gobernadora de Cachapoal, Mirenchu Beitia, señaló “estamos cumpliendo con un compromiso del Gobierno Regional con la comunidad de la avenida Escrivá de Balaguer y además decirles que todo lo que tiene que ver con transportes, vialidad urbana, se trabaja en conjunto entre el municipio y el ministerio; estamos trabajando en temas importantes como el de la congestión que se produce acá en Machalí y esperamos en el corto plazo tener medidas que permitan mejorar el tema de la congestión”.
El seremi de Vivienda y Urbanismo, Hernán Rodríguez, agradeció la participación de los vecinos “que ha sido activa en generar la demanda para facilitarnos conseguir los recursos. Creo que estamos dando respuesta a las necesidades de la comunidad en la reparación de una vía importante de comunicación”. Además comentó que el gobierno “tiene una malla de proyectos que son unas 15 obras viales que están en distintas fases de desarrollo y que van a permitir mejorar la conectividad de la ciudad de Rancagua y de Machalí, fundamentalmente en su carácter de conurbación”.
El director del Serviu, Víctor Cárdenas, destacó que “la tecnología que se aplicó acá ha permitido dar una calidad mucho mayor a la que originalmente se planteó que era una reparación de ciertos sectores y hoy estamos prácticamente con una reparación completa a la avenida Escrivá de Balaguer y eso nos va a permitir calzar perfectamente con el nuevo proyecto que hoy está en etapa de desarrollo”.
Respecto de las características técnicas del futuro ensanche de vías que tendrá Escrivá de Balaguer y su conexión con República de Chile, el director de Serviu, explicó que ya se han realizado algunas reuniones de participación ciudadana, “estamos en la segunda o tercera etapa del diseño, que esperamos concluir el último trimestre de este año, para posteriormente entrar a la fase de conseguir los recursos y entrar a la etapa de ejecución”.
Por su parte, el alcalde de Machalí, José Miguel Urrutia, se mostró muy contento al dar este anuncio a los vecinos, agradeciendo al Serviu y a la Seremi de Vivienda y Urbanismo, “esperamos que en los próximos meses se esté anunciando este proyecto tan importante que es el ensanche de Escrivá de Balaguer y la apertura a República de Chile”.
70 comments
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Great article and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
Generally I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
Thank you for sharing with us, I conceive this website truly stands out : D.
I truly enjoy reading through on this website , it has good blog posts.
You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation however I find this topic to be actually something that I believe I’d never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very wide for me. I’m having a look forward to your next submit, I’ll attempt to get the cling of it!
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Thanks for some other wonderful post. The place else may anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal method of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such info.
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It¦s lovely price sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
I truly enjoy examining on this website , it has excellent content.
I got good info from your blog
I like this web blog so much, bookmarked.
Keep working ,fantastic job!
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Appreciate it
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain information for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I do love the way you have framed this particular matter and it does indeed offer me a lot of fodder for thought. Nonetheless, through everything that I have witnessed, I only trust when other feedback stack on that individuals keep on issue and not start on a soap box involving some other news of the day. Still, thank you for this exceptional point and although I can not necessarily go along with it in totality, I value your standpoint.
I just could not depart your website prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your visitors? Is gonna be back often to check up on new posts
Regards for helping out, good info. “In case of dissension, never dare to judge till you’ve heard the other side.” by Euripides.
Magnificent web site. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your effort!
Hi this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
excellent points altogether, you just gained a brand new reader. What would you suggest about your post that you made a few days ago? Any positive?
Regards for helping out, excellent information. “The surest way to be deceived is to think oneself cleverer than the others.” by La Rochefoucauld.
Hello. splendid job. I did not imagine this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..extra wait .. …
Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve consider your stuff previous to and you’re just too magnificent. I actually like what you have obtained here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which wherein you are saying it. You are making it enjoyable and you still take care of to stay it wise. I can not wait to learn much more from you. That is actually a tremendous site.
A person necessarily help to make severely posts I’d state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular submit extraordinary. Fantastic activity!
Outstanding post, I believe people should acquire a lot from this site its real user pleasant.
I like this web blog very much, Its a real nice office to read and get info . “You can never learn less, you can only learn more.” by Richard Buckminster Fuller.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Thank you!
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
I think this internet site holds some very superb info for everyone. “He is able who thinks he is able.” by Buddha.
Very efficiently written post. It will be beneficial to everyone who usess it, including myself. Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
I appreciate your work, thanks for all the great posts.
Some really wondrous work on behalf of the owner of this internet site, utterly outstanding articles.
I am constantly looking online for posts that can help me. Thank you!
Superb blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused .. Any suggestions? Appreciate it!
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with approximately all significant infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this outstanding blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
of course like your web-site however you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality nevertheless I’ll definitely come back again.
Helpful information. Fortunate me I found your website by chance, and I am shocked why this coincidence did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
I got what you intend, thanks for putting up.Woh I am lucky to find this website through google. “Wisdom doesn’t necessarily come with age. Sometimes age just shows up by itself.” by Woodrow Wilson.
Thank you a lot for providing individuals with an exceptionally breathtaking chance to read critical reviews from this website. It is usually so pleasurable and jam-packed with amusement for me personally and my office friends to search your web site at minimum thrice every week to read the fresh guidance you have. Of course, I’m actually motivated concerning the excellent solutions you serve. Certain two points on this page are surely the most beneficial I’ve had.
Great post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I am impressed! Very helpful info specifically the closing section 🙂 I deal with such information much. I used to be seeking this particular information for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
I was reading through some of your articles on this site and I think this site is very instructive! Retain posting.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Oh my goodness! an incredible article dude. Thanks Nevertheless I am experiencing problem with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting an identical rss problem? Anybody who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx
I always was interested in this topic and stock still am, regards for posting.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Hello. fantastic job. I did not anticipate this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
I conceive you have observed some very interesting points, appreciate it for the post.
There are some fascinating time limits on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There is some validity but I will take hold opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want more! Added to FeedBurner as well
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I am glad to be one of several visitants on this great site (:, regards for putting up.
Wohh exactly what I was searching for, appreciate it for posting.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time studying much more or working out more. Thank you for magnificent info I was searching for this info for my mission.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your website is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a perfect website.
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
Excellent site. Plenty of useful info here. I am sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you to your effort!
It’s laborious to seek out educated folks on this topic, but you sound like you already know what you’re speaking about! Thanks