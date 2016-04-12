 Realizaron simulacro de traslado e internación de paciente en el nuevo Hospital Regional

  • La actividad contó con la participación de la Onemi, la UOCT y Carabineros, como parte del trabajo interinstitucional, quienes estuvieron a cargo de resguardar la trayectoria de las ambulancias desde su salida hasta su destino.

Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas

 

Ambulancias, médicos, Tens, insumos, chequeos, medidas y equipos clínicos a bordo, todo estaba listo y dispuesto para llevar a cabo este lunes el simulacro de traslado del Hospital Regional Rancagua, esto como parte de los preparativos para el cambio de pacientes, que se llevará a cabo el próximo lunes 18 de abril.

Así, personal del recinto asistencial antiguo la jornada de ayer realizó un ejercicio de entrenamiento con el fin de evaluar el manejo y traslado del paciente al sistema hospitalarios por los equipos del Samu del centro asistencial y de la región.

El ejercicio consideró el uso de elementos de salud, medidas clínicas tomadas para prevenir eventos a adversos, así como la evaluación de los procesos de traslado y llegada del paciente, el que contó con la participación de Carabineros de Chile como parte del trabajo interinstitucional, quienes estuvieron a cargo de resguardar la trayectoria de los móviles de urgencia desde su salida hasta su destino, así como la participación de los referentes clínicos y administrativos del centro asistencial, el apoyo de Onemi y la coordinación de semáforos de la Unidad Operativa de Control de Trańsito (UOCT).

Según la directora de Hospital Regional Rancagua, doctora Sonia Correa “este simulacro se realizó  para poner en prueba todo lo que hemos preparado en la teoría de cómo va a ser el traslado de los pacientes. En este caso, el simulacro partió desde el hospital actual a las 08:30 horas con la subida de cinco pacientes hacia el tren de ambulancias poniendo en práctica un paciente por cada uno de los servicios clínicos más grandes que van a estar involucrados”.

Así el tren de cinco ambulancias en esta oportunidad trasladó a un paciente del servicio quirúrgico, la segunda un paciente del servicio de medicina, en el tercer móvil fue trasladado un paciente de la UPC Adulto, la cuarta ambulancia trasladó un paciente infantil y la última ambulancia llevaba una puerpera con su recién nacido.

En tanto, el director del Servicio de Salud, Fernando Troncoso expuso “hoy a una semana del traslado real se está haciendo esta coordinación para probar cuatro rutas distintas, obviamente la ruta prioritaria es la Alameda que une los dos establecimientos de forma más directa, pero frente a alguna contingencia justamente porque es un simulacro, estamos probando las otras posibles tres rutas alternativas”, sostuvo.

Por su parte, el jefe de la Primera Comisaría de Rancagua, Mayor Patricio Tirado, explicó que “A las 08:30 horas, de la mañana todos los organismos que estamos involucrados hicimos los simulacros en las distintas rutas que tenemos para evacuar a los pacientes críticos. Tenemos tres alternativas, una por  Alameda, en línea recta hasta el hospital nuevo, la segunda por Avenida España – Kennedy- Tuniche- Ruta H10- hospital nuevo y la última ruta es por Alameda – Baquedano – Ruta H 10 – Hospital Nuevo, estas vías las consideramos por una posible inundación del paso nivel o algún accidente que hay en la ruta. Tenemos que manejar mínimo tres rutas sólo por prevención para que se desarrolle de manera normal y no atrasar el traslado”, apuntó.

  

LA PRÓXIMA SERÁ UNA SEMANA DE TRASLADO

El día lunes 18 de abril, a las 08:30 horas parte la mudanza hacia el nuevo Hospital Regional con el traslado de pacientes desde los Servicios Quirúrgicos, sostuvo Correa. El martes 19, en tanto, se trasladará el Servicio de Medicina, el miércoles 20 será el turno del Servicio de Intermedio y UCI de adultos, el día jueves 21 se trasladará el Servicio de Infantiles -Cirugía infantil, Pediatría, UPC pediátrica-  y el viernes 22 de abril es el turno del traslado de Maternidad y Neonatología. Sábado 23 es el turno de urgencia “Con esto se dará por cerrada la atención clínica en el hospital viejo”, apuntó la directora.

Cabe destacar que el traslado de pacientes se extenderá por seis días y contará con 15 ambulancias que saldrán en caravanas compuesta por cinco móviles cada una.

El despoblamiento de atención cerrada será progresivo y programado priorizando la hospitalización domiciliaria, lo que permitirá disminuir el número de pacientes hospitalizados el momento del traslado. Actualmente el Hospital Regional posee 487 camas; sin embargo, serán 250 pacientes a los que se trasladará en el período clínico.

Así, la titánica tarea en que se trasladarán 250 pacientes aproximadamente, se llevará a cabo con apoyo de equipo de 20 ambulancias con sus respectivos equipos clínicos a bordo, un equipo del SAMU Metropolitano y ambulancias del SAMU de la red asistencial de la región.  Cada paciente viajará en una ambulancia equipada dependiendo el riesgo que tenga.

Así y para minimizar el número de pacientes hospitalizados “Hemos llevado a cabo un plan de despoblamiento del hospital donde se han ido dando de alta pacientes desde los distintos servicios y cerrando esas camas distribuidos estos en la red asistencial”, apuntó la directora, dando a conocer que hasta la fecha ha habido un despoblamiento de 120 pacientes aproximadamente.

Se estima que el día 23 de abril será cerrado el servicio de urgencia de manera completa, terminando con el traslado de manera definitiva a eso de las 20:00 horas. Durante el proceso de traslado de Urgencia se mantendrán habilitados -en el antiguo recinto- los tres servicios de urgencia: Adulto, Maternidad y Pediátrico.

El hospital antiguo continuará una mini urgencia- conformada por médico enfermera y Tens, para entregar atención a aquellos usuarios que lleguen por desconocimiento del proceso de traslado, o debido a una emergencia extrema.

Cabe destacar que Urgencia seguirá funcionando durante todo el proceso, pero cuando se concrete el cambio se abrirá un pabellón en el recinto nuevo 24/7 para los pacientes hospitalizados que puedan requerir alguna operación. A esto se suma que en el hospital antiguo continuará funcionando un pabellón, abriendo dos pabellones de urgencia extras en horario hábil, por lo que los pacientes podrían realizar su post operatorio en otros recintos de la red asistencial.

CRONOGRAMA DE TRASLADO

18 de abril: traslado de servicio de cirugía con todas sus unidades quirúrgicas.

19 de abril: traslado de medicina interna y el Policlínica de Especialidades (CAE)

20 de abril: traslado de unidades críticas de adulto.

21 de abril: traslado de pediatría con la UTI pediátrica.

22 de abril: traslado de maternidad con neonatología

23 de abril: traslado del servicio de Urgencia y cierre del antiguo hospital.

– Farmacia ya comenzó su traslado, el que concluirá entre el 15 y 18 de abril, periodo en el cual funcionará de manera espejo; es decir, entregará medicamentos en ambos hospitales.

Deja un comentario