¿Qué se debe hacer si no se ha renovado el permiso de circulación en el plazo legal?

-El permiso de circulación de automóviles y motos en Chile, se renueva entre el 1 de febrero y el 31 de marzo, pero si por alguna razón un automovilista no ha logrado sacarlo dentro de los plazos establecidos, no hay que desesperarse ya que se podrá completar el trámite en los meses siguientes.

Miles de chilenos no renovaron el permiso de circulación de su vehículo como lo exige la ley. Al no realizar la diligencia, los conductores se exponen a sufrir la retención de su vehículo mientras transiten en él, ya que Carabineros está facultado para cursar multas por circular en un vehículo sin permiso vigente.

Además, de acuerdo a la normativa vigente, los infractores quedarán en la categoría de moroso e incluso pueden sufrir el castigo de retiro del vehículo si se es sorprendido circulando, debiendo pagar una multa al momento de renovar la patente, ya que este trámite es el que permite transitar por el país de manera legal.

Es importante tener en cuenta también, que si durante el último período, el vehículo tuvo alguna infracción de tránsito, va a ser imposible renovar el permiso sin antes cancelar la multa, comentan en el Club Europeo de Automovilistas de Chile (CEA).

Por otro lado, si es que existe seguridad de que el vehículo no va a ser conducido durante el año en curso, se puede evitar el trámite dejando constancia en el Departamento de Tránsito del municipio, mediante una Declaración Jurada ante un notario, en la que se explican los motivos por los cuales el auto o moto no circulará. El plazo para realizar este trámite es hasta el 30 de noviembre y cabe aclarar que hay que pagar un pequeño derecho municipal.

Para quienes no alcanzaron a renovar su permiso en el plazo establecido, CEA les deja una pequeña guía con los pasos a seguir:

1. Pagar la multa que le extienden por haber pasado del plazo. La misma corresponde a 1.5% del valor del auto o moto.

2. Comenzar el trámite para la renovación del permiso de circulación pagando el costo que le corresponde al vehículo.

3. Se puede pagar en efectivo, con tarjetas de crédito, con cheque al día o bien en dos cuotas. Los pagos se realizan en el Departamento de Tránsito de la Municipalidad de donde viva o en lugares habilitados por la misma. Hay algunos municipios que permiten el pago online, pero tendrá que averiguar si en su ciudad es posible.

Documentación a presentar

Si es un vehículo usado, tendrá que presentar la revisión técnica y análisis de gases vigente, el permiso de circulación anterior, el seguro obligatorio de accidentes y la tarjeta de dominio o padrón. En cambio, si su auto o moto es nuevo, tendrá que llevar una copia de la factura de compra, la inscripción del vehículo en el Registro Civil, el seguro automotriz obligatorio al día y el certificado de homologación, que es el papel que comprueba su perfecto funcionamiento y lo exime de la revisión técnica durante los dos primeros años luego de la compra. (Fuente: Presslatam.cl)

¿Cuáles son las consecuencias de no pagar el Permiso de Circulación 2016?

1. Multa por Permiso de Circulación atrasado entre 1 UTM y 1,5 UTM. El valor de la multa de acuerdo con el valor actual de la UTM puede oscilar entre $45.316 hasta los $67.974.

2. Tu vehículo será inhabilitado de circular de inmediato y trasladado a un corral municipal.

3. Asumir los gastos de la grúa por el traslado del vehículo al corral municipal. Dichos gastos ascienden aproximadamente a los $40.000.

4. Valor por el tiempo que el vehículo esté en el corral.