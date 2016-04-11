La era de rendición de cuentas

Por: Alejandra Sepúlveda – Jefe de Informaciones
Accountability social, un término que muchos no conocen pero que actualmente ejercen cada día.
Y es que llegó a nuestro País la era de la “Rendición de Cuentas” de parte de los gobernantes a los gobernados. Ya no basta que los políticos visualicen su trabajo al llegar al término de sus periodos de mandatos para poder optar a una nueva reelección. Hoy la ciudadanía demanda más y constantemente sus derechos y los deberes de quienes les representan.
Vemos en los casos emblemáticos de SQM y Caval cómo las instituciones públicas especializadas no han hecho su trabajo fiscalizador efectivamente dando cabida a “actividades o acciones reprochables”, tanto moral como judicialmente. Esto hace que la sociedad civil, debidamente organizada en agrupaciones, o redes sociales, exija la transparencia y accionar correcto de diversas formas, como son marchas, redes sociales, demandas. Entre otros.
Catalina Smulovitz y explica que el concepto de accountability social es utilizado “para englobar un conjunto diverso de iniciativas motorizadas y orientadas a supervisar el comportamiento de funcionarios o agencias públicas, denunciar y exponer casos de violación de la ley o de corrupción por parte de las autoridades, y ejercer presión sobre las agencias de control correspondientes para que activen los mecanismos de investigación y sanción que correspondan. Este conjunto heterogéneo de actores sociales desarrolla nuevos recursos que se suman al repertorio clásico de instrumentos electorales y legales de control de las acciones de gobierno”.
La confianza ciudadana ha sido traicionada por demasiado tiempo por funcionarios que utilizan el poder delegado para su propio beneficio o para delinquir, esto a juicio del ciudadano actual por lo que exigirá una nueva forma de responder y accionar de los políticos.
En este escenario los medio de comunicación cumplimos un papel muy importante en dos dimensiones: Primero como un aliado para visualizar estas demandas ciudadanas y segundo a través de notas propias basadas en investigación, más conocido como “las denuncias”.
Ahora ¿serán capaces los políticos a adaptarse a esta nueva responsabilidad y rendir cuentas a la ciudadanía con la frente en alto?, esta respuesta las tendremos en las próximas elecciones, donde el nuevo sistema de votación voluntaria complicará a los candidatos que no dieron la respuesta correcta a la sociedad.
