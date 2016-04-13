Ford avanza en el uso de biomateriales en sus vehículos

Automotriz, Suplementos abril 13, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda

Ford utiliza varios de estos componentes en la fabricación de sus vehículos, tales como la soya, el coco, la cáscara de arroz, paja de trigo y el sisal. Además, otros materiales como la caña de azúcar, maíz, bambú, diente de león, algas e incluso fibra de tomate, se encuentran en fase de prueba para entrar en esta lista.
Ford tiene como objetivo lograr en todas sus unidades globales, un índice de materiales 95% reciclables y renovables, que pueden ser utilizados para la producción de energía. Los biomateriales son parte de la estrategia para reducir el impacto ambiental.
Todos los vehículos de la marca producidos en América del Sur, incluyendo los modelos Fiesta, Focus y EcoSport, ya usan entre 5 y 7 kilos de PET reciclado en elementos como sus alfombras y revestimiento del techo. El Focus sedan y hatchback contienen alrededor de 11 kilos de materiales reciclados.
En Brasil, los camiones de carga utilizan un compuesto de fibra de sisal en el panel de instrumentos. Esta planta sin olor, que se encuentra en abundancia en el estado de Bahía, al ser ligera y altamente resistente, se adapta fácilmente a los procesos de moldeo por inyección.
“Antes de ser aprobadas, todas estas materias primas deben cumplir con los requisitos globales de rendimiento que exige Ford, como la seguridad, la apariencia y la sustentabilidad. En Europa, por ejemplo, por ley se exige que los vehículos tengan un porcentaje de materiales reciclados en su fabricación. En el futuro Brasil debería seguir este camino”, declara Cristiane Gonçalves, el supervisora de Ingeniería de Materiales de Ford América del Sur. (Fuente: Chileautos.cl)

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

117 comments

Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!

Responder

Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.

Responder

I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it

Responder

I’ve been browsing on-line more than three hours these days, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely value sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the internet will probably be a lot more useful than ever before. “Dreams have as much influence as actions.” by Stephane Mallarme.

Responder

Great ?V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..

Responder

I really wanted to send a quick remark to say thanks to you for all the superb recommendations you are sharing on this site. My considerable internet search has at the end of the day been honored with awesome information to exchange with my friends and classmates. I would declare that many of us readers actually are unequivocally blessed to be in a fabulous website with very many wonderful people with great hints. I feel somewhat fortunate to have encountered your site and look forward to many more cool minutes reading here. Thanks a lot once more for all the details.

Responder

I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. Nevertheless imagine if you added some great photos or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this site could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche. Excellent blog!

Responder

Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions? Cheers

Responder

It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy. I’ve learn this post and if I may just I desire to counsel you few attention-grabbing things or advice. Maybe you could write subsequent articles referring to this article. I want to read more issues about it!

Responder

Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same information you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.

Responder

Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my website =). We could have a link exchange arrangement between us!

Responder

Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great site.

Responder

Howdy! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

There are certainly a number of particulars like that to take into consideration. That could be a great point to carry up. I provide the ideas above as normal inspiration but clearly there are questions like the one you deliver up where a very powerful thing will likely be working in honest good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged round issues like that, however I’m positive that your job is clearly recognized as a good game. Both girls and boys feel the impression of only a second’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.

Responder

Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.

Responder

Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

Responder

certainly like your web site however you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality however I?¦ll surely come back again.

Responder

With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.

Responder

Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for novice blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

Responder

Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you

Responder

Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. But just imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this website could definitely be one of the very best in its niche. Terrific blog!

Responder

Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff prior to and you’re just too excellent. I really like what you’ve obtained here, certainly like what you are stating and the way during which you are saying it. You make it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific website.

Responder

What i do not understood is in fact how you are not really much more neatly-liked than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus considerably when it comes to this topic, produced me in my opinion imagine it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. Always take care of it up!

Responder

What i do not realize is if truth be told how you are now not really much more neatly-favored than you may be right now. You are very intelligent. You understand thus significantly with regards to this subject, produced me in my view consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested until it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. At all times maintain it up!

Responder

Appreciating the time and effort you put into your site and detailed information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you have done a excellent job with this. Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Opera. Excellent Blog!

Responder

Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What a great web-site.

Responder

I used to be more than happy to search out this internet-site.I wished to thanks to your time for this wonderful read!! I undoubtedly enjoying each little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.

Responder

Deja un comentario