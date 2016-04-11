Rancagua:  Brigadas juveniles de Bomberos realizaron ejercicio en Parque Comunal

Por:Valentina Bustamante – Fotos Marco Lara
Durante la tarde de sábado cerca de 30 niños y jóvenes de la Brigada Juvenil del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Rancagua, participaron de un ejercicio de agua en las dependencias del Parque Comunal de Rancagua.
Según explicó Ricardo Vargas, secretario general del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Rancagua, “se realizó un módulo de agua a cargo de la Sexta y Séptima compañía, les vamos a enseñar la formación básica y además a trabajar con pitones de agua, como tirar las mangueras, como pararse en una línea con harta agua y el trabajo en equipo, que es fundamental”, en esta ocasión participaron jóvenes de las siete compañías de la ciudad, formando equipos mixtos para fomentar la integración entre compañías.
La brigada se compone de alrededor de 80 niños y jóvenes, que van desde los 3 años en algunas compañías hasta los 18 años, cuando pasan a ser parte del cuerpo de bomberos. “Lo que hacemos es darles los conocimientos y valores para que ellos dentro de su tiempo libre puedan participar y ser parte de la cultura bomberil. Les enseñamos tradición y cómo enfrentarse a las distintas emergencias, pero jugando, ellos no participan en emergencias reales, solamente les damos los primeros impulsos de como ellos pueden enfrentar esas realidades que en algún momento van a vivir, les enseñamos a compartir y a conocerse”, señaló Ricardo Vargas.
Héctor Espinoza, Teniente Primero de la Sexta compañía señala, “las brigadas son una parte fundamental del cuerpo de bomberos, porque aquí se están formando futuros bomberos y les estamos enseñando técnicas que hoy en día las ciudades modernas necesitan, por eso es importante ir preparando a estos jóvenes”.
Miembros de la Brigada
Para ser parte de la brigada juvenil de Bomberos, Ricardo explica que se deben cumplir algunos requisitos, “ en el caso de los brigadieres que son jóvenes de 14 a 18 años, lo primero que nosotros les pedimos son cosas fundamentales, el respeto a la familia, el estudio y acatar ciertas normas de disciplina interna, les enseñamos a respetar las tradiciones, respetar el entorno, cuidar el medio ambiente y a reforzar valores que ellos deben traer de sus casa. Para ingresar a las Brigadas Juveniles los interesados se deben acercar a la compañía que corresponde a su sector, solicitar una entrevista con los oficiales a cargo, además se necesita el respaldo de los padres o tutores”.
