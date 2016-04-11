Con emotiva ceremonia se realizó acuartelamiento de soldados conscriptos 

Fotos Héctor Vargas
En dependencias de la Brigada de Aviación del Ejército, se realizó la ceremonia de acuartelamiento de 105 jóvenes conscriptos para la unidad, 75 hombres y 30 mujeres.
La ceremonia estuvo cargada de emociones por parte de los padres, apoderados y familiares de los jóvenes que inician su proceso voluntario del Servicio Militar año 2016. Los familiares expresaron su gratitud, seguridad y confianza al dejar a sus hijos en la nueva etapa.
La actividad comenzó tempranamente con la recepción de los ciudadanos, realizando posteriormente una charla informativa a los padres, resumiéndoles las actividades a realizar en el Servicio Militar e invitándoles a conocer las dependencias que los jóvenes ocuparán.
Luego se realizó la ceremonia de Acuartelamiento, contando con la presencia del Capellán y del Pastor Evangélico de la Unidad, quienes dirigieron palabras a cada uno de los presentes, para finalizar con la despedida de los familiares al nuevo contingente.
El personal recientemente ingresado tendrá la oportunidad de nivelar estudios escolares, se les otorgará capacitaciones en diversos cursos, podrán continuar en el Ejército a través de las Escuelas Matrices o postulando como Soldados Profesionales.
General Gustavo Núñez, Comandante de la Brigada de Aviación de Ejército, señaló “Para nosotros es un tremendo orgullo y un compromiso muy grande recibir a la juventud de chile, nosotros como ejercito tenemos una tremenda responsabilidad porque estamos recibiendo a lo mejor que tiene el país que es su juventud, esta es una forma más de servir al país y estos jóvenes han decidido hacerlo desde el servicio militar, particularmente en el ejército, vamos a empeñar nuestro mejor esfuerzo para que ellos se puedan realizar y recoger todas las oportunidades que el Estado y el Ejercito les ofrece”.
