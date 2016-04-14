Denuncian mal funcionamiento de generadores en nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua

Los funcionarios aseguran que han existido dos cortes generalizados de energía eléctrica, donde los generadores no habrían respondido y la rotura de una cañería de aguas servidas cercano al Servicio de Leches del nuevo recinto asistencial, a lo que se suma la rotura anterior de una matriz de agua en el jardín infantil.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas
Intranquilos se encuentran los funcionarios del Hospital Regional Rancagua, y es que han ocurrido inesperados eventos en el nuevo recinto asistencial. Dos de ellos, y los más graves son que hubo dos cortes generalizados de energía eléctrica en el sector, donde los generadores del recinto no habrían respondido. Las situaciones anteriormente descritas no fueron desmentidas desde la dirección del Hospital (ver nota relacionada)
A esto se le suma la rotura de una cañería de aguas servidas cercano al Servicio Dietético de Leches (SEDILE) del nuevo recinto asistencial, además de la rotura anterior de una matriz de agua en el jardín infantil. Esto en medio del proceso de traslado hacia el nuevo recinto asistencial que este lunes 18 comienza con el traslado de los pacientes.
Así lo reveló la Presidenta de la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, Olga Jiménez “lo que sucedió el fin de semana, no es un caso puntual y aislado, porque han venido sucediendo irregulares situaciones desde antes, como una rotura de matriz de agua de jardín infantil donde la inundación fue grande”.
La dirigente agregó que “Este lunes, en el SEDILE (Servicio Dietético de Leche) del nuevo hospital, hubo una ruptura de una cañería con aguas servidas, lo que es muy grave; además han habido cortes de luz ya desde hace un mes atrás, lo que generó una quemazón de una fibra de internet, y el corte del sábado fue generalizado donde los generadores no funcionaron y las consecuencias que los generadores no hayan respondido es gravísimo, imagínese un paciente en la UCI y que los monitores dejen de funcionar. De esa gravedad estamos hablando”, expuso Jiménez.
Lo dije anteriormente – agregó- “La Presidenta de la República el 21 de mayo tiene que anunciar que el Hospital Regional Rancagua está funcionando, ¿Cómo? no se sabe; ¿A qué costo? tampoco se sabe, aun peligrando la vida de los pacientes”, aseguró.
UN ACUERDO EN DESACUERDO
Luego del paro indefinido que realizó la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, se llegó a un acuerdo luego que las partes consensuaran en los puntos solicitados, entre ellos contratación de funcionarios, compra de servicios y honorarios a la planta de contrata, así como los cargos para Ingeniería y Mantención, inducción de los trabajadores, conocer sus puestos de trabajo, concesionario para el casino, entre otros puntos.
No obstante, del acuerdo firmado el día miércoles 23 de marzo – según explicó la Presidenta de la Fenats sólo se ha cumplido con buses de acercamiento, llamado a concurso de los cargos de Ingeniería y Mantención, reconocimiento de sala transitoria para el Club Escolar, quedando cerca de 300 funcionarios de Servicios Generales que no conocen su nuevo puesto de trabajo, ni qué labor van a desarrollar, entre otros acuerdos que no habrían sido respetados según dio a conocer la presidenta del gremio de la salud, Olga Jiménez
“Aquí o se ha respetado el acuerdo que tomamos, donde el equipo de puesta en marcha ha retirado gente de sus lugares de trabajo para entregárselos a otras jefaturas y los han reubicado en salas que no están adecuadas para ejercer su labor como Censo y Estadísticas. Hay 300 trabajadores que aún no conocen sus puestos de trabajo y tampoco saben qué labor van a realizar, es una incertidumbre que hay de parte de los funcionarios y la respuesta que nos dan las autoridades es que están sobrepasados con el cambio. Cuando depusimos la movilización, en ese acuerdo se había firmado que iban a llegar 271 cargos de aquí a junio para regularizar las compra de servicios y honorarios, pero este martes nos enteramos que son sólo 257 cargos donde la gran mayoría viene a cubrir el puesto de profesionales y no de técnicos, auxiliares y administrativos que éramos los que estábamos en paro. Eso también se desconoce”, apuntó.
Consultada si han tenido conversaciones con las autoridades respecto a los temas, Jiménez explicó que “No ha habido conversación de ninguno de estos temas, la doctora(directora del hospital) no está dando la cara, ella manda los recados mediante Relaciones Laborales y no tenemos ninguna solución concreta a todo lo que estamos informando. Por eso, vamos a reaccionar, no vamos a hacer paro; pero las medidas que tomaremos serán programadas. Entendemos que la comunidad quiere el cambio de hospital, vamos a echar para adelante eso, nosotros no nos oponemos al cambio, pero queremos entregarle seguridad a los pacientes en su atención y no exponerlos a situaciones que se pueden prevenir”, finalizó la presidenta de la Fenats Base.
La dirección del Hospital aseguró haber desarrollado una relación de
trabajo colaborativo y permanente con todas las directivas gremiales
Consultado respecto a la situación, por medio de un comunicado de prensa, la dirección del Hospital Regional Rancagua sin desmentir ni asegurar la situación denunciada por dirigentes de la Fenats base HRR sostuvo que en el marco del proceso de traslado y puesta en marcha del nuevo edificio, informó que la administración “ha desarrollado una relación de trabajo colaborativo y permanente con todas las directivas gremiales del hospital, que representan a los distintos estamentos de funcionarios que laboran en el centro asistencial”
En ese contexto, agrega “se han alcanzado acuerdos y definiciones en diferentes áreas de interés para la vida funcionaria –los cuales se incluyen en el acuerdo firmado por Fenats, intendencia, Dirección SSO y Dirección HRR el pasado 23.03.16-. Así, se destaca decisión de disponer buses de acercamiento, servicio de alimentación, uniformes, oferta educativa para hijos/as en los distintos niveles de cuidado y formación, capacitación, concursos internos y un conjunto de medidas destinadas a cautelar el bienestar del funcionario/a en el ejercicio de sus tareas”.
En tanto, agrega que en el proceso de traslado hacia el nuevo HRR “ha incorporado el cumplimiento de una agenda de exigencias técnicas, clínicas, normativas y operacionales que se establecieron como elementos determinantes para la atención de salud. De este modo, se logra conseguir la Acreditación en seguridad y calidad para el paciente, lo que implica fortalecer el acceso, oportunidad y resolutividad en las prestaciones, y permite el finaciamiento para patologías GES. Y en otro ámbito, la institución consiguió la Autorización Sanitaria, requisito jurídico, normativa y reglamentariamente indispensable para iniciar las funciones de este edificio como un Hospital, y desarrollar a cabalidad los procesos de gestión clínica”.
El documento finaliza diciendo que el proceso de traslado “Es un hito histórico para la Salud Pública Regional, el cual no se repetirá en los próximos 50 años. Es un desafío complejo, es por eso que como sector Salud solicitamos todo el apoyo y comprensión posible a la comunidad regional, especialmente a nuestros usuarios, durante el periodo de adecuamiento de los diferentes procesos de funcionamiento del nuevo hospital, los cuales sin duda, se irán normalizando de forma progresiva”.
93 comments
La verdad no se que es en lo que piensa esta gente tratando de dejar al hospital mal parado frente a estas situaciones. Los grupos de electrógenos funcionan perfectamente, no se porque no informan que el día miércoles hubo un corte de energía y en el edificio no se noto la diferencia, ya que el grupo partió de forma eficiente. Matriz rota? me gustaría que señalaran donde esta eso, porque la verdad estoy un poco desinformado. Ahora por que no mencionan que los “sucesos” que han ocurrido es porque, como se dice vulgarmente un “mano negra” ha estado forzando estos sucesos, introduciendo paños en los inodoros y lavamanos para luego dejar el agua corriendo para provocar una inundación. Verdaderamente es triste ver y leer una noticia de tal magnitud dejando mal el funcionamiento el edificio por tener MIEDO AL CAMBIO.
Con respecto a los cargos de ingeniería y mantención no explicaron que la gente ya está a contrata, pero que pidieron el concurso para rebajar la escala y paga de estos, y que en vez de nivelar hacia arriba, pensando en un mejor para sus funcionarios, quieren nivelar para abajo, donde la labor que deben ejercer estos profesionales en ninguna parte es remunerada a como ellos quieren. No se si un técnico de nivel superior de la parte INDUSTRIAL trabajaría por $260.000 líquidos, cuando las proyecciones y expectativas de estos, superan los $500.000 y puedo estar quedando corto.
Por lo demás, si piensan tanto en los pacientes, como no darse cuenta en las condiciones actuales de estos, pero claro los INTERES PERSONALES VALEN MAS.
quiero hacer entender a la señora olga jimenez que las declaraciones que esta realizando a este medio de comunicación son infundadas y carecen de credibilidad, yo trabajo en el nuevo hospital rancagua los cortes eléctricos han sido generales no del hospital y no han funcionados sus generadores por que no se justifica el consumo de petroleo de sus equipos electrogenos para la cantidad de gente que existe en la tarde noche, ademas que no existen pacientes en el edificio lo cual daría otra situación, sobre la fibra cabe informarle a la señora olga jimenez que la fibra no pasa por donde van los cables eléctricos, van por otra bandeja de alimentación, sobre la sala de la leche que ella informa no hubo rotura de cañerías ni nada por el estilo son trabajos que se están realizando y existía agua en la linea de agua para consumo.
lo que me deja que decir, ya que lo he visto que los intereses de la fenats son netamente intereses personales y no buscan el bien comun de todos sus compañeros dejando el significado real de SINDICATO de lado.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such excellent info being shared freely out there.
Awsome site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also.
I like this website very much so much fantastic information.
Merely wanna tell that this is very helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Good day! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thank you!
I am always browsing online for ideas that can aid me. Thanks!
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Some really interesting details you have written.Assisted me a lot, just what I was looking for : D.
Some genuinely nice and utilitarian information on this web site, likewise I conceive the layout contains excellent features.
I needed to send you this very small note just to thank you so much as before just for the unique pointers you’ve shown on this website. This has been quite wonderfully generous with people like you to grant unhampered all most of us would’ve sold for an ebook in order to make some profit on their own, mostly seeing that you could possibly have tried it if you ever desired. The good ideas also served as a great way to fully grasp many people have a similar interest really like my own to see great deal more on the subject of this condition. I believe there are numerous more enjoyable times in the future for individuals that discover your site.
I just could not go away your site before suggesting that I really loved the usual information an individual supply in your visitors? Is gonna be again ceaselessly to check out new posts.
Perfect piece of work you have done, this web site is really cool with excellent info .
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say great blog!
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
It?¦s really a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
hello!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Thank you for another excellent article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.
You actually make it seem really easy along with your presentation however I to find this topic to be actually one thing that I feel I would never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely vast for me. I am taking a look forward in your subsequent post, I’ll attempt to get the grasp of it!
I admire your work, regards for all the great content.
This web site is mostly a walk-through for the entire info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you’ll undoubtedly uncover it.
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back down the road. Cheers
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
naturally like your web site however you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality however I will surely come back again.
Glad to be one of many visitants on this awing web site : D.
This is really fascinating, You’re an overly skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and stay up for searching for extra of your wonderful post. Additionally, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
There is evidently a bundle to identify about this. I suppose you made some good points in features also.
I got good info from your blog
Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my blog?
Simply wanna remark that you have a very decent internet site, I enjoy the design and style it really stands out.
You need to take part in a contest for among the finest blogs on the web. I’ll recommend this website!
There is noticeably a bunch to know about this. I feel you made certain nice points in features also.
Can I just say what a relief to search out somebody who truly is aware of what theyre talking about on the internet. You positively know methods to convey a difficulty to gentle and make it important. More individuals must read this and perceive this aspect of the story. I cant believe youre not more widespread because you definitely have the gift.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy. I have read this put up and if I may I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write subsequent articles relating to this article. I want to learn more things about it!
Rattling wonderful info can be found on site.
My husband and i were very fulfilled Albert managed to finish up his studies while using the precious recommendations he acquired through your site. It’s not at all simplistic to just happen to be giving for free concepts which others might have been selling. And we all fully understand we need the website owner to thank because of that. The explanations you have made, the straightforward web site navigation, the relationships your site assist to foster – it’s got mostly astounding, and it’s really helping our son in addition to the family consider that this idea is amusing, and that is truly mandatory. Thank you for everything!
I have read a few excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you put to create any such excellent informative site.
Great post and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thx 🙂
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Very interesting topic, thanks for putting up. “All human beings should try to learn before they die what they are running from, and to, and why.” by James Thurber.
I am really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues? A number of my blog audience have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any solutions to help fix this issue?
Very interesting subject, thanks for putting up.
I really lucky to find this web site on bing, just what I was looking for : D besides saved to my bookmarks.
I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again
Real instructive and wonderful anatomical structure of written content, now that’s user pleasant (:.
I will immediately clutch your rss as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognise in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
F*ckin’ awesome things here. I am very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I’ve recently started a website, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Howdy very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally…I am happy to find so many useful info here within the publish, we need work out extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Helpful information. Fortunate me I discovered your site by chance, and I’m stunned why this coincidence didn’t happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
Very interesting points you have observed, thankyou for putting up. “In a great romance, each person plays a part the other really likes.” by Elizabeth Ashley.
I do enjoy the way you have framed this particular problem and it does offer us a lot of fodder for consideration. On the other hand, coming from everything that I have seen, I basically hope when the comments pack on that individuals remain on issue and in no way embark upon a soap box associated with some other news of the day. Anyway, thank you for this fantastic piece and whilst I can not really agree with the idea in totality, I value the viewpoint.
I genuinely enjoy examining on this web site, it has got fantastic posts.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
I was studying some of your posts on this website and I think this website is real instructive! Keep on posting.
Nice post. I study one thing more challenging on totally different blogs everyday. It can always be stimulating to learn content material from other writers and follow a bit of one thing from their store. I’d desire to use some with the content on my weblog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link on your internet blog. Thanks for sharing.
I am perpetually thought about this, appreciate it for posting.
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
I consider something really special in this internet site.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! “Neurotics build castles in the air, psychotics live in them. My mother cleans them.” by Rita Rudner.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I in finding It really useful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to give one thing back and aid others like you aided me.
You are my aspiration, I own few blogs and rarely run out from brand :). “Yet do I fear thy nature It is too full o’ the milk of human kindness.” by William Shakespeare.
I¦ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i¦m happy to express that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I most without a doubt will make certain to don¦t omit this site and give it a look regularly.
F*ckin’ tremendous things here. I am very happy to see your post. Thank you a lot and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
There are some interesting points in time on this article however I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There’s some validity but I will take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want extra! Added to FeedBurner as properly
kDTfUW There is certainly a lot to know about this subject. I like all the points you ave made.
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am quite certain I will learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I savour, lead to I discovered exactly what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Some really nice and useful info on this website , likewise I think the layout holds excellent features.
so much good info on here, : D.
But wanna tell that this is very helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
certainly like your web-site however you have to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I will definitely come back again.
This really answered my problem, thank you!
I am continually searching online for ideas that can benefit me. Thank you!
Good post. I study something more difficult on completely different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to learn content material from other writers and follow slightly one thing from their store. I’d desire to use some with the content on my weblog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link on your internet blog. Thanks for sharing.
I believe you have noted some very interesting details , thankyou for the post.
Woh I like your content , saved to favorites !.
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform? I am new to the blog world but I am trying to get started and create my own.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.
This website is commonly a walk-through you will find the facts it appropriate you relating to this and don at know who have to. Glimpse right here, and you can undoubtedly find out it.
It is truly a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
It is the best time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy. I have read this submit and if I could I wish to counsel you few attention-grabbing things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to learn even more issues approximately it!
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here. I did on the other hand experience some technical issues the use of this site, since I skilled to reload the website many occasions previous to I may get it to load properly. I have been wondering if your hosting is OK? Now not that I’m complaining, but slow loading circumstances occasions will often affect your placement in google and can injury your high-quality score if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am including this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this once more very soon..
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
It’s really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Many thanks