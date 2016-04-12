La miniserie habla de argot mineros:  Lanzan coproducción audiovisual “Mire Gancho, para niños”

-
En la producción son los propios jóvenes los que rescatan la identidad regional a través del significado de tradicionales palabras, la cual se puede ver en http://www.novasur.cl/series/mire-gancho-para-ninos
Por: Alejandra Sepúlveda
Fotos: Marco Lara
Con especial atención, los pequeños Juan David y Ailin Briones, esperaban el lanzamiento de la serie “Mire Gancho, para niños”, y es que ellos son parte de los alumnos del Instituto San Lorenzo Rancagua y el Colegio David del Curto de Requínoa que participaron de la grabación de los 5 capítulos que buscan mostrar la relevancia del lenguaje coloquial.
La miniserie, presentada el pasado 7 de abril en las dependencias de la Corporación Gaudí en Rancagua, es una Coproducción regional entre el Consejo Nacional de Televisión y la Corporación pro O´Higgins, con apoyo de la Fundación Sewell y el Círculo social del mismo nombre del campamento minero. La producción busca destacar el valor la influencia del relato y las expresiones del minero de Sewell en la comunidad Rancagüina.
Los cinco capítulos nos muestran en un lenguaje atractivo para el público infantil cómo algunas jergas y argot que eran típicos de los mineros de Sewell y que hoy son parte del lenguaje de algunos rancagüinos y de personas de la región de O’Higgins.
Es así como expresiones como “gancho” o “bultero” son actualizadas y revitalizadas por los niños y niñas que participaron en la producción; así como también por su potencial audiencia.
En la ocasión el Director del Instituto de Estudios Audiovisuales de la Universidad de O´Higgins, Miguel Littin, destacó la iniciativa y expreso que “estas son las acciones y actividades que la Universidad regional a través del IEA queremos apoyar y potenciar con el fin de motivar a los propios habitantes de la región a mostrar su identidad local y resaltar el aporte de las tradiciones en la vida diaria”.
A través de proyectos como estos el CNTV tiene como objetivo mostrar historias de cada región, historias con identidad local, que sean un aporte a la cultura de nuestro país y a la televisión. Estas series deben ser de niños y para niños.
Dirección, Producción y Arte: G. Severino Springinsfeld.
Co- Dirección: Sixela Osonod.
Dirección de Fotografía: Juan Ramírez.
Sonido: Norro Cirro.
Asistencia General: Ariel Morales S.
Producción regional 2015 de Novasur, TV Cultural y Educativa, CNTV. Co-Producción: Pro O’Higgins.
Braulio Guzmán, Gerente de Pro O´Higgins
Nosotros apoyamos la iniciativa plateada por el CNTV ya que nos pareció una buena oportunidad de aprendizaje para la región y en especial los niños. Aquí resaltamos nuestra historia, nuestra convivencia cotidiana.
Nosotros gestionamos la realización de este material, dedicado a los argost que son jergas que usa la gente y que tienen una raíz en alguna historia interesante, en este caso los habitantes de Sewell.
Oscar reyes, Presidente de CNTV
Fundamentalmente nosotros trabajamos con realizadores del mundo audiovisual, y en este caso decidimos que ésta era una buena coproducción que podíamos hacer con estas entidades por su seriedad y aporte a la cultura.
Ailin Briones, estudiante de David del Curto
Me gusto participar y me gusto que me grabaran. Pudimos compartir con los demás esta linda experiencia.
Juan David, estudiantes de david del Curto
Yo me sentí bien emocionado, porque nos van a ver hartas personas y aprendimos mucho.
Fernanda Ortiz, La voz en off.
Cuando me llamaron para hacer un cortometraje me emocioné. Me gusto participar, aprendí a grabar y no me costó aprenderme los textos.
Directora colegio San Lorenzo
Es una iniciativa que nos hizo ver la importancia que tenía el lenguaje, nuestro establecimiento tiene un contexto comunitario con un proyecto de integración e inclusión, por eso apoyamos la iniciativa. Los niños se entusiasmaron, hicimos distintos cortes y momentos con el tema de la lectura del pasado y presente de la comuna de Rancagua, la mina y la Sexta región. Del establecimiento participaron alumnos de tercero hasta séptimo básico, me pareció excelente el trabajo.
