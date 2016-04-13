Algunas razones por las cuales tu auto vibra

Cuando adquirimos un auto nuevo o con poco kilometraje, nunca nos ponemos a pensar que después de unos años nuestra unidad pueda llegar a tener defectos, a pesar de los muchos cuidados que se tengan. Uno de éstos es sin duda la molesta vibración, que se origina en el auto al momento de conducir y no tenemos ninguna idea de dónde provenga.
PROBLEMAS EN EL MOTOR
Algunas veces la vibración emana del compartimiento del motor, esto puede ser porque el propulsor no está recibiendo suficiente aire, gasolina o hay algo mal con las bujías.
Entre los síntomas que indican sí este comportamiento proviene del motor están:
-El auto vibra durante la aceleración.
-Se sacude durante un rango específico de velocidad.
-Enciende bien y se maneja correctamente al principio, pero después empieza a menearse.
Estos síntomas son indicadores que necesitas un par de bujías nuevas. Pero sí éstas están bien, puede ser que los cables de las mismas no estén conectados adecuadamente o tengan algún defecto, por lo que deben ser reemplazados.
Finalmente un filtro de aire sucio o de gasolina tapado pueden privar al motor de oxígeno y gasolina, respectivamente. Es por ello que es necesario cambiarlos en el intervalo que marca el fabricante.
PROBLEMAS EN EL EJE
Los autos están llenos de diversas partes rotatorias que necesitan funcionar de esa manera para trabajar apropiadamente. Entre éstas están los ejes. Éstos se pueden dañar “fácilmente” durante un choque y con ello torcerse, generando una vibración en el auto cuando circula a altas velocidades.
Un problema relacionado y que puede requerir inspección es el eje de transmisión. Esta parte que gira rápidamente, pasa la potencia del motor al eje trasero y ruedas donde la tracción es posterior. Si esta pieza se encuentra doblada puede generar vibración.
Otra de las partes que pueden producir que el auto se sacuda son las juntas homocinéticas –estas piezas son las que se encuentran cubiertas por un acordeón de plástico. Si las mismas están muy desgastadas o dañadas, por la filtración de polvo y suciedad, será necesario cambiarlas.
PROBLEMAS EN LOS FRENOS
Si al conducir tu vehículo y al presionar el pedal del freno, éste empieza a vibrar seguramente tienes un problema en los rotores.
El rotor es el componente brillante y con forma de disco que forma parte del sistema de frenos. Éste puede pandearse y rasgarse, a causa del sobrecalentamiento generado por frenar más de lo normal; a un punto donde el disco ya no aguanta. En lugar de estar completamente plano, está acabado y disparejo en su superficie. Los calipers y balatas al momento de apretar el disco, intentan detener el auto, por lo que no pueden agarrarse de un rotor deteriorado.
Lo mejor en este caso es ver un especialista para que te diga las condiciones de los discos o en su caso los tambores, si tu unidad posee este tipo de frenos.
LLANTAS INESTABLES
Si la vibración la percibes en el volante al momento de conducir. Lo más lógico de pensar es que tienes un problema de alineación en las ruedas. Sin embargo pueden ser por muchas otras razones.
Una llanta es inestable o tiene mucho juego, debido a que los birlos no lo están sujetando debidamente al eje motriz. Los dados puede que estén sólo flojos y se necesite apretarlos, pero por otra parte quizá están dañados, por lo que sus cuerdas o cabeza ya no soportan la presión a la que son sometidos.
Otra razón es que la llanta esté desviada. Esto significa que su estructura está torcida provocando que su rotación circular no esté perfecta al momento de girar. Los técnicos especialistas utilizan instrumentos de precisión para determinar si realmente está doblado más de media pulgada. Si ellos encontrarán este problema, lo corregirán o en su caso lo más común es un nuevo rin.
Finalmente otra de las causas en las llantas por las que el auto vibre, pueden ser que las rótulas de dirección, si están muy desgastadas ocasionan que el rin tenga mucho juego a altas velocidades.
La vibración en las llantas puede ser ocasionado por muchas razones, aquí sólo comentamos algunas, lo mejor es acudir con un especialista quien te podrá decir con precisión cuál es el problema,
además de lo que ya te mencionamos en este punto.
PROBLEMAS EN LAS RUEDAS
Ligado al punto anterior, un factor de vibración en el vehículo puede ser también el mal estado de las llantas.
Los problemas relacionados con los neumáticos son muchos, pero aquí te mencionamos los principales:
-Si el auto vibra a ciertas velocidades –se necesita un servicio de balanceo.
-Si la huella de la llanta está muy gastada – se requiere cambiar la llanta.
-Si la llanta no se ha deteriorado parejo – es necesario la rotación.
-Las llantas ruedan disparejas, fuera de su rotación –se exige cambiarla.
Aunque éstas fueron cinco razones por las cuales tu auto podría vibrar, siempre es importante que si el problema no es visible. Pidas ayuda a tu mecánico o especialista, para determinar qué es lo que está pasando. (Fuente: Autocosmos.cl)
