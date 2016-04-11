Hospital Santa Cruz cuenta con nuevo equipo que permitirá pesquisar trastornos auditivos en recién nacidos

Colchagua, Comunas abril 11, 2016
IMG_1372

El Hospital Santa Cruz a través del programa “Chile Crece Contigo”, cuenta con un nuevo equipo que realiza evaluación de emisiones otoacústicas para los pacientes recién nacidos en el centro asistencial, exámenes que serán gratuitos para los usuarios.

El equipo portátil representa un importante avance en la detección de problemas auditivos en niños pequeños. Este es un método objetivo que mide la audición dentro de una extensión de frecuencias de sonido que es vital para el desarrollo normal del habla y lenguaje, y representa el método más práctico para evaluar a los recién nacidos y niños pequeños porque no requiere que el niño demuestre una reacción conductual, es rápido e indoloro y puede realizarlo cualquier persona con buena capacidad para la educación infantil que reciba el entrenamiento necesario para utilizar el equipo.

El Dr. Fernando Arenas, explicó  que “ este equipo permite realizar un screening auditivo y detectar precozmente trastornos en los recién nacidos, examen que se realiza desde hace bastante tiempo pero tenía un costo para el usuario” dijo el pediatra.

Con la llegada de este equipo continuó el médico “ los exámenes se realizan en forma gratuita a todos los recién nacidos independiente de su situación económica , el cual está inserto en el programa de “Igualdad de Oportunidades” y es el corazón del “Chile Crece Contigo”, programa que tiene la finalidad de igualar las oportunidades de crecimiento, desarrollo, persiguiendo los factores de riesgo.

Deja un comentario