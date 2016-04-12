Fuerte sistema frontal llegaría este miércoles a la región

La Dirección Meteorológica de Chile pronosticó intensas lluvias que se mantendrán por lo menos hasta el sábado. Solo para el viernes se esperan 60 milímetros de agua, por lo que la Onemi ya activó su sistema de alerta temprana.
IRENE PADILLA A
Los coletazos del Fenómeno del Niño continúan este año en nuestro país, por eso este mes de abril se está mostrando como no se veía en años, partiendo esta semana con un fuerte sistema frontal que en la Región de O’Higgins comenzará hoy miércoles con precipitaciones débiles que podrían comenzar en la tarde.
Según la Dirección Meteorológica de Chile, las lluvias se mantendrán durante cinco jornadas, siendo los días jueves y viernes los más complejos con 30.mm. y 60 mm. de agua caída, respectivamente. Al mismo tiempo, el organismo estatal pronosticó que los mayores embates de la lluvia se vivirán en los valles, mientras la costa tendrá una menor dosis de agua caída.
Al mismo tiempo, el temporal traerá consigo fuertes vientos que en la región alcanzaran 80 kilómetros por hora, llegando a sus máximas en los sectores cordilleranos.
Onemi activa la alerta temprana
Durante la tarde del martes, en dependencias de la Oficina Nacional de Emergencia del Ministerio del Interior y Seguridad Pública, se reunió una Mesa Técnica para analizar el pronóstico emitido por la Dirección Meteorológica de Chile (DMC), que indica el comienzo de este fuerte temporal el cual afectará toda la zona centro-sur.
El encuentro estuvo encabezado por el Director Nacional de ONEMI, junto a representantes de la DMC, Sernageomin, Dirección General de Aguas, Superintendencia de Servicios Sanitarios y las Direcciones Regionales de ONEMI desde Atacama a Aysén, quienes participaron a través de videoconferencia.
En este contexto, Ricardo Toro, Director Nacional de ONEMI indicó que “tal como lo establecen nuestros procedimientos, estamos efectuando todas las coordinaciones necesarias para que la información proporcionada por la DMC sea recepcionada y conocida por las autoridades regionales”.
“Por tratarse de las primeras lluvias significativas del año, es fundamental que el sistema de protección civil y especial los organismos técnicos relacionados con los servicios básicos, tomen las medidas correspondientes para enfrentar esta situación”.
Por su parte, Arnaldo Zuñiga Jefe de Difusión y monitoreo de la Dirección Meteorológica de Chile señaló que “se prevé, a partir del martes en la cordillera desde Atacama hasta la región de O´Higgins, algunas precipitaciones de nieve débiles y pronosticamos algo de ventisca en Atacama, con vientos de hasta 80 Km por hora. Pasa esto rápidamente mañana y para el día miércoles viene un sistema frontal que al momento se ve activo y que inicialmente estaría afectando la región del Biobío y avanzando lentamente para llegar a la zona central el día jueves, extendiéndose hasta prácticamente el día domingo”.
Finalmente, es prioritario que las personas estén informadas sobre esta situación hidrometeorológica, con especial atención en aquellas comunidades que viven en zonas de riesgo y así tomar las medidas preventivas correspondientes.
