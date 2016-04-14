EDITORIAL: La designación de intendente y las visitas presidenciales

Hace una semana escribíamos sobre lo complicado que ha sido nombrar un intendente titular en nuestra región, también les decíamos de innumerables rumores que inundaban los pasillos políticos de nuestra zona con múltiples explicaciones de porque el nombre aún no sale de la cocina de La Moneda. Esta semana nada ha cambiado, solo que a fuerza de ser desmentidos por la realidad los rumores han disminuido notablemente.

Lo cierto es que ya ha pasado más tiempo del razonable para que la presidenta designe a su representante en la zona, si bien la continuidad del cargo está asegurada con la suplencia de Teresa Núñez, hay varias situaciones que se ven interrumpidas ante la incómoda posición que presenta nuestra actual intendente (S). Es que al no saber si continuará o no en el cargo situaciones tan básicas como el conformar su equipo de trabajo que le permita proyectar su gestión hasta el fin del actual gobierno no se han podido realizar. Hasta el momento sigue trabajando con los equipos y asesores heredados de la corta administración de Juan Ramón Godoy.

Mucho se ha especulado sobre sobre gestos de la presidenta en apoyo a Núñez, por las dos visitas presidenciales a nuestra zona durante su suplencia, pero no existe mayor gesto de apoyo presidencial que la designación a firme. No sabemos si finalmente ella será ratificada en el cargo o será otra persona la nombrada, fuentes de palacio aseguran que en las últimas semanas no han existido reuniones sobre el tema y que todos los antecedentes estarían en el círculo de asesores de la mandataria.

Con todo por tercera vez en este extraño periodo vendría la presidenta a nuestra zona, recordemos que en sus dos visitas anteriores la mandataria nada dijo sobre la pendiente designación. Al parecer este sábado estaría la mandataria en Santa Cruz en la inauguración del Museo del Vino, nada se ha dicho oficialmente sobre esta visita, pero el martes ya estuvo la avanzada presidencial en Colchagua.

Luis Fernando González V

Sub Director