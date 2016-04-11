Universidad Regional: Defensores de la sede San Fernando aplauden espaldarazo de la intendenta subrogante

Luego que Teresa Núñez afirmara que diciembre es el plazo tope para la habilitación del edificio de la ex Utem, la diputada Alejandra Sepúlveda y el concejal por la comuna, Pablo Silva, destacaron los nuevos lineamientos del Gobierno Regional.
Por: IRENE PADILLA
Satisfechos y absolutamente más tranquilos, así se definen parte de las fuerzas políticas que durante el año pasado defendieron con fuerza la opción de que San Fernando fuera la sede en que comenzara sus funciones la Universidad de O’Higgins, esto, luego que la intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez, ratificara su intención de que tanto el edificio colchaguino como el existente en Rengo, ambos de propiedad del Gobierno Regional, estuviesen habilitados en diciembre próximo.
La noticia fue tomada de buena manera, dando señales para algunos, de una nueva actitud por parte de la jefa subrogante del Gobierno Regional. En este marco la diputada Alejandra Sepúlveda sostuvo que “quiero agradecer la actitud de la intendenta subrogante por mirar la región completa y por tratar de entender que Rancagua no puede centralizar todas las instituciones del Estado y menos una
Universidad con la que precisamente lo que se quiere es dar oportunidades para todos. Me alegro con lo que está planteando la intendente y esperamos tener la meta que todos queremos, y en marzo de 2017 tener los alumnos”.
Por su parte el concejal por esa comuna, Pablo Silva, quien ha seguido desde un principio el polémico proceso, asegura que Núñez “ tomó el toro por las astas, por eso me alegro con esta noticia, pero también creo que esto saldrá porque el Gobierno Regional no tiene más opción”.
Así también la diputada Sepúlveda complementa que finalmente el tiempo les dará la razón: “siempre dijimos, desde el primer minuto que San Fernando era el lugar donde estaban todas las condiciones para localizar la Universidad, sobre todo, con las restricciones presupuestarias que hoy tenemos, no teníamos que gastar los recursos que se pensaban en Rancagua”.
Respecto a la celeridad con que la Municipalidad de San Fernando está actuando para convertirse en la parte generadora de proyectos de obras que mejoren el estado de la sede, el concejal Pablo Silva se mostró un tanto preocupado, especialmente luego de presenciar la última presentación que tuvo este municipio ante el Consejo Regional. “ Creo que la presentación del municipio hecha por el Secplan ante el CORE le faltó solidez técnica , estoy convencido que no es un problema de Planificación sino de la administración del municipio que no se ha tomado este tema con seriedad, me da la impresión que le pidieron a este departamento que preparara algo rápido porque el alcalde nuevamente no estuvo presente en la sesión; no se entregaron cifras concretas sobre los costos de las obras; y tampoco se defendió con fuerza que este es el único edificio que puede estar listo para marzo”, concluye el concejal.
61 comments
I’m still learning from you, as I’m improving myself. I certainly enjoy reading all that is posted on your blog.Keep the posts coming. I loved it!
It’s truly a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I went over this internet site and I believe you have a lot of superb info, saved to favorites (:.
Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and wonderful style and design.
Utterly composed content, regards for entropy. “Necessity is the mother of taking chances.” by Mark Twain.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Sweet web site, super design and style, really clean and apply genial.
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i am satisfied to convey that I have a very just right uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot certainly will make sure to do not disregard this website and provides it a look on a continuing basis.
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Thanks , I have recently been looking for information approximately this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to the source?
It is really a nice and useful piece of information. I?¦m satisfied that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I to find this topic to be really something that I believe I might never understand. It kind of feels too complex and very extensive for me. I’m taking a look ahead for your next publish, I will try to get the hang of it!
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its helped me. Great job.
Useful info. Fortunate me I found your website by chance, and I’m surprised why this coincidence didn’t came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some great details , I as well conceive this s a very good website.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What an ideal site.
I¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i am happy to show that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much for sure will make sure to do not put out of your mind this site and provides it a look on a continuing basis.
Some truly nice and useful information on this website, too I think the pattern holds good features.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a very good job with this. Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Chrome. Excellent Blog!
Hello, you used to write wonderful, but the last few posts have been kinda boringK I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
A lot of thanks for all of your effort on this website. Betty loves setting aside time for investigation and it is easy to understand why. Many of us notice all about the powerful method you offer useful techniques through your website and even inspire contribution from others on the article so our princess is always learning a whole lot. Take advantage of the rest of the new year. You’re carrying out a glorious job.
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Hola! I’ve been reading your web site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Humble Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the excellent job!
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i’m happy to convey that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not forget this site and give it a glance on a constant basis.
I have been browsing on-line more than three hours these days, but I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content as you did, the web might be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Simply wanna input on few general things, The website design is perfect, the content is rattling superb : D.
Would you be involved in exchanging hyperlinks?
I simply wanted to write a quick note so as to express gratitude to you for those fabulous facts you are sharing at this site. My particularly long internet research has finally been rewarded with good facts and techniques to write about with my family members. I would suppose that we readers are quite lucky to dwell in a decent website with very many outstanding people with great principles. I feel pretty grateful to have seen the webpage and look forward to many more entertaining moments reading here. Thank you once more for all the details.
Great site. Plenty of helpful info here. I¦m sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks on your sweat!
Good ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to understand a lot about this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I believe that you could do with some p.c. to power the message house a little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.
Usually I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice article.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!
I keep listening to the news broadcast speak about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually one thing which I think I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very extensive for me. I am looking forward in your next post, I will attempt to get the cling of it!
naturally like your web site however you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I’ll definitely come again again.
you are really a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a great job on this topic!
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i am happy to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to don’t forget this web site and give it a glance on a constant basis.
I truly enjoy reading through on this internet site, it has wonderful posts.
I really like your writing style, fantastic info, thank you for putting up :D. “You can complain because roses have thorns, or you can rejoice because thorns have roses.” by Ziggy.
This internet site is my inspiration , real superb layout and perfect subject matter.
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
I?¦ve learn some excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you place to create one of these excellent informative website.
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
I am extremely inspired with your writing abilities as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid topic or did you modify it yourself? Either way stay up the excellent quality writing, it is uncommon to see a great weblog like this one nowadays..
As I web-site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling great , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
of course like your website but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the reality on the other hand I’ll certainly come again again.
Good blog! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
I carry on listening to the news broadcast lecture about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i acquire some?
Thanks for the good writeup. It if truth be told used to be a leisure account it. Glance complex to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we be in contact?
I used to be very pleased to seek out this internet-site.I needed to thanks in your time for this wonderful read!! I undoubtedly enjoying every little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.
Thank you for some other informative site. The place else may I get that kind of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a mission that I’m simply now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to checking out your web page for a second time.
Can I just say what a aid to seek out somebody who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how you can convey a difficulty to gentle and make it important. More people must learn this and perceive this side of the story. I cant imagine youre no more well-liked because you definitely have the gift.