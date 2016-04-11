Según Afipa: Región de O’Higgins lideró recolección de envases fitosanitarios a nivel nacional

  • Un total de 89 mil kilos de estos contenedores  plásticos fueron recolectados. El 100% de estos  envases fue destinado durante 2015 a valorización energética, favoreciendo el desarrollo de una agricultura sustentable.

 

Un total de 340 toneladas de envases vacíos de productos fitosanitarios fueron recuperados en Chile durante el año 2015, entregados por agricultores en los centros de acopio y puntos de recepción dispuestos en todo el país por el Programa de Manejo de Envases Vacíos sustentado por la industria de fitosanitarios y gestionado por la Asociación Nacional de Fabricantes e Importadores de Productos Fitosanitarios Agrícolas, Afipa.

En cuanto a la distribución regional, el mayor volumen recolectado corresponde a la Región de O´Higgins, con 89 mil kilos., seguida por las regiones Metropolitana, con 61 mil 500 kilos, y El Maule, con 51 mil 800 kilos.

Al igual que en años anteriores, el 100% de los envases plásticos fue destinado a valorización energética, donde son usados en el horno cementero como combustible alternativo. Los envases metálicos, por su parte, fueron destinados en un 100% a reciclaje.

El programa, llevado a cabo desde 2001, considera la recepción de envases en centros de acopio y en puntos de recepción temporal; estos últimos con el fin de acercar y facilitar al usuario agrícola la recepción de sus envases en aquellas zonas donde no existe un centro de acopio cercano. La organización está a cargo de Afipa en conjunto con las autoridades comunales y los Comités de Plaguicidas. Tanto las recepciones en los centros de acopio como los puntos de recepción son servicios gratuitos abiertos a toda la comunidad agrícola.

Este programa también ha considerado capacitaciones. Por parte de Afipa se capacitó una cantidad levemente superior a 5 mil agricultores, además de las que realizan otros servicios conectados al agro. Esto ha redundado en un mayor conocimiento y conciencia respecto del correcto uso de los productos fitosanitarios y el manejo adecuado de los envases vacíos y su disposición final.

