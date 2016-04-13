Tras un proceso de licitación pública desarrollado durante los primeros meses de 2016, la Universidad Regional designó a Consultores Marsino Arquitectos Asociados Ltda. como los encargados del proyecto de arquitectura del Edificio del actual Hospital Regional, el que una vez desocupado albergará uno de los campus en Rancagua de la UOH. Además en el comunicado de prensa emanado desde la casa de estudios se reafirma que las puertas del establecimiento se abrirán en “marzo del 2017”.
Autoridades de la Universidad y de la Oficina Marsino Arquitectos realizaron una visita al recinto, acompañados de Marcelo Alvear, Jefe de la Unidad de Recursos Físicos del Servicio de Salud, Bárbara Silva, arquitecta y Víctor Hugo Castro, Jefe de Servicios Generales del hospital.
Marsino Arquitectos cuenta con una reconocida experiencia en el desarrollo de proyectos de educación superior. Es así como este año, su proyecto del Edificio de Departamento de Física de la Universidad de Tarapacá fue distinguido con el tercer lugar en los premios “Obra del Año 2016″, de Plataforma Arquitectura. También han realizado trabajos de gran envergadura para la Universidad de Chile y otras universidades del país.
El Rector Rafael Correa señaló, que “con esta adjudicación estamos cumpliendo una de las primeras etapas trazadas para la instalación del proyecto universitario. También estamos avanzando en la definición de las etapas para las infraestructuras en las ciudades de Rengo y San Fernando”.
Adjudican proyecto de arquitectura para transformar Hospital Regional en campus universitario
Tras un proceso de licitación pública desarrollado durante los primeros meses de 2016, la Universidad Regional designó a Consultores Marsino Arquitectos Asociados Ltda. como los encargados del proyecto de arquitectura del Edificio del actual Hospital Regional, el que una vez desocupado albergará uno de los campus en Rancagua de la UOH. Además en el comunicado de prensa emanado desde la casa de estudios se reafirma que las puertas del establecimiento se abrirán en “marzo del 2017”.
108 comments
Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange methods with others, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
hi!,I like your writing so much! share we communicate more about your article on AOL? I require an expert on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Dead written content material, Really enjoyed reading.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this website could certainly be one of the very best in its field. Wonderful blog!
Definitely imagine that which you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the internet the easiest factor to have in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while folks consider issues that they just do not understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the entire thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks
Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful information particularly the closing part 🙂 I deal with such information much. I used to be looking for this certain info for a very lengthy time. Thanks and best of luck.
You have brought up a very great details, thanks for the post.
I enjoy looking through and I think this website got some really utilitarian stuff on it! .
I couldn’t resist commenting
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂
It?¦s really a nice and useful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I always was concerned in this subject and stock still am, regards for putting up.
Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice article.
I really appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
A person essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this particular publish extraordinary. Great job!
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely wonderful. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is really a great website.
I have not checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours lately, but I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It?¦s pretty value enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the internet can be much more helpful than ever before.
Some genuinely nice stuff on this website , I love it.
I enjoy the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great content.
Howdy! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thanks!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
It is in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include approximately all significant infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.
I’d should check with you here. Which isn’t one thing I normally do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
obviously like your web-site however you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to inform the truth on the other hand I will certainly come back again.
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Very efficiently written post. It will be valuable to everyone who utilizes it, as well as me. Keep doing what you are doing – can’r wait to read more posts.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Superb work!
You are my breathing in, I have few blogs and rarely run out from to brand.
I like this web site very much so much excellent information.
Some genuinely interesting information, well written and broadly speaking user friendly.
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this put up and if I may just I want to counsel you some attention-grabbing things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles relating to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
I like looking through and I think this website got some really utilitarian stuff on it! .
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
Merely wanna comment on few general things, The website layout is perfect, the articles is very wonderful : D.
You are my intake, I possess few web logs and sometimes run out from to post : (.
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
You got a very great website, Gladiola I noticed it through yahoo.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Aw, this was a very nice post. In thought I want to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and precise effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and on no account appear to get something done.
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
I got what you mean , appreciate it for posting.Woh I am happy to find this website through google. “Don’t be afraid of opposition. Remember, a kite rises against not with the wind.” by Hamilton Mabie.
Hello. impressive job. I did not anticipate this. This is a remarkable story. Thanks!
Lovely just what I was looking for.Thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Some really nice stuff on this site, I like it.
Real wonderful visual appeal on this web site, I’d value it 10 10.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Sweet website , super design and style, rattling clean and utilise pleasant.
Spot on with this write-up, I actually suppose this web site wants rather more consideration. I’ll in all probability be again to learn much more, thanks for that info.
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
Dead pent subject material, Really enjoyed examining.
An attention-grabbing discussion is price comment. I believe that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject however usually persons are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this blog could undeniably be one of the very best in its field. Wonderful blog!
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Cheers
I believe this website contains some really good info for everyone : D.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Hello. fantastic job. I did not imagine this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks!
I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
I do like the manner in which you have framed this specific problem plus it does give me some fodder for thought. Nonetheless, because of what I have experienced, I only hope as the feed-back pile on that people today keep on point and not get started on a tirade associated with some other news du jour. Yet, thank you for this superb piece and even though I can not really go along with this in totality, I value the perspective.
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.
I want meeting useful info, this post has got me even more info! .
Wonderful work! This is the kind of info that are meant to be shared around the net. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this publish upper! Come on over and discuss with my site . Thanks =)
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vivid clear concept
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with almost all significant infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .
Im grateful for the article post. Much obliged.
Appreciating the hard work you put into your site and detailed information you offer. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Z1HfbJ they will get advantage from it I am sure.
Great post, I believe people should acquire a lot from this site its really user friendly.
Regards for helping out, good info. “Those who restrain desire, do so because theirs is weak enough to be restrained.” by William Blake.
Really clear web site, thanks for this post.
As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
I also conceive therefore, perfectly pent post! .
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information approximately this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. However, what about the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to the supply?
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back in the future. All the best
There is evidently a lot to know about this. I believe you made certain nice points in features also.
Very good written story. It will be beneficial to anybody who usess it, including yours truly :). Keep up the good work – looking forward to more posts.
I really enjoy looking at on this site, it has got great blog posts.
Admiring the time and energy you put into your website and detailed information you present. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Hello. splendid job. I did not anticipate this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
Wow, great blog article.Really thank you! Awesome.
whoah this blog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, lots of people are searching around for this information, you can help them greatly.
That iѕ suych a enjoyable recreɑtion and we һad a perfect Ьirthday Dаddy.?
Larry added. ?Can we pⅼay ?What?ѕ one of
the best thing about God? tomorrow too?? hhe begged
his Mommy.
Yeah, now it as clear ! And firstly I did not understand very much where there was the link with the title itself !!
You ought to really control the comments listed here
I went over this website and I conceive you have a lot of fantastic information, saved to my bookmarks (:.
Some really good content on this site, appreciate it for contribution.
Im obliged for the blog post.Thanks Again.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Great write-up, I’m regular visitor of one’s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I believe you have remarked some very interesting details , appreciate it for the post.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
I like this web site very much, Its a rattling nice office to read and obtain information.
Some truly good info , Sword lily I observed this.
Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Appreciate it
Good post and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn at know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you all definitely discover it.
My spouse and i got now joyous Jordan managed to round up his investigation with the ideas he got out of your weblog. It’s not at all simplistic just to continually be giving freely tips that people today have been trying to sell. And we also understand we have got the writer to be grateful to for that. The main explanations you’ve made, the easy website navigation, the friendships you can help foster – it’s everything fantastic, and it’s letting our son in addition to our family reason why this situation is pleasurable, which is very important. Thank you for everything!
We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with useful info to paintings on. You’ve performed an impressive activity and our entire neighborhood will probably be thankful to you.