EDITORIAL: La designación de intendente y las visitas presidenciales

Hace una semana escribíamos sobre lo complicado que ha sido nombrar un intendente titular en nuestra región, también les decíamos de innumerables rumores que inundaban los pasillos políticos de nuestra zona con múltiples explicaciones de porque el nombre aún no sale de la cocina de La Moneda. Esta semana nada ha cambiado, solo que a fuerza de ser desmentidos por la realidad los rumores han disminuido notablemente.
Lo cierto es que ya ha pasado más tiempo del razonable para que la presidenta designe a su representante en la zona, si bien la continuidad del cargo está asegurada con la suplencia de Teresa Núñez, hay varias situaciones que se ven interrumpidas ante la incómoda posición que presenta nuestra actual intendente (S). Es que al no saber si continuará o no en el cargo situaciones tan básicas como el conformar su equipo de trabajo que le permita proyectar su gestión hasta el fin del actual gobierno no se han podido realizar. Hasta el momento sigue trabajando con los equipos y asesores heredados de la corta administración de Juan Ramón Godoy.
Mucho se ha especulado sobre sobre gestos de la presidenta en apoyo a Núñez, por las dos visitas presidenciales a nuestra zona durante su suplencia, pero no existe mayor gesto de apoyo presidencial que la designación a firme. No sabemos si finalmente ella será ratificada en el cargo o será otra persona la nombrada, fuentes de palacio aseguran que en las últimas semanas no han existido reuniones sobre el tema y que todos los antecedentes estarían en el círculo de asesores de la mandataria.
Con todo por tercera vez en este extraño periodo vendría la presidenta a nuestra zona, recordemos que en sus dos visitas anteriores la mandataria nada dijo sobre la pendiente designación. Al parecer este sábado estaría la mandataria en Santa Cruz en la inauguración del Museo del Vino, nada se ha dicho oficialmente sobre esta visita, pero el martes ya estuvo la avanzada presidencial en Colchagua.
Luis Fernando González V
Sub Director
75 comments
You have brought up a very good details, regards for the post.
It’s really a great and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your site accidentally, and I’m surprised why this twist of fate didn’t happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
I truly appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
This design is wicked! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great style and design.
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
Aw, this was a very nice post. In thought I wish to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and precise effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate alot and under no circumstances seem to get one thing done.
As I website possessor I conceive the subject matter here is rattling great, appreciate it for your efforts.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Superb work!
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Cheers
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site :).
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my website :).
Generally I don’t read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.
There is noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made certain nice factors in features also.
Woh I love your content, bookmarked! .
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any methods to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Exceptional work!
Magnificent site. A lot of useful info here. I’m sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks on your effort!
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
Its fantastic as your other posts : D, appreciate it for posting.
I rattling glad to find this website on bing, just what I was searching for : D likewise saved to fav.
I’d forever want to be update on new articles on this internet site, saved to bookmarks! .
You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be really one thing that I think I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely vast for me. I am looking forward for your subsequent publish, I?¦ll attempt to get the cling of it!
Im now not positive where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend a while studying more or understanding more. Thank you for great information I used to be on the lookout for this information for my mission.
Howdy! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such wonderful info being shared freely out there.
I really appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
you might have an important weblog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
I in addition to my buddies were actually reading through the good secrets found on your web blog and so the sudden came up with a terrible feeling I never expressed respect to the web site owner for those techniques. All of the people became absolutely happy to see them and already have certainly been making the most of these things. Many thanks for genuinely well helpful and then for deciding on variety of important subjects most people are really wanting to learn about. My honest apologies for not expressing gratitude to sooner.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for!
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was looking for!
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Good job.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
This is very interesting, You are an excessively skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Additionally, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Hey there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thanks, I appreciate it!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this fantastic blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Sweet site, super pattern, very clean and use pleasant.
There may be noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made sure good factors in options also.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Thank you!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
I haven?¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. kudos
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later. All the best
I gotta favorite this website it seems extremely helpful extremely helpful
You have brought up a very good points, appreciate it for the post.
Perfectly pent written content, Really enjoyed reading.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site :).
You are my inspiration , I own few blogs and often run out from to brand.
This is the correct blog for anybody who needs to search out out about this topic. You notice a lot its nearly arduous to argue with you (not that I truly would want…HaHa). You undoubtedly put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, simply great!
I am impressed with this site, very I am a fan.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid different users like its helped me. Good job.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I?¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
I really appreciate your piece of work, Great post.
I was looking at some of your articles on this internet site and I believe this website is really informative! Retain putting up.
I am lucky that I found this blog, exactly the right information that I was searching for! .
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back very soon. I want to encourage you continue your great posts, have a nice afternoon!
I have been checking out a few of your posts and it’s clever stuff. I will definitely bookmark your website.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues? A few of my blog visitors have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?
I am not really wonderful with English but I find this very leisurely to interpret.
Wohh exactly what I was searching for, thanks for putting up.
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.