Universidad Regional: Defensores de la sede San Fernando aplauden espaldarazo de la intendenta subrogante

Luego que Teresa Núñez afirmara que diciembre es el plazo tope para la habilitación del edificio de la ex Utem, la diputada Alejandra Sepúlveda y el concejal por la comuna, Pablo Silva, destacaron los nuevos lineamientos del Gobierno Regional.

Por: IRENE PADILLA

Satisfechos y absolutamente más tranquilos, así se definen parte de las fuerzas políticas que durante el año pasado defendieron con fuerza la opción de que San Fernando fuera la sede en que comenzara sus funciones la Universidad de O’Higgins, esto, luego que la intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez, ratificara su intención de que tanto el edificio colchaguino como el existente en Rengo, ambos de propiedad del Gobierno Regional, estuviesen habilitados en diciembre próximo.

La noticia fue tomada de buena manera, dando señales para algunos, de una nueva actitud por parte de la jefa subrogante del Gobierno Regional. En este marco la diputada Alejandra Sepúlveda sostuvo que “quiero agradecer la actitud de la intendenta subrogante por mirar la región completa y por tratar de entender que Rancagua no puede centralizar todas las instituciones del Estado y menos una

Universidad con la que precisamente lo que se quiere es dar oportunidades para todos. Me alegro con lo que está planteando la intendente y esperamos tener la meta que todos queremos, y en marzo de 2017 tener los alumnos”.

Por su parte el concejal por esa comuna, Pablo Silva, quien ha seguido desde un principio el polémico proceso, asegura que Núñez “ tomó el toro por las astas, por eso me alegro con esta noticia, pero también creo que esto saldrá porque el Gobierno Regional no tiene más opción”.

Así también la diputada Sepúlveda complementa que finalmente el tiempo les dará la razón: “siempre dijimos, desde el primer minuto que San Fernando era el lugar donde estaban todas las condiciones para localizar la Universidad, sobre todo, con las restricciones presupuestarias que hoy tenemos, no teníamos que gastar los recursos que se pensaban en Rancagua”.

Respecto a la celeridad con que la Municipalidad de San Fernando está actuando para convertirse en la parte generadora de proyectos de obras que mejoren el estado de la sede, el concejal Pablo Silva se mostró un tanto preocupado, especialmente luego de presenciar la última presentación que tuvo este municipio ante el Consejo Regional. “ Creo que la presentación del municipio hecha por el Secplan ante el CORE le faltó solidez técnica , estoy convencido que no es un problema de Planificación sino de la administración del municipio que no se ha tomado este tema con seriedad, me da la impresión que le pidieron a este departamento que preparara algo rápido porque el alcalde nuevamente no estuvo presente en la sesión; no se entregaron cifras concretas sobre los costos de las obras; y tampoco se defendió con fuerza que este es el único edificio que puede estar listo para marzo”, concluye el concejal.