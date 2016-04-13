Ebileñas fue constituido en Argentina

Con el objetivo final de construir un túnel en el Paso fronterizo Las Leñas, que unirá la Región de O’Higgins en Chile con la Provincia de Mendoza, en Argentina, y desarrollar la infraestructura complementaria, autoridades de ambos países constituyeron de manera formal los equipos de trabajo que conformarán la Entidad Binacional Túnel Las Leñas, Ebileñas.

El encuentro se realizó en Buenos Aires, contando con la presencia del ministro de Obras Públicas Alberto Undurraga; el vicecanciller trasandino Carlos Foradori; la intendenta (s) de O´Higgins, Teresa Núñez; el seremi del MOP, Pablo Silva Amaya, entre otros.

“Hicimos un lazo muy fuerte entre Chile y Argentina. Estamos integrándonos con el pueblo argentino, firmando las bases para realizar los proyectos. La idea es tener, de aquí al 2018, algo concreto. Estamos muy contentos”, indicó Núñez. Cabe destacar que la próxima reunión del Ebiñeñas será el 9 de mayo, en O’Higgins.

Por su parte, Silva señaló que “éste es un gran momento no sólo para la región, sino para todo el país. Son señales concretas y claras de que el trabajo que se ha ido realizando, está dando sus frutos. Con la realización del túnel, se logra mayor integración y desarrollo en todo sentido. Esto lo hace un gran proyecto”.

Entre sus tareas, el grupo chileno-argentino deberá buscar fórmulas para diseñar, construir, mantener y administrar el proyecto del túnel. Con 11,6 km de extensión, éste se encontraría a poco más de 2 mil metros de altura sobre el nivel del mar. Aparte, la instancia ya cuenta con la aprobación de ambos Congresos y replica la forma de trabajo adoptada para enfrentar proyectos similares, como el túnel de Agua Negra, que busca unir la Región de Coquimbo con la Provincia de San Juan.

