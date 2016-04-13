Ford utiliza varios de estos componentes en la fabricación de sus vehículos, tales como la soya, el coco, la cáscara de arroz, paja de trigo y el sisal. Además, otros materiales como la caña de azúcar, maíz, bambú, diente de león, algas e incluso fibra de tomate, se encuentran en fase de prueba para entrar en esta lista.
Ford tiene como objetivo lograr en todas sus unidades globales, un índice de materiales 95% reciclables y renovables, que pueden ser utilizados para la producción de energía. Los biomateriales son parte de la estrategia para reducir el impacto ambiental.
Todos los vehículos de la marca producidos en América del Sur, incluyendo los modelos Fiesta, Focus y EcoSport, ya usan entre 5 y 7 kilos de PET reciclado en elementos como sus alfombras y revestimiento del techo. El Focus sedan y hatchback contienen alrededor de 11 kilos de materiales reciclados.
En Brasil, los camiones de carga utilizan un compuesto de fibra de sisal en el panel de instrumentos. Esta planta sin olor, que se encuentra en abundancia en el estado de Bahía, al ser ligera y altamente resistente, se adapta fácilmente a los procesos de moldeo por inyección.
“Antes de ser aprobadas, todas estas materias primas deben cumplir con los requisitos globales de rendimiento que exige Ford, como la seguridad, la apariencia y la sustentabilidad. En Europa, por ejemplo, por ley se exige que los vehículos tengan un porcentaje de materiales reciclados en su fabricación. En el futuro Brasil debería seguir este camino”, declara Cristiane Gonçalves, el supervisora de Ingeniería de Materiales de Ford América del Sur. (Fuente: Chileautos.cl)
Ford avanza en el uso de biomateriales en sus vehículos
Ford utiliza varios de estos componentes en la fabricación de sus vehículos, tales como la soya, el coco, la cáscara de arroz, paja de trigo y el sisal. Además, otros materiales como la caña de azúcar, maíz, bambú, diente de león, algas e incluso fibra de tomate, se encuentran en fase de prueba para entrar en esta lista.
117 comments
I like this weblog so much, saved to bookmarks.
I have recently started a site, the information you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thanks Nevertheless I am experiencing subject with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting identical rss problem? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
My brother recommended I may like this website. He was once totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not believe simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
You are a very smart person!
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you really recognise what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit my site =). We could have a link exchange agreement between us!
Currently it appears like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
You are a very clever individual!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
Awsome blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Right now it seems like BlogEngine is the top blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Great write-up, I’m regular visitor of one’s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I’ve been browsing on-line more than three hours these days, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely value sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the internet will probably be a lot more useful than ever before. “Dreams have as much influence as actions.” by Stephane Mallarme.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Great ?V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
I really like your writing style, fantastic information, thankyou for posting : D.
Outstanding post, I conceive website owners should acquire a lot from this site its rattling user pleasant.
Great write-up, I am regular visitor of one’s blog, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I really wanted to send a quick remark to say thanks to you for all the superb recommendations you are sharing on this site. My considerable internet search has at the end of the day been honored with awesome information to exchange with my friends and classmates. I would declare that many of us readers actually are unequivocally blessed to be in a fabulous website with very many wonderful people with great hints. I feel somewhat fortunate to have encountered your site and look forward to many more cool minutes reading here. Thanks a lot once more for all the details.
Some genuinely quality articles on this site, saved to fav.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
whoah this blog is great i like reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You recognize, a lot of individuals are searching round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. Nevertheless imagine if you added some great photos or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this site could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its niche. Excellent blog!
I really like your writing style, wonderful information, appreciate it for posting : D.
Whats Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & help different customers like its aided me. Great job.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my blog?
Hello! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the superb work!
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
Hey very nice site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also…I am happy to find numerous useful information here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =)
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
Hello, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your super writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
Merely wanna comment on few general things, The website pattern is perfect, the content is rattling excellent. “War is much too serious a matter to be entrusted to the military.” by Georges Clemenceau.
I got what you intend, appreciate it for posting.Woh I am thankful to find this website through google.
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions? Cheers
Regards for helping out, fantastic info. “Nobody can be exactly like me. Sometimes even I have trouble doing it.” by Tallulah Bankhead.
I¦ll immediately clutch your rss feed as I can’t find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please allow me recognise in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
I view something genuinely interesting about your blog so I saved to favorites.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
You made several nice points there. I did a search on the issue and found a good number of folks will consent with your blog.
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
I am impressed with this web site, very I am a fan.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy. I’ve learn this post and if I may just I desire to counsel you few attention-grabbing things or advice. Maybe you could write subsequent articles referring to this article. I want to read more issues about it!
Great paintings! This is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the web. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this submit upper! Come on over and visit my site . Thank you =)
Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same information you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
This site is really a walk-through for all the data you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you’ll undoubtedly discover it.
Some really great information, Glad I observed this. “Good teaching is one-fourth preparation and three-fourths theater.” by Gail.
I was looking at some of your blog posts on this site and I conceive this website is real instructive! Continue posting.
I gotta bookmark this site it seems very beneficial very helpful
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my website =). We could have a link exchange arrangement between us!
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great site.
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
Howdy! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Regards for helping out, great information. “Riches cover a multitude of woes.” by Menander.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
There are certainly a number of particulars like that to take into consideration. That could be a great point to carry up. I provide the ideas above as normal inspiration but clearly there are questions like the one you deliver up where a very powerful thing will likely be working in honest good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged round issues like that, however I’m positive that your job is clearly recognized as a good game. Both girls and boys feel the impression of only a second’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Enjoyed reading through this, very good stuff, regards.
Some really wonderful information, Gladiolus I discovered this. “Treat your friends as you do your pictures, and place them in their best light.” by Jennie Jerome Churchill.
That is really attention-grabbing, You’re an excessively skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to looking for more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Hey there, You have done a great job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this site.
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hello. Great job. I did not expect this. This is a great story. Thanks!
I used to be very happy to find this internet-site.I wanted to thanks to your time for this excellent learn!! I positively having fun with each little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.
Some really superb blog posts on this website , appreciate it for contribution.
Todo realmente bien redactado y también interesante saludos desde Chile
I will immediately seize your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me realize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you for some other informative site. The place else could I am getting that kind of information written in such a perfect means? I have a undertaking that I am simply now running on, and I have been at the glance out for such info.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its aided me. Great job.
Good info. Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I bookmarked it.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
I enjoy, lead to I found exactly what I used to be looking for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
certainly like your web site however you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality however I?¦ll surely come back again.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Sweet internet site, super pattern, really clean and employ friendly.
I?¦ll right away seize your rss as I can not to find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me understand in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make seriously posts I’d state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this actual submit incredible. Excellent process!
Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for novice blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
I am glad to be a visitor of this sodding site! , thanks for this rare information! .
I like this blog so much, saved to favorites.
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. But just imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this website could definitely be one of the very best in its niche. Terrific blog!
Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff prior to and you’re just too excellent. I really like what you’ve obtained here, certainly like what you are stating and the way during which you are saying it. You make it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific website.
What i do not understood is in fact how you are not really much more neatly-liked than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus considerably when it comes to this topic, produced me in my opinion imagine it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. Always take care of it up!
It¦s truly a great and useful piece of information. I¦m satisfied that you shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Great choice of colors!
Whats up very nice site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also?KI am satisfied to find numerous helpful information right here in the put up, we need develop extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you are now not really much more neatly-favored than you may be right now. You are very intelligent. You understand thus significantly with regards to this subject, produced me in my view consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested until it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. At all times maintain it up!
I have recently started a website, the information you offer on this website has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Appreciating the time and effort you put into your site and detailed information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some excellent points, I as well believe this s a very wonderful website.
Real great info can be found on site. “The only thing you take with you when you’re gone is what you leave behind.” by John Allston.
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was searching for!
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you have done a excellent job with this. Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Opera. Excellent Blog!
My brother suggested I may like this web site. He was once totally right. This publish truly made my day. You cann’t consider just how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Very efficiently written information. It will be useful to everyone who employess it, including me. Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What a great web-site.
F*ckin’ awesome things here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I used to be more than happy to search out this internet-site.I wished to thanks to your time for this wonderful read!! I undoubtedly enjoying each little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.