Hombre de 27 años decapitó a su padre tras violenta discusión

Una de las líneas investigativas apunta a que años atrás, el responsable del hecho presentó un cuadro de esquizofrenia, debiendo acudir a un tratamiento siquiátrico, antecedentes que están siendo investigados por personal de la PDI.
Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Un brutal parricidio se produjo la madrugada de ayer martes en la ciudad de Rancagua, ya que O.D.S, de 27 años de edad decapitó a su padre Oscar Patricio Díaz Quinteros de 60 años de edad, dejando su cuerpo en el patio posterior del inmueble que ambos compartían en la villa Los Tilos en la avenida República de Chile.
Los primeros en llegar al lugar fueron carabineros, pero tras percatarse de la macabra escena y dar cuenta al fiscal de turno, el persecutor determinó que la Brigada de Homicidios de la PDI investigara el hecho. El imputado como autor del delito ya había sido detenido por los uniformados.
Según señaló el subprefecto de la PDI, Pedro Calderón, la víctima presentaba una serie de heridas corto punzantes en su tórax, más una herida cervical que provocó la decapitación.
El imputado como autor de este horrendo crimen vivía en el mismo domicilio junto a su padre, sin embarg, según señalan fuentes policiales, presentaban problemas de convivencia. Una de estas discusiones habría terminado en el macabro desenlace fatal. Vecinos del sector escucharon gritos, llamaron a personal de Carabineros, quienes al llegar encontraron al hombre de 60 años sin vida luego de haber sido atacado a sangre por su hijo.
Los uniformados al llegar hasta el lugar encuentran al hijo aun con un cuchillo en sus manos, la misma arma con que habría atacado a su padre, rápidamente fue reducido y detenido por el personal policial. Pese a que el cuerpo fue encontrado en el patio de la vivienda, las manchas de sangre se encontraban presentes en todo el inmueble.
El sujeto fue detenido y trasladado hasta la Primera Comisaría de Rancagua, pasando a audiencia de control de detención ayer martes por la mañana, donde se determinó ampliar las diligencias pendientes, entre ellas el resultado del protocolo de autopsia
Otra línea investigativa apunta a que años atrás, el responsable del hecho presentó un cuadro de esquizofrenia, debiendo acudir a un tratamiento siquiátrico, antecedentes que están siendo investigados por personal de la PDI, cuadro médico que expuso la defensa del sujeto en la audiencia de control de detención, por lo que se solicitó que quedara internado en el hospital de Gendarmería durante los próximos tres días, medida que fue aceptada.
