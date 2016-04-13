EDITORIAL: Confianza es la palabra de moda

Editorial, Opinión abril 13, 2016

Según la real Academia la palabra confianza puede tener uno de estos seis significados:

1. f. Esperanza firme que se tiene de alguien o algo.
2. f. Seguridad que alguien tiene en sí mismo.
3. f. Presunción y vana opinión de sí mismo.
4. f. Ánimo, aliento, vigor para obrar.
5. f. familiaridad (‖ en el trato).
6. f. Familiaridad o libertad excesiva. U. m. en pl.
Dentro de los muchos conceptos que se han expuesto respecto al acontecer nacional , el más desarrollado por estos días es el relacionado con la eventual “Crisis de Confianza “ por la que está atravesando toda nuestra sociedad chilena en un modo generalizado.
El país ha crecido y de eso no hay dudas, sin embargo son los detalles, la suma de muchas pequeñas grandes cosas las que poco a poco han ido sumando desencantos en la ciudadanía la que se siente cada vez más empoderada, pero que encuentra muchas dificultades para ejercer ese poder y lograr el mayor bienestar para todos y no solamente para unos pocos.
Es por esto que de acuerdo a la primera acepción de la academia se ha perdido la “Esperanza firme que se tenía de las autoridades y de las instituciones.
De acuerdo a la segunda se ha aumentado la “seguridad que los ciudadanos tienen de sí mismos” que lo llevan a hacer valer sus derechos pero corriendo el peligro de pasar al número tres presumiendo más de la cuenta y exigiendo más de lo posible.
Con todo esto el “Animo y aliento para obrar se puede perder y hacer que ya nadie se interese por participar y contribuir al mejoramiento de la sociedad.
En cuanto al quinto y sexto significado retrata muy bien a los “Confianzudos” que se aprovechan de quienes caen en las otras definiciones y tratan de imponer sus ideas por sobre las de la mayoría aprovechándose de la buena disposición de quienes confían o de la indiferencia de quienes han perdido la confianza.
Y ud . en quien confía?.. Es ud. Confiable? …

 
Alejandro González Pino
Director

