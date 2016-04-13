Eficiencia y Burocracia

Alejandro Escobar Cerda
Profesor de la Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Administrativas
Universidad Central
El análisis económico y la experiencia nos enseñan que la habilidad empresarial es un factor de producción que los países necesitan para impulsar su crecimiento y desarrollo económico y social.
El empresario, ya sea que se desempeñe en el sector público o en el privado, es fundamental para identificar proyectos de inversión; lograr el mejor uso de los recursos procurando tanto la eficiencia técnica como la eficiencia económica; promover el cambio tecnológico y, por cierto, para asumir riesgos propios de toda actividad emprendedora.
Este empresario-innovador es la antítesis de lo que normalmente llamamos un burócrata, esta persona que diseña y dirige desde un escritorio, muchas veces sin conocer las características del terreno en que se debe operar. Así, el burócrata puede dificultar la fluidez de la gestión y poner trabas sin sentido. En síntesis, contribuye a generar ineficiencias.
Burocracia e ineficiencia existen en todas las áreas del acontecer diario.
No es monopolio del sector público. Por ejemplo: ¿Cuánto tiempo toma la formalización de una empresa en Chile? ¿Cuán engorroso resulta aclarar un cargo mal hecho vía internet, en una empresa comercial? ¿Cuánto tiempo hay que esperar para determinar el copago que resulta del aporte de una Isapre al financiamiento de una cirugía?
El común denominador de tales ejemplos es la burocracia, un estado mental.
¿Por qué el Gobierno conforma comités externos para estudiar temas más complejos, con el consiguiente costo en tiempo y dinero? ¿Por qué la General Motors ha establecido empresas separadas para producir y vender sus diversas marcas de automóviles? Para minimizar la burocracia, principal causante de las llamadas deseconomías de escala, es decir, del incremento en el costo unitario de producción.
Por supuesto que el burócrata necesita de una organización en la cual ampararse, teniendo en cuenta que es este el que hace a la empresa y no al revés.
La burocracia no es, necesariamente, un problema de números. Por ejemplo, con 300 personas podría formarse un disciplinado regimiento, o un grupo organizado de civiles, o un tumulto. Son tres posibilidades factibles. En consecuencia, hay algo más que un simple número de personas y ello parece encontrarse en el propósito de pertenecer a una determinada empresa u organización. De ser proactivo. De tener camiseta. De no atornillar al revés.
El burócrata ha perdido de vista el real propósito de su trabajo. No podemos pensar que el enemigo de una bibliotecaria es el lector porque le desordena los estantes. La verdadera finalidad de su trabajo es contribuir a la lectura.
Si bien para evitar ineficiencias hay que tener políticas claras, a todos los niveles, tanto en el sector público como en el privado, tener una política -una solución de carácter general para enfrentar problemas que se presentan con regularidad- no debiera significar una ley inviolable. Existe el criterio. A veces, hay que saber distinguir entre la política y su aplicación.
Si se acepta que la burocracia es un estado mental, no podrá eliminarse jamás. Pero puede combatirse con liderazgo, escuchando a los usuarios del servicio, con gestión adecuada y, sobre todo, contribuyendo así a la responsabilidad social que deben tener las instituciones a las que pertenezcamos.
70 comments
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I do not even know how I ended up here, however I thought this submit was great. I do not recognize who you’re but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger when you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I couldn’t resist commenting
Thanks , I have just been looking for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
hello there and thanks for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did then again experience some technical points using this site, as I experienced to reload the web site many occasions prior to I could get it to load correctly. I had been pondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, however slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your quality ranking if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I am including this RSS to my email and can glance out for much more of your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this again soon..
Thank you for another informative blog. Where else could I get that kind of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
I like this website because so much useful material on here : D.
What i don’t realize is actually how you are not really much more well-liked than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize therefore considerably relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours lately, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It’s pretty value enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the web will likely be much more helpful than ever before. “Revolution is not a onetime event.” by Audre Lorde.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
You really make it seem really easy along with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually one thing that I feel I might never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am having a look ahead on your subsequent post, I’ll attempt to get the grasp of it!
You are a very clever individual!
I really like your writing style, good information, appreciate it for posting :D. “You can complain because roses have thorns, or you can rejoice because thorns have roses.” by Ziggy.
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
You have remarked very interesting points! ps nice internet site.
Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I don’t commonly comment but I gotta state regards for the post on this great one : D.
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
whoah this blog is great i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, lots of people are searching around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
I¦ll right away seize your rss as I can’t find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me recognize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Cheers
You have brought up a very good points, regards for the post.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to present one thing back and help others such as you aided me.
Great post, I believe blog owners should larn a lot from this site its really user friendly.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 positive. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
I’m often to running a blog and i really appreciate your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for brand new information.
I do agree with all the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very short for beginners. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
I got what you intend,saved to favorites, very nice website .
Whats up! I just wish to give an enormous thumbs up for the great information you’ve gotten right here on this post. I can be coming again to your weblog for more soon.
Absolutely written content material, regards for selective information.
Very well written article. It will be helpful to everyone who utilizes it, including yours truly :). Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
You have brought up a very wonderful points, appreciate it for the post.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I dugg some of you post as I cogitated they were very helpful handy
I simply wanted to say thanks again. I do not know the things that I would’ve created in the absence of the entire ways shown by you on that area. It absolutely was a very challenging dilemma for me personally, nevertheless viewing a new specialized manner you dealt with it made me to jump for happiness. I’m just thankful for the work as well as wish you realize what a great job you happen to be accomplishing instructing many people using your blog. Probably you’ve never got to know any of us.
Appreciate it for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
I like studying and I believe this website got some truly useful stuff on it! .
Only wanna state that this is extremely helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Very interesting details you have observed, appreciate it for putting up. “Above all be true to yourself, and if you can not put your heart in it, take yourself out of it.” by Hardy D. Jackson.
I like this website very much, Its a rattling nice place to read and incur information.
I like this web blog its a master peace ! Glad I discovered this on google .
It is best to take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I’ll recommend this site!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say excellent blog!
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A small number of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this particular info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Hello. impressive job. I did not anticipate this. This is a great story. Thanks!
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours as of late, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty price enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the web might be much more helpful than ever before.
You have mentioned very interesting details! ps decent site.
Great post, I conceive website owners should acquire a lot from this website its very user friendly.
I’ll immediately grab your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Hi there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Hello. fantastic job. I did not anticipate this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
Howdy would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Kudos, I appreciate it!
Thanks for any other excellent post. Where else may anyone get that type of information in such an ideal approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such information.
I’d must examine with you here. Which isn’t something I normally do! I enjoy studying a post that will make individuals think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your web site in web explorer, might check this… IE still is the market leader and a big part of other people will leave out your great writing due to this problem.
Hello.This article was really motivating, especially since I was browsing for thoughts on this matter last week.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for! “I live in company with a body, a silent companion, exacting and eternal.” by Eugene Delacroix.
It¦s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I see something truly interesting about your web site so I saved to bookmarks.
I think other website owners should take this site as an example , very clean and superb user friendly design and style.
Needed to write you a very little note in order to give thanks over again for your splendid thoughts you have featured above. It is certainly surprisingly generous of people like you in giving unreservedly just what a few individuals would have marketed as an e book to make some money for themselves, mostly seeing that you could possibly have done it if you desired. Those strategies additionally served to become easy way to be aware that someone else have a similar zeal the same as my very own to grasp significantly more when it comes to this issue. Certainly there are millions of more pleasurable sessions in the future for many who scan your blog.
But wanna input on few general things, The website style and design is perfect, the content material is rattling wonderful. “To establish oneself in the world, one has to do all one can to appear established.” by Francois de La Rochefoucauld.