Este domingo se llevará a cabo la corrida Aniversario Carabineros de Chile

Deportes, Otros Deportes abril 13, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
3

 En la cita deportiva, habrá competencia de distancias de 5 y 10 kilómetros. Además las categorías damas y varones, 16 a 19 años, 20 a 29 años, 30 a 39 años, 40 a 49 años, 50 a 59 años, 60 y más años; y capacidades diferentes.

 
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Nico Carrasco

 
Este domingo 17 de abril se realizará la corrida Carabineros O’Higgins 2016, es una corrida que organiza la policía uniformada en el marco de los 89º aniversario institucional en conjunto con la comunidad ligada al deporte, la que se llevará a cabo por las calles principales de la ciudad de Rancagua.
En la cita deportiva, habrá competencia de distancias de 5 y 10 kilómetros. Además las categorías damas y varones, 16 a 19 años, 20 a 29 años, 30 a 39 años, 40 a 49 años, 50 a 59 años, 60 y más años; y capacidades diferentes. En el lugar habrá servicio de hidratación y entrega de frutas.
Las inscripciones se realizan en el sitio oficial de la corrida, para eso debe ingresar a www.corre.cl en la fecha 17 de abril y seleccionar Corrida Aniversario Carabineros de Chile Rancagua donde debe hacer click que lo enviará al sitio oficial de inscripción.
Para los que se inscriban, pueden retirar sus números los días viernes 15 de abril de 09:00 a 18:00 horas y sábado 16 de 09:00 a 13:00 horas en Prefectura de Carabineros Cachapoal (Bueras 515); en tanto, el retiro de poleras se puede realizar el mismo día del evento de 08:00 a 09:15 horas con el número de competencia.

 
CATEGORÍAS
– Damas y varones
– 5 y 10 km
– 16 a 19 años
– 20 a 29 años
– 30 a 39 años
– 40 a 49 años
– 50 a 59 años
– 60 y más años
– Capacidades Diferentes

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

67 comments

I’m now not positive the place you’re getting your info, but great topic. I must spend a while studying more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.

Responder

Thanks for all of your efforts on this website. My mum enjoys carrying out research and it’s easy to understand why. A number of us hear all about the powerful way you produce priceless suggestions by means of your blog and inspire participation from some other people about this idea plus our daughter is really learning a lot. Enjoy the remaining portion of the new year. You’re conducting a superb job.

Responder

A lot of thanks for each of your efforts on this web site. Ellie takes pleasure in carrying out investigations and it’s really obvious why. I learn all regarding the compelling form you provide advantageous thoughts by means of this website and even boost response from website visitors about this issue while my child is starting to learn a lot. Take advantage of the rest of the new year. You have been doing a fabulous job.

Responder

I am now not positive the place you’re getting your info, but good topic. I must spend a while finding out more or figuring out more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this info for my mission.

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

Wonderful site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get feed-back from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Many thanks!

Responder

Great V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks

Responder

Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. Nevertheless think of if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could undeniably be one of the best in its niche. Awesome blog!

Responder

I feel that is one of the most important information for me. And i’m glad studying your article. But should remark on some normal issues, The site taste is wonderful, the articles is truly great : D. Just right activity, cheers

Responder

Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clarity on your submit is simply great and i could suppose you’re knowledgeable on this subject. Well together with your permission let me to clutch your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thank you one million and please keep up the gratifying work.

Responder

Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.

Responder

Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..

Responder

Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a great job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Chrome. Superb Blog!

Responder

Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.

Responder

Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect website.

Responder

I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.

Responder

I’m impressed, I must say. Really hardly ever do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. Your idea is outstanding; the difficulty is one thing that not enough people are speaking intelligently about. I’m very comfortable that I stumbled throughout this in my search for something relating to this.

Responder

Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What an ideal web site.

Responder
Pingback: Google

Deja un comentario