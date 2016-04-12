En Graneros se celebró aniversario de cumpleaños de Beata Laura Vicuña

El 5 de Abril de 1891, nació la pequeña niña conocida como Laura Vicuña, quién en mérito a su santidad fue beatificada por el Papa Juan Pablo II en el año 1998, como ejemplo de Santidad de niños y jóvenes de Chile y el mundo.

En el año 1988, la ya fallecida fundadora de la fundación Laura Vicuña, Sor Teresa Allende, viajó hasta la comuna de Graneros a conversar con el director del grupo infantil Los Grillitos de Graneros, Miguel Gutiérrez Lazo. En ese entonces Teresa Allende viajó al sentirse atraída por los valiosos trabajos de investigación y  rescate de la religiosidad popular que Miguel y sus conjuntos “Graneros” y “Los Grillitos”, han realizado y musicalizado.

Es en este contexto que el día 5 de abril, se conmemoró un nuevo aniversario de nacimiento de Laurita, en el Colegio Graneros y que contó con la participación de Los Grillitos, el acto fue llevado a cabo en el antejardín de la casa parroquial, lugar donde la familia educadora del establecimiento construyó una hermosa ermita donde su imagen es venerada, también se aprovechó de construir un pequeño espacio, para exhibir la primera campana que tuvo el templo Católico de Graneros, construida por los artesanos de fragua y martillo de la fundición granerina HodgKinson.

En la celebración de su 125 aniversario de nacimiento, participaron alrededor de 150 niños, además de profesores y padres del establecimiento, y se realizó un liturgia a cargo del párroco Alejandro Jorquera.

