Machalí:  Con gran nivel deportivo se inició la Liga Centro Sur de Balonmano

– El fin de semana, en el polideportivo del complejo Guillermo Chacón se disputó la instancia que reunió a equipos de varias ciudades del país.
El sábado recién pasado, se desarrolló la primera fecha de la “Liga Centro Sur de Balonmano”, único torneo de esta disciplina en la región de O’Higgins.
El certamen, que es organizado conjuntamente por el Club Unión Machalí Balonmano y la Corporación de Deportes y Recreación, vio el inicio de su competencia en el gimnasio polideportivo Guillermo Chacón.
En la oportunidad, el conjunto local mostró un buen nivel en su duelo frente a DPV Kutral pese a igualar a 21.
En la misma jornada, USAB venció a Instituto Andrés Bello por 46-9 y Andrés Bello derrotó a Chimbarongo por 26-15.
En la ocasión, el gerente de la Corporación de Deportes y Recreación de Machalí, Diego Ramírez, dijo que “estamos muy contentos, porque tras varios meses de planificación, logramos sacar adelante este torneo inter regional. Queremos transformar a la comuna, en un punto central del balonmano en Chile. Además tenemos un gran equipo, como lo es el club Unión Machalí Balonmano, que obtuvo un empate en su estreno”.
Cabe recordar, que el torneo se disputará cada dos fines de semana por medio, y los cuatro mejores clasificados, de siete instituciones participantes, jugarán los play off que definirán al campeón de la temporada.
