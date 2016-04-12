Machalí:  Con gran nivel deportivo se inició la Liga Centro Sur de Balonmano

Deportes, Destacada, Otros Deportes abril 12, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
balonmano 01
– El fin de semana, en el polideportivo del complejo Guillermo Chacón se disputó la instancia que reunió a equipos de varias ciudades del país.

 

El sábado recién pasado, se desarrolló la primera fecha de la “Liga Centro Sur de Balonmano”, único torneo de esta disciplina en la región de O’Higgins.

El certamen, que es organizado conjuntamente por el Club Unión Machalí Balonmano y la Corporación de Deportes y Recreación, vio el inicio de su competencia en el gimnasio polideportivo Guillermo Chacón.

En la oportunidad, el conjunto local mostró un buen nivel en su duelo frente a DPV Kutral pese a igualar a 21.

En la misma jornada, USAB venció a Instituto Andrés Bello por 46-9 y Andrés Bello derrotó a Chimbarongo por 26-15.

En la ocasión, el gerente de la Corporación de Deportes y Recreación de Machalí, Diego Ramírez, dijo que “estamos muy contentos, porque tras varios meses de planificación, logramos sacar adelante este torneo inter regional. Queremos transformar a la comuna, en un punto central del balonmano en Chile. Además tenemos un gran equipo, como lo es el club Unión Machalí Balonmano, que obtuvo un empate en su estreno”.

Cabe recordar, que el torneo se disputará cada dos fines de semana por medio, y los cuatro mejores clasificados, de siete instituciones participantes, jugarán los play off que definirán al campeón de la temporada.

Sharing

Tags

,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

73 comments

Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such wonderful info being shared freely out there.

Responder

Wonderful blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas? Cheers!

Responder

Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you

Responder

I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours these days, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty value enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the net will likely be a lot more useful than ever before.

Responder

Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness for your put up is just nice and that i can assume you are knowledgeable on this subject. Well along with your permission allow me to grasp your feed to stay up to date with drawing close post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please keep up the gratifying work.

Responder

My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be really appreciated!

Responder

Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such wonderful info being shared freely out there.

Responder

Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything like this before. So good to seek out any individual with some authentic thoughts on this subject. realy thank you for beginning this up. this web site is one thing that is wanted on the net, someone with a little originality. helpful job for bringing one thing new to the web!

Responder

Can I just say what a aid to search out somebody who really knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know how you can convey an issue to mild and make it important. More people must learn this and understand this aspect of the story. I cant imagine youre not more common because you positively have the gift.

Responder

I?¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i?¦m satisfied to exhibit that I have a very just right uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much surely will make sure to don?¦t overlook this website and provides it a look on a constant basis.

Responder

Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.

Responder

The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve learn this put up and if I may I desire to recommend you few attention-grabbing things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles regarding this article. I want to read even more things approximately it!

Responder

Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!

Responder

You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually one thing that I believe I might by no means understand. It seems too complex and extremely wide for me. I am taking a look forward to your next submit, I¦ll try to get the grasp of it!

Responder

Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to understand so much approximately this, such as you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you can do with some percent to drive the message house a little bit, however instead of that, that is fantastic blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.

Responder

Deja un comentario