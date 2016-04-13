Adjudican proyecto de arquitectura para transformar Hospital Regional en campus universitario

abril 13, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
Tras un proceso de licitación pública desarrollado durante los primeros meses de 2016, la Universidad Regional designó  a Consultores Marsino Arquitectos Asociados Ltda. como los encargados del proyecto de arquitectura del Edificio del actual Hospital Regional, el que una vez desocupado  albergará uno de los campus en Rancagua de la UOH. Además en el comunicado de prensa emanado desde la casa de estudios se reafirma que las puertas del establecimiento se abrirán en “marzo del 2017”.
Autoridades de la Universidad y de la Oficina Marsino Arquitectos realizaron una visita al recinto, acompañados de Marcelo Alvear, Jefe de la Unidad de Recursos Físicos del Servicio de Salud, Bárbara Silva, arquitecta y Víctor Hugo Castro, Jefe de Servicios Generales del hospital.
Marsino Arquitectos cuenta con una reconocida experiencia en el desarrollo de proyectos de educación superior. Es así como este año, su proyecto del Edificio de Departamento de Física de la Universidad de Tarapacá fue distinguido con el tercer lugar en los premios “Obra del Año 2016″, de Plataforma Arquitectura. También han realizado trabajos de gran envergadura para la Universidad de Chile y otras universidades del país.
El Rector Rafael Correa señaló, que “con esta adjudicación estamos cumpliendo una de las primeras etapas trazadas para la instalación del proyecto universitario. También estamos avanzando en la definición de las etapas para las infraestructuras en las ciudades de Rengo y San Fernando”.

