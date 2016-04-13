Eficiencia y Burocracia

Columnas, Opinión abril 13, 2016abril 13, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda

Alejandro Escobar Cerda

Profesor de la Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Administrativas
Universidad Central

 
El análisis económico y la experiencia nos enseñan que la habilidad empresarial es un factor de producción que los países necesitan para impulsar su crecimiento y desarrollo económico y social.

El empresario, ya sea que se desempeñe en el sector público o en el privado, es fundamental para identificar proyectos de inversión; lograr el mejor uso de los recursos procurando tanto la eficiencia técnica como la eficiencia económica; promover el cambio tecnológico y, por cierto, para asumir riesgos propios de toda actividad emprendedora.

Este empresario-innovador es la antítesis de lo que normalmente llamamos un burócrata, esta persona que diseña y dirige desde un escritorio, muchas veces sin conocer las características del terreno en que se debe operar. Así, el burócrata puede dificultar la fluidez de la gestión y poner trabas sin sentido. En síntesis, contribuye a generar ineficiencias.

Burocracia e ineficiencia existen en todas las áreas del acontecer diario.
No es monopolio del sector público. Por ejemplo: ¿Cuánto tiempo toma la formalización de una empresa en Chile? ¿Cuán engorroso resulta aclarar un cargo mal hecho vía internet, en una empresa comercial? ¿Cuánto tiempo hay que esperar para determinar el copago que resulta del aporte de una Isapre al financiamiento de una cirugía?

El común denominador de tales ejemplos es la burocracia, un estado mental.

¿Por qué el Gobierno conforma comités externos para estudiar temas más complejos, con el consiguiente costo en tiempo y dinero? ¿Por qué la General Motors ha establecido empresas separadas para producir y vender sus diversas marcas de automóviles? Para minimizar la burocracia, principal causante de las llamadas deseconomías de escala, es decir, del incremento en el costo unitario de producción.

Por supuesto que el burócrata necesita de una organización en la cual ampararse, teniendo en cuenta que es este el que hace a la empresa y no al revés.

La burocracia no es, necesariamente, un problema de números. Por ejemplo, con 300 personas podría formarse un disciplinado regimiento, o un grupo organizado de civiles, o un tumulto. Son tres posibilidades factibles. En consecuencia, hay algo más que un simple número de personas y ello parece encontrarse en el propósito de pertenecer a una determinada empresa u organización. De ser proactivo. De tener camiseta. De no atornillar al revés.

El burócrata ha perdido de vista el real propósito de su trabajo. No podemos pensar que el enemigo de una bibliotecaria es el lector porque le desordena los estantes. La verdadera finalidad de su trabajo es contribuir a la lectura.

Si bien para evitar ineficiencias hay que tener políticas claras, a todos los niveles, tanto en el sector público como en el privado, tener una política -una solución de carácter general para enfrentar problemas que se presentan con regularidad- no debiera significar una ley inviolable. Existe el criterio. A veces, hay que saber distinguir entre la política y su aplicación.

Si se acepta que la burocracia es un estado mental, no podrá eliminarse jamás. Pero puede combatirse con liderazgo, escuchando a los usuarios del servicio, con gestión adecuada y, sobre todo, contribuyendo así a la responsabilidad social que deben tener las instituciones a las que pertenezcamos.

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

70 comments

Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!

Responder

Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.

Responder

I do not even know how I ended up here, however I thought this submit was great. I do not recognize who you’re but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger when you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

Responder

hello there and thanks for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did then again experience some technical points using this site, as I experienced to reload the web site many occasions prior to I could get it to load correctly. I had been pondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, however slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your quality ranking if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I am including this RSS to my email and can glance out for much more of your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this again soon..

Responder

What i don’t realize is actually how you are not really much more well-liked than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize therefore considerably relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!

Responder

I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours lately, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It’s pretty value enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the web will likely be much more helpful than ever before. “Revolution is not a onetime event.” by Audre Lorde.

Responder

You really make it seem really easy along with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually one thing that I feel I might never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am having a look ahead on your subsequent post, I’ll attempt to get the grasp of it!

Responder

Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 positive. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it

Responder

I simply wanted to say thanks again. I do not know the things that I would’ve created in the absence of the entire ways shown by you on that area. It absolutely was a very challenging dilemma for me personally, nevertheless viewing a new specialized manner you dealt with it made me to jump for happiness. I’m just thankful for the work as well as wish you realize what a great job you happen to be accomplishing instructing many people using your blog. Probably you’ve never got to know any of us.

Responder

I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A small number of my blog audience have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?

Responder

Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this particular info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.

Responder

I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours as of late, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty price enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the web might be much more helpful than ever before.

Responder

Needed to write you a very little note in order to give thanks over again for your splendid thoughts you have featured above. It is certainly surprisingly generous of people like you in giving unreservedly just what a few individuals would have marketed as an e book to make some money for themselves, mostly seeing that you could possibly have done it if you desired. Those strategies additionally served to become easy way to be aware that someone else have a similar zeal the same as my very own to grasp significantly more when it comes to this issue. Certainly there are millions of more pleasurable sessions in the future for many who scan your blog.

Responder

Deja un comentario