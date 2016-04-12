El orden y el espacio en la prosa territorial de Gabriela Mistral

Por: Hugo Herrera
Académico de Literatura
Universidad Andrés Bello
“Yo soy una vieja maestra de Geografía”, dijo Gabriela Mistral en la conferencia Algunos rasgos de la geografía humana de Chile que dio en Montevideo, en 1938. Ese texto y otros, como Aspectos de la geografía chilena: el Valle y la Patagonia, Mapa coloreado de Chile, Pequeño mapa audible de Chile, Elogio de la tierra de Chile y Regionalismo, conforman lo que podríamos denominar su “prosa territorial”. Un grupo de textos que se ha visibilizado luego de que se comenzara a publicar el “Legado Gabriela Mistral”, clasificado, catalogado y restaurado desde 2008.
Algunos elementos de esta serie se relacionan con un alcance que la poetisa hace en “Cómo escribo”, uno de sus más célebres textos en prosa: “Me gusta escribir en cuarto pulcro, aunque soy persona harto desordenada. El orden parece regalarme espacio, y este apetito de espacio lo tienen mi vista y mi alma”.
Pero ¿Qué relación puede establecerse entre su “prosa territorial” y ese “apetito de espacio”? En su prosa territorial hay argumentos que provienen de la reflexión filosófica-jurídica, y uno de sus referentes es la obra del jurista alemán Carl Schmitt. Para él, el fundamento de todo orden político, social y económico corresponde a un acto divisor del espacio, o en otros términos, la esencia del poder político se adensa en torno a la jurisdicción sobre la tierra.
Estos alcances le otorgan sentido, por ejemplo, a la persistente capa discursiva diplomática que recorre los textos territoriales mistralianos, y también a ese afán de ordenación simbólica del espacio que se despliega cuando la poetisa ‘distribuye’ el territorio chileno en tres órdenes:
Hay en el norte un desierto de un tipo tan especial, tan extraño, que llega a parecer un mito y a veces hasta una creación intelectual. Nuestra pampa del salitre, nuestro desierto de la sal, es algo mucho más triste, duro y seco que el desierto en el lenguaje europeo (…) Yo llamo a ese desierto «el orden mítico nuestro». Luego viene la explosión de la montaña, ese gran desorden y esa gran confusión de nuestra Cordillera, lo mismo que los archipiélagos australes, de una gran fantasía, muy atrabiliaria, loca y desatada. Estas dos cosas me parece que son una especie de «orden romántico» en el país, pero el cuerpo de Chile está formado por un valle Central limpio, llano, relativamente ancho, orgánico, continuado, y ese es el orden clásico nuestro (Extracto de “Algunos rasgos de la geografía humana de Chile”)
En este trío de órdenes geográficos el más relevante en su argumentación es el orden clásico. El orden mítico y el romántico están dispuestos de modo tal que escapan a la centralidad y regularidad imaginaria pensada para el orden del valle central. No por nada a este último Mistral dedica una conferencia completa en que destaca la función política de este orden geologicocéntrico en la historia política de Chile.
A partir de esta comunión entre geografía y escritura, o más bien la ‘distribución’ de ésta en la página, se abre la consideración para tematizar el centralismo que caracteriza al país:
Este valle ha tenido en nuestra vida nacional, una importancia muy profunda. Él ha creado la unidad de un país que pudo dividirse bajo el signo de un regionalismo empecinado. En verdad, la geografía de Chile es una especie de consejo para el regionalismo y la anarquía. Pero este valle ha hecho unitaria la historia de Chile. (“Aspectos de la geografía chilena: el Valle y la Patagonia”)
La crítica de Mistral al exacerbado centralismo chileno es sutil, en ningún caso radical, pero aun así abre el horizonte para la consideración de lo desequilibrada que ha sido, en el caso chileno, la apropiación, repartición y distribución de la tierra, a partir de un centralismo persistente y estratégico, y continuamente renovado a lo largo de la historia.
La política de regionalización de los últimos 50 años es la prueba histórica más actual de ello. Bajo este orden, la disposición y función geográfica del territorio aparece como la condición de sus usos por parte de la historia.
Estas notas podrían extenderse hacia dos direcciones: el desarrollo interpretativo psiconalítico que ha experimentado la obra de Gabriela Mistral en los últimos 30 años o más, o hacia la dimensión política de “la errante elquina”, aquella que actuó como defensora de la Reforma Agraria y su ideario de ‘redistribución’ del territorio. Es decir, hacia aquella ferviente defensora del regionalismo, “de la patria chiquita”, quien justamente por aquella convicción se resistió a vivir en capitales. Pero esa tarea excede el objetivo de esta reflexión.
