Denuncian mal funcionamiento de generadores en nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua

Crónicas, Destacada, Salud abril 14, 2016abril 14, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
 Los funcionarios aseguran que han existido dos cortes generalizados de energía eléctrica, donde los generadores no habrían respondido y la rotura de una cañería de aguas servidas cercano al Servicio de Leches del nuevo recinto asistencial, a lo que se suma la rotura anterior de una matriz de agua en el jardín infantil.

 

 

Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas

 

 

Intranquilos se encuentran los funcionarios del Hospital Regional Rancagua, y es que han ocurrido inesperados eventos en el nuevo recinto asistencial. Dos de ellos, y los más graves son que hubo dos cortes generalizados de energía eléctrica en el sector, donde los generadores del recinto no habrían respondido. Las situaciones anteriormente descritas no fueron desmentidas desde la dirección del Hospital (ver nota relacionada)
A esto se le suma la rotura de una cañería de aguas servidas cercano al Servicio Dietético de Leches (SEDILE) del nuevo recinto asistencial, además de la rotura anterior de una matriz de agua en el jardín infantil. Esto en medio del proceso de traslado hacia el nuevo recinto asistencial que este lunes 18 comienza con el traslado de los pacientes.
Así lo reveló la Presidenta de la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, Olga Jiménez “lo que sucedió el fin de semana, no es un caso puntual y aislado, porque han venido sucediendo irregulares situaciones desde antes, como una rotura de matriz de agua de jardín infantil donde la inundación fue grande”.
La dirigente agregó que “Este lunes, en el SEDILE (Servicio Dietético de Leche) del nuevo hospital, hubo una ruptura de una cañería con aguas servidas, lo que es muy grave; además han habido cortes de luz ya desde hace un mes atrás, lo que generó una quemazón de una fibra de internet, y el corte del sábado fue generalizado donde los generadores no funcionaron y las consecuencias que los generadores no hayan respondido es gravísimo, imagínese un paciente en la UCI y que los monitores dejen de funcionar. De esa gravedad estamos hablando”, expuso Jiménez.
Lo dije anteriormente – agregó- “La Presidenta de la República el 21 de mayo tiene que anunciar que el Hospital Regional Rancagua está funcionando, ¿Cómo? no se sabe; ¿A qué costo? tampoco se sabe, aun peligrando la vida de los pacientes”, aseguró.
UN ACUERDO EN DESACUERDO
Luego del paro indefinido que realizó la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, se llegó a un acuerdo luego que las partes consensuaran en los puntos solicitados, entre ellos contratación de funcionarios, compra de servicios y honorarios a la planta de contrata, así como los cargos para Ingeniería y Mantención, inducción de los trabajadores, conocer sus puestos de trabajo, concesionario para el casino, entre otros puntos.
No obstante, del acuerdo firmado el día miércoles 23 de marzo – según explicó la Presidenta de la Fenats sólo se ha cumplido con buses de acercamiento, llamado a concurso de los cargos de Ingeniería y Mantención, reconocimiento de sala transitoria para el Club Escolar, quedando cerca de 300 funcionarios de Servicios Generales que no conocen su nuevo puesto de trabajo, ni qué labor van a desarrollar, entre otros acuerdos que no habrían sido respetados según dio a conocer la presidenta del gremio de la salud, Olga Jiménez
“Aquí o se ha respetado el acuerdo que tomamos, donde el equipo de puesta en marcha ha retirado gente de sus lugares de trabajo para entregárselos a otras jefaturas y los han reubicado en salas que no están adecuadas para ejercer su labor como Censo y Estadísticas. Hay 300 trabajadores que aún no conocen sus puestos de trabajo y tampoco saben qué labor van a realizar, es una incertidumbre que hay de parte de los funcionarios y la respuesta que nos dan las autoridades es que están sobrepasados con el cambio. Cuando depusimos la movilización, en ese acuerdo se había firmado que iban a llegar 271 cargos de aquí a junio para regularizar las compra de servicios y honorarios, pero este martes nos enteramos que son sólo 257 cargos donde la gran mayoría viene a cubrir el puesto de profesionales y no de técnicos, auxiliares y administrativos que éramos los que estábamos en paro. Eso también se desconoce”, apuntó.
Consultada si han tenido conversaciones con las autoridades respecto a los temas, Jiménez explicó que “No ha habido conversación de ninguno de estos temas, la doctora(directora del hospital) no está dando la cara, ella manda los recados mediante Relaciones Laborales y no tenemos ninguna solución concreta a todo lo que estamos informando. Por eso, vamos a reaccionar, no vamos a hacer paro; pero las medidas que tomaremos serán programadas. Entendemos que la comunidad quiere el cambio de hospital, vamos a echar para adelante eso, nosotros no nos oponemos al cambio, pero queremos entregarle seguridad a los pacientes en su atención y no exponerlos a situaciones que se pueden prevenir”, finalizó la presidenta de la Fenats Base.
La dirección del Hospital aseguró haber desarrollado una relación de
trabajo colaborativo y permanente con todas las directivas gremiales

Consultado respecto a la situación, por medio de un comunicado de prensa, la dirección del Hospital Regional Rancagua sin desmentir ni asegurar la situación denunciada por dirigentes de la Fenats base HRR sostuvo que en el marco del proceso de traslado y puesta en marcha del nuevo edificio, informó que la administración “ha desarrollado una relación de trabajo colaborativo y permanente con todas las directivas gremiales del hospital, que representan a los distintos estamentos de funcionarios que laboran en el centro asistencial”
En ese contexto, agrega “se han alcanzado acuerdos y definiciones en diferentes áreas de interés para la vida funcionaria –los cuales se incluyen en el acuerdo firmado por Fenats, intendencia, Dirección SSO y Dirección HRR el pasado 23.03.16-. Así, se destaca decisión de disponer buses de acercamiento, servicio de alimentación, uniformes, oferta educativa para hijos/as en los distintos niveles de cuidado y formación, capacitación, concursos internos y un conjunto de medidas destinadas a cautelar el bienestar del funcionario/a en el ejercicio de sus tareas”.
En tanto, agrega que en el proceso de traslado hacia el nuevo HRR “ha incorporado el cumplimiento de una agenda de exigencias técnicas, clínicas, normativas y operacionales que se establecieron como elementos determinantes para la atención de salud. De este modo, se logra conseguir la Acreditación en seguridad y calidad para el paciente, lo que implica fortalecer el acceso, oportunidad y resolutividad en las prestaciones, y permite el finaciamiento para patologías GES. Y en otro ámbito, la institución consiguió la Autorización Sanitaria, requisito jurídico, normativa y reglamentariamente indispensable para iniciar las funciones de este edificio como un Hospital, y desarrollar a cabalidad los procesos de gestión clínica”.
El documento finaliza diciendo que el proceso de traslado “Es un hito histórico para la Salud Pública Regional, el cual no se repetirá en los próximos 50 años. Es un desafío complejo, es por eso que como sector Salud solicitamos todo el apoyo y comprensión posible a la comunidad regional, especialmente a nuestros usuarios, durante el periodo de adecuamiento de los diferentes procesos de funcionamiento del nuevo hospital, los cuales sin duda, se irán normalizando de forma progresiva”.

La verdad no se que es en lo que piensa esta gente tratando de dejar al hospital mal parado frente a estas situaciones. Los grupos de electrógenos funcionan perfectamente, no se porque no informan que el día miércoles hubo un corte de energía y en el edificio no se noto la diferencia, ya que el grupo partió de forma eficiente. Matriz rota? me gustaría que señalaran donde esta eso, porque la verdad estoy un poco desinformado. Ahora por que no mencionan que los “sucesos” que han ocurrido es porque, como se dice vulgarmente un “mano negra” ha estado forzando estos sucesos, introduciendo paños en los inodoros y lavamanos para luego dejar el agua corriendo para provocar una inundación. Verdaderamente es triste ver y leer una noticia de tal magnitud dejando mal el funcionamiento el edificio por tener MIEDO AL CAMBIO.

Con respecto a los cargos de ingeniería y mantención no explicaron que la gente ya está a contrata, pero que pidieron el concurso para rebajar la escala y paga de estos, y que en vez de nivelar hacia arriba, pensando en un mejor para sus funcionarios, quieren nivelar para abajo, donde la labor que deben ejercer estos profesionales en ninguna parte es remunerada a como ellos quieren. No se si un técnico de nivel superior de la parte INDUSTRIAL trabajaría por $260.000 líquidos, cuando las proyecciones y expectativas de estos, superan los $500.000 y puedo estar quedando corto.

Por lo demás, si piensan tanto en los pacientes, como no darse cuenta en las condiciones actuales de estos, pero claro los INTERES PERSONALES VALEN MAS.

quiero hacer entender a la señora olga jimenez que las declaraciones que esta realizando a este medio de comunicación son infundadas y carecen de credibilidad, yo trabajo en el nuevo hospital rancagua los cortes eléctricos han sido generales no del hospital y no han funcionados sus generadores por que no se justifica el consumo de petroleo de sus equipos electrogenos para la cantidad de gente que existe en la tarde noche, ademas que no existen pacientes en el edificio lo cual daría otra situación, sobre la fibra cabe informarle a la señora olga jimenez que la fibra no pasa por donde van los cables eléctricos, van por otra bandeja de alimentación, sobre la sala de la leche que ella informa no hubo rotura de cañerías ni nada por el estilo son trabajos que se están realizando y existía agua en la linea de agua para consumo.
lo que me deja que decir, ya que lo he visto que los intereses de la fenats son netamente intereses personales y no buscan el bien comun de todos sus compañeros dejando el significado real de SINDICATO de lado.

