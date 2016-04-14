Denuncian mal funcionamiento de generadores en nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua

 Los funcionarios aseguran que han existido dos cortes generalizados de energía eléctrica, donde los generadores no habrían respondido y la rotura de una cañería de aguas servidas cercano al Servicio de Leches del nuevo recinto asistencial, a lo que se suma la rotura anterior de una matriz de agua en el jardín infantil.

Gisella Abarca

Fotos Héctor Vargas

Intranquilos se encuentran los funcionarios del Hospital Regional Rancagua, y es que han ocurrido inesperados eventos en el nuevo recinto asistencial. Dos de ellos, y los más graves son que hubo dos cortes generalizados de energía eléctrica en el sector, donde los generadores del recinto no habrían respondido. Las situaciones anteriormente descritas no fueron desmentidas desde la dirección del Hospital (ver nota relacionada)

A esto se le suma la rotura de una cañería de aguas servidas cercano al Servicio Dietético de Leches (SEDILE) del nuevo recinto asistencial, además de la rotura anterior de una matriz de agua en el jardín infantil. Esto en medio del proceso de traslado hacia el nuevo recinto asistencial que este lunes 18 comienza con el traslado de los pacientes.

Así lo reveló la Presidenta de la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, Olga Jiménez “lo que sucedió el fin de semana, no es un caso puntual y aislado, porque han venido sucediendo irregulares situaciones desde antes, como una rotura de matriz de agua de jardín infantil donde la inundación fue grande”.

La dirigente agregó que “Este lunes, en el SEDILE (Servicio Dietético de Leche) del nuevo hospital, hubo una ruptura de una cañería con aguas servidas, lo que es muy grave; además han habido cortes de luz ya desde hace un mes atrás, lo que generó una quemazón de una fibra de internet, y el corte del sábado fue generalizado donde los generadores no funcionaron y las consecuencias que los generadores no hayan respondido es gravísimo, imagínese un paciente en la UCI y que los monitores dejen de funcionar. De esa gravedad estamos hablando”, expuso Jiménez.

Lo dije anteriormente – agregó- “La Presidenta de la República el 21 de mayo tiene que anunciar que el Hospital Regional Rancagua está funcionando, ¿Cómo? no se sabe; ¿A qué costo? tampoco se sabe, aun peligrando la vida de los pacientes”, aseguró.

UN ACUERDO EN DESACUERDO

Luego del paro indefinido que realizó la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, se llegó a un acuerdo luego que las partes consensuaran en los puntos solicitados, entre ellos contratación de funcionarios, compra de servicios y honorarios a la planta de contrata, así como los cargos para Ingeniería y Mantención, inducción de los trabajadores, conocer sus puestos de trabajo, concesionario para el casino, entre otros puntos.

No obstante, del acuerdo firmado el día miércoles 23 de marzo – según explicó la Presidenta de la Fenats sólo se ha cumplido con buses de acercamiento, llamado a concurso de los cargos de Ingeniería y Mantención, reconocimiento de sala transitoria para el Club Escolar, quedando cerca de 300 funcionarios de Servicios Generales que no conocen su nuevo puesto de trabajo, ni qué labor van a desarrollar, entre otros acuerdos que no habrían sido respetados según dio a conocer la presidenta del gremio de la salud, Olga Jiménez

“Aquí o se ha respetado el acuerdo que tomamos, donde el equipo de puesta en marcha ha retirado gente de sus lugares de trabajo para entregárselos a otras jefaturas y los han reubicado en salas que no están adecuadas para ejercer su labor como Censo y Estadísticas. Hay 300 trabajadores que aún no conocen sus puestos de trabajo y tampoco saben qué labor van a realizar, es una incertidumbre que hay de parte de los funcionarios y la respuesta que nos dan las autoridades es que están sobrepasados con el cambio. Cuando depusimos la movilización, en ese acuerdo se había firmado que iban a llegar 271 cargos de aquí a junio para regularizar las compra de servicios y honorarios, pero este martes nos enteramos que son sólo 257 cargos donde la gran mayoría viene a cubrir el puesto de profesionales y no de técnicos, auxiliares y administrativos que éramos los que estábamos en paro. Eso también se desconoce”, apuntó.

Consultada si han tenido conversaciones con las autoridades respecto a los temas, Jiménez explicó que “No ha habido conversación de ninguno de estos temas, la doctora(directora del hospital) no está dando la cara, ella manda los recados mediante Relaciones Laborales y no tenemos ninguna solución concreta a todo lo que estamos informando. Por eso, vamos a reaccionar, no vamos a hacer paro; pero las medidas que tomaremos serán programadas. Entendemos que la comunidad quiere el cambio de hospital, vamos a echar para adelante eso, nosotros no nos oponemos al cambio, pero queremos entregarle seguridad a los pacientes en su atención y no exponerlos a situaciones que se pueden prevenir”, finalizó la presidenta de la Fenats Base.

La dirección del Hospital aseguró haber desarrollado una relación de

trabajo colaborativo y permanente con todas las directivas gremiales

Consultado respecto a la situación, por medio de un comunicado de prensa, la dirección del Hospital Regional Rancagua sin desmentir ni asegurar la situación denunciada por dirigentes de la Fenats base HRR sostuvo que en el marco del proceso de traslado y puesta en marcha del nuevo edificio, informó que la administración “ha desarrollado una relación de trabajo colaborativo y permanente con todas las directivas gremiales del hospital, que representan a los distintos estamentos de funcionarios que laboran en el centro asistencial”

En ese contexto, agrega “se han alcanzado acuerdos y definiciones en diferentes áreas de interés para la vida funcionaria –los cuales se incluyen en el acuerdo firmado por Fenats, intendencia, Dirección SSO y Dirección HRR el pasado 23.03.16-. Así, se destaca decisión de disponer buses de acercamiento, servicio de alimentación, uniformes, oferta educativa para hijos/as en los distintos niveles de cuidado y formación, capacitación, concursos internos y un conjunto de medidas destinadas a cautelar el bienestar del funcionario/a en el ejercicio de sus tareas”.

En tanto, agrega que en el proceso de traslado hacia el nuevo HRR “ha incorporado el cumplimiento de una agenda de exigencias técnicas, clínicas, normativas y operacionales que se establecieron como elementos determinantes para la atención de salud. De este modo, se logra conseguir la Acreditación en seguridad y calidad para el paciente, lo que implica fortalecer el acceso, oportunidad y resolutividad en las prestaciones, y permite el finaciamiento para patologías GES. Y en otro ámbito, la institución consiguió la Autorización Sanitaria, requisito jurídico, normativa y reglamentariamente indispensable para iniciar las funciones de este edificio como un Hospital, y desarrollar a cabalidad los procesos de gestión clínica”.

El documento finaliza diciendo que el proceso de traslado “Es un hito histórico para la Salud Pública Regional, el cual no se repetirá en los próximos 50 años. Es un desafío complejo, es por eso que como sector Salud solicitamos todo el apoyo y comprensión posible a la comunidad regional, especialmente a nuestros usuarios, durante el periodo de adecuamiento de los diferentes procesos de funcionamiento del nuevo hospital, los cuales sin duda, se irán normalizando de forma progresiva”.