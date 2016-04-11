Según Afipa: Región de O’Higgins lideró recolección de envases fitosanitarios a nivel nacional

-
Un total de 89 mil kilos de estos contenedores plásticos fueron recolectados. El 100% de estos envases fue destinado durante 2015 a valorización energética, favoreciendo el desarrollo de una agricultura sustentable.
Un total de 340 toneladas de envases vacíos de productos fitosanitarios fueron recuperados en Chile durante el año 2015, entregados por agricultores en los centros de acopio y puntos de recepción dispuestos en todo el país por el Programa de Manejo de Envases Vacíos sustentado por la industria de fitosanitarios y gestionado por la Asociación Nacional de Fabricantes e Importadores de Productos Fitosanitarios Agrícolas, Afipa.
En cuanto a la distribución regional, el mayor volumen recolectado corresponde a la Región de O´Higgins, con 89 mil kilos., seguida por las regiones Metropolitana, con 61 mil 500 kilos, y El Maule, con 51 mil 800 kilos.
Al igual que en años anteriores, el 100% de los envases plásticos fue destinado a valorización energética, donde son usados en el horno cementero como combustible alternativo. Los envases metálicos, por su parte, fueron destinados en un 100% a reciclaje.
El programa, llevado a cabo desde 2001, considera la recepción de envases en centros de acopio y en puntos de recepción temporal; estos últimos con el fin de acercar y facilitar al usuario agrícola la recepción de sus envases en aquellas zonas donde no existe un centro de acopio cercano. La organización está a cargo de Afipa en conjunto con las autoridades comunales y los Comités de Plaguicidas. Tanto las recepciones en los centros de acopio como los puntos de recepción son servicios gratuitos abiertos a toda la comunidad agrícola.
Este programa también ha considerado capacitaciones. Por parte de Afipa se capacitó una cantidad levemente superior a 5 mil agricultores, además de las que realizan otros servicios conectados al agro. Esto ha redundado en un mayor conocimiento y conciencia respecto del correcto uso de los productos fitosanitarios y el manejo adecuado de los envases vacíos y su disposición final.
70 comments
I saw a lot of website but I believe this one has got something extra in it in it
Some truly good articles on this site, thankyou for contribution.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back in the future. All the best
Merely wanna comment that you have a very nice internet site, I enjoy the layout it actually stands out.
I do agree with all the ideas you have presented in your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for novices. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
I believe you have mentioned some very interesting details, appreciate it for the post.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
There are some attention-grabbing cut-off dates on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There’s some validity however I’ll take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like more! Added to FeedBurner as properly
Some genuinely interesting information, well written and generally user genial.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
I got what you mean ,saved to fav, very decent website .
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to achieve my goals. I certainly liked reading all that is written on your blog.Keep the stories coming. I loved it!
I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
I was recommended this blog via my cousin. I am no longer certain whether this post is written by way of him as no one else understand such particular approximately my difficulty. You are amazing! Thank you!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
I got good info from your blog
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
you are in reality a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a excellent task in this topic!
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and exposure! Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve included you guys to my personal blogroll.
I keep listening to the news update speak about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?
You have brought up a very great points, thankyou for the post.
My husband and i got now satisfied Edward could finish off his web research from the precious recommendations he acquired from your very own web site. It is now and again perplexing just to always be giving for free tips that most people may have been trying to sell. And we also discover we have got the blog owner to appreciate for this. All the explanations you have made, the easy website menu, the friendships you help to engender – it’s got most fabulous, and it’s really assisting our son and our family recognize that this matter is interesting, and that is rather fundamental. Thank you for all!
I?¦m no longer positive the place you are getting your info, however great topic. I needs to spend a while studying much more or working out more. Thank you for wonderful info I used to be searching for this info for my mission.
You are a very capable individual!
Very interesting subject, appreciate it for posting.
But wanna input on few general things, The website style is perfect, the articles is real great. “We can only learn to love by loving.” by Iris Murdoch.
Regards for helping out, superb information.
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours these days, but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It?¦s pretty value enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the internet will be much more helpful than ever before.
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I in finding It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to provide one thing again and help others like you aided me.
I have read several good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot effort you put to create this kind of excellent informative web site.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Hiya very nice website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also?KI am glad to find so many useful info right here within the submit, we need work out more techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Hi there, You have performed an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and for my part recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
I am glad to be a visitor of this pure web site! , thanks for this rare information! .
Enjoyed examining this, very good stuff, regards. “Whenever you want to marry someone, go have lunch with his ex-wife.” by Francis William Bourdillon.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a great website.
This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Thanks for another informative site. Where else could I get that kind of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a project that I am just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
Great write-up, I’m normal visitor of one’s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
very nice submit, i certainly love this web site, keep on it
Excellent website. Lots of helpful information here. I¦m sending it to some pals ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks in your effort!
F*ckin’ tremendous issues here. I’m very satisfied to see your post. Thank you a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a huge portion of people will miss your excellent writing due to this problem.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your site in web explorer, could check thisK IE nonetheless is the market leader and a big component of people will leave out your wonderful writing because of this problem.
Greetings I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Google for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the superb work.
What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re now not really much more well-preferred than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus considerably with regards to this matter, made me individually consider it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated until it is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always take care of it up!
I used to be very pleased to find this web-site.I wished to thanks in your time for this wonderful read!! I undoubtedly having fun with each little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to check out new stuff you weblog post.
I enjoy you because of every one of your labor on this site. Kate take interest in making time for research and it’s really easy to see why. My partner and i know all relating to the powerful mode you present very important suggestions by means of the web blog and even welcome contribution from other people about this theme and our simple princess has always been studying a lot. Take advantage of the remaining portion of the year. Your carrying out a really good job.
Excellent web site. Plenty of useful info here. I am sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thanks for your effort!
I have read some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to create such a excellent informative web site.
I also believe therefore, perfectly composed post! .
I do love the manner in which you have framed this particular concern and it really does supply us a lot of fodder for consideration. Nevertheless, from what I have observed, I just trust when other commentary stack on that people keep on point and don’t start on a tirade associated with the news of the day. Yet, thank you for this outstanding point and whilst I can not concur with it in totality, I value your perspective.
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
o1aNLd Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
I like this web blog its a master peace ! Glad I found this on google .
Aw, this was a very nice post. In thought I would like to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and precise effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and certainly not appear to get something done.
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I’m shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Utterly indited subject material, Really enjoyed studying.
I’m not sure why but this site is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
of course like your website but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly come back again.
I?¦ve read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you put to create this type of magnificent informative site.