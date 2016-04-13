Exposición fotográfica sobre la Dictadura llega al Museo Regional

“Fragmentos, memorias, imágenes. A 40 años del Golpe” es el título de la muestra, que arriba a la comuna en el marco del Plan de Formación Ciudadana del Mineduc. Esto, para favorecer el diálogo y y encuentro con la historia. La colección pertenece al Museo de la Memoria y los Derechos Humanos.
Marcela Catalán
Hasta el 29 de mayo puede ser visitada la exposición fotográfica “Fragmentos, memorias, imágenes. A 40 años del Golpe”, muestra estrenada en el Museo Regional de Rancagua. Dicha exhibición llega en el contexto del Plan de Formación Ciudadana impulsado por el Ministerio de Educación, con el fin de generar instancias de diálogo y encuentro con la historia. De ahí que la colección haya salido a recorrer otras partes de la nación, más tarde arribando a La Serena y Concepción. Se trata de 25 imágenes de la Dictadura, de reporteros gráficos profesionales y aficionados, registros que pertenecen al Museo de la Memoria y los Derechos Humanos.
De acuerdo con la jefa de comunicaciones de la institución, Marcela Sandoval, hay capturas del bombardeo a La Moneda, a las manifestaciones de familiares de detenidos desaparecidos y ejecutados políticos, del movimiento estudiantil de los 80, como también a las protestas en pro del plebiscito, entre otros momentos importantes.
“Las imágenes corresponden a donaciones de fotógrafos, además de reporteros gráficos aficionados y profesionales. Son registros de las acciones en defensa de los derechos humanos y para recuperar la libertad de expresión”, agrega.
En cuanto al rol que cumplen en este plan del Mineduc, Sandoval explica que ellos están a cargo de la itinerancia de esta exposición por diferentes lugares de Chile. Aparte realizan seminarios con docentes de distintas materias, para que aprendan contenidos sobre formación ciudadana, memoria y derechos humanos. “Hay un tercer eje, respecto al rescate de la memoria local. Son proyectos para que nuevas generaciones trabajen con la recuperación de los recuerdos históricos y efectúen actividades en relación a esto. Por ejemplo, pintar un mural, hacer un registro fotográfico de algún episodio en torno a la Dictadura o la lucha democrática en sus comunas, pueblos, entre otros”, comenta.
Todo aquello se llevará a cabo con colegios municipales, partiendo por una capacitación a 500 maestros del país. En el caso de la Región de O’Higgins, serán 100 los profesores que serán parte de esta instancia.
En línea con la seremi de Educación, Alyson Hadad, los pedagogos ya se inscribieron para sumarse a esta iniciativa. “Nuestro objetivo es poder llegar, cada vez, a más docentes de la zona. Por eso es que a estas jornadas asistirán supervisores de distintas direcciones provinciales (de la cartera). La idea es que ellos lleven esos contenidos a todos los establecimientos de esta parte de Chile”, añade la autoridad.
“Estamos generando una amistad institucional”, destaca Karla Rabi, encargada del área de Educación en el Museo Regional. Aquello, en vista de que se trata de la segunda muestra que arriba al espacio desde el mismo Museo de la Memoria y los Derechos Humanos. “Esta exposición es importante, porque además de hablar sobre la Dictadura, utiliza una fuente particular como la fotografía. Son 25 imágenes que dan cuenta de la violación de los derechos humanos, represión y también de lo sucedido con la vuelta a la Democracia, en la búsqueda de verdad y justicia de los familiares de los desaparecidos”, remata.
