Este domingo se llevará a cabo la corrida Aniversario Carabineros de Chile

En la cita deportiva, habrá competencia de distancias de 5 y 10 kilómetros. Además las categorías damas y varones, 16 a 19 años, 20 a 29 años, 30 a 39 años, 40 a 49 años, 50 a 59 años, 60 y más años; y capacidades diferentes.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Nico Carrasco
Este domingo 17 de abril se realizará la corrida Carabineros O’Higgins 2016, es una corrida que organiza la policía uniformada en el marco de los 89º aniversario institucional en conjunto con la comunidad ligada al deporte, la que se llevará a cabo por las calles principales de la ciudad de Rancagua.
En la cita deportiva, habrá competencia de distancias de 5 y 10 kilómetros. Además las categorías damas y varones, 16 a 19 años, 20 a 29 años, 30 a 39 años, 40 a 49 años, 50 a 59 años, 60 y más años; y capacidades diferentes. En el lugar habrá servicio de hidratación y entrega de frutas.
Las inscripciones se realizan en el sitio oficial de la corrida, para eso debe ingresar a www.corre.cl en la fecha 17 de abril y seleccionar Corrida Aniversario Carabineros de Chile Rancagua donde debe hacer click que lo enviará al sitio oficial de inscripción.
Para los que se inscriban, pueden retirar sus números los días viernes 15 de abril de 09:00 a 18:00 horas y sábado 16 de 09:00 a 13:00 horas en Prefectura de Carabineros Cachapoal (Bueras 515); en tanto, el retiro de poleras se puede realizar el mismo día del evento de 08:00 a 09:15 horas con el número de competencia.
CATEGORÍAS
– Damas y varones
– 5 y 10 km
– 16 a 19 años
– 20 a 29 años
– 30 a 39 años
– 40 a 49 años
– 50 a 59 años
– 60 y más años
– Capacidades Diferentes
67 comments
I’m now not positive the place you’re getting your info, but great topic. I must spend a while studying more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Thanks for all of your efforts on this website. My mum enjoys carrying out research and it’s easy to understand why. A number of us hear all about the powerful way you produce priceless suggestions by means of your blog and inspire participation from some other people about this idea plus our daughter is really learning a lot. Enjoy the remaining portion of the new year. You’re conducting a superb job.
A lot of thanks for each of your efforts on this web site. Ellie takes pleasure in carrying out investigations and it’s really obvious why. I learn all regarding the compelling form you provide advantageous thoughts by means of this website and even boost response from website visitors about this issue while my child is starting to learn a lot. Take advantage of the rest of the new year. You have been doing a fabulous job.
Hello There. I found your weblog the usage of msn. That is a very smartly written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful info. Thank you for the post. I will definitely comeback.
I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again!
Lovely just what I was looking for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
Generally I don’t read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very great article.
Great write-up, I am regular visitor of one¦s blog, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I am now not positive the place you’re getting your info, but good topic. I must spend a while finding out more or figuring out more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this info for my mission.
hello!,I like your writing so much! share we communicate more about your article on AOL? I require a specialist on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
hello!,I love your writing so so much! percentage we keep up a correspondence more about your post on AOL? I require an expert in this area to resolve my problem. Maybe that is you! Taking a look forward to peer you.
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
Hi there, I found your blog via Google while looking for a related topic, your website came up, it looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello.This article was really remarkable, especially because I was browsing for thoughts on this subject last Tuesday.
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
Wonderful site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get feed-back from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Many thanks!
Yay google is my king aided me to find this outstanding website ! .
F*ckin’ amazing issues here. I’m very happy to peer your article. Thanks so much and i am taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Great V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. Nevertheless think of if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could undeniably be one of the best in its niche. Awesome blog!
I feel that is one of the most important information for me. And i’m glad studying your article. But should remark on some normal issues, The site taste is wonderful, the articles is truly great : D. Just right activity, cheers
I’m so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
I’ve read a few just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you set to make this sort of magnificent informative website.
Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and brilliant design.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Perfect piece of work you have done, this site is really cool with fantastic info .
Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clarity on your submit is simply great and i could suppose you’re knowledgeable on this subject. Well together with your permission let me to clutch your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thank you one million and please keep up the gratifying work.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
Hola! I’ve been following your site for a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Humble Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good work!
I conceive this website has got very great composed content content.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please also visit my website =). We could have a hyperlink change contract between us!
Hello there, simply turned into aware of your weblog through Google, and located that it’s truly informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate when you proceed this in future. Many folks will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Merely a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great pattern.
Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
I consider something truly special in this website .
You are a very bright person!
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include almost all important infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.
I used to be very happy to seek out this internet-site.I needed to thanks to your time for this excellent read!! I definitely enjoying each little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you weblog post.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a great job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Chrome. Superb Blog!
Hi there, simply become alert to your weblog thru Google, and found that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful for those who continue this in future. Numerous people can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
I got what you mean , thankyou for posting.Woh I am glad to find this website through google.
Hey there, You’ve done an incredible job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
I like this post, enjoyed this one regards for putting up.
That is really fascinating, You are a very professional blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to looking for extra of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
You could certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
I carry on listening to the newscast speak about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect website.
You are my breathing in, I possess few blogs and occasionally run out from brand :). “Analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog. Few people are interested and the frog dies of it.” by E. B. White.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found most people will go along with with your site.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my site something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my site?
excellent post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
I have recently started a website, the info you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
I’m impressed, I must say. Really hardly ever do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. Your idea is outstanding; the difficulty is one thing that not enough people are speaking intelligently about. I’m very comfortable that I stumbled throughout this in my search for something relating to this.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What an ideal web site.
I got what you intend, thankyou for posting.Woh I am thankful to find this website through google. “Those who corrupt the public mind are just as evil as those who steal from the public.” by Theodor Wiesengrund Adorno.