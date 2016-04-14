Familia y amigos de Alexis Valenzuela piden que se esclarezca muerte del joven

Fue encontrado sin vida el 10 de enero al interior de un domicilio de la comuna de San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, específicamente en el paradero 18 de Requegua con claros indicios de haber sido asesinado.

Fernando Ávila F.

Alexis Valenzuela Mella desapareció el 21 de noviembre del año pasado, tras ir a un “carrete” con su amigo J. C. Alexis de 29 años de edad, el 10 de enero fue encontrado sin vida al interior de un domicilio de la comuna de San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, específicamente en el paradero 18 de Requegua con claros indicios de haber sido asesinado. El dueño de casa y autor confeso de haber provocado la muerte del joven padre, se encuentra detenido.

Personal de la Sexta Comisaría de Carabineros San Vicente se dirigió al sector de Requegua para detener a J. C, imputado que de acuerdo a lo investigado era el causante de la desaparición de Valenzuela. Una vez en el lugar, el acusado confesó el hecho y entregó el cuerpo de su víctima, la que había enterrado en un contenedor de metal para almacenar los desechos de la fosa séptica.

En conversación con la madre del joven, Mariana Mella, dio a conocer que como familia han realizado una serie de velatones en el centro de San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, ya que sienten que la justicia para ellos aún no llega.

Piden que se investigue aún más la muerte de su hijo, debido a que cree que el proceso ha sido lento, pese a que la investigación sigue su curso. La familia espera que se realicen indagaciones como la reconstitución de escena con el fin de que las investigaciones den indicios más claros. Creen que existen más personas involucradas, por lo que la madre del joven aseguró que seguirán realizando actividades públicas con el fin de conocer la verdad de la muerte de su hijo.

El fiscal del caso, Aquiles Cubillos, explicó que la investigación se encuentra abierta, agregando que está contemplado realizar una reconstitución de escena solicitada tanto por la defensa como por el abogado de la víctima.

Agregó que la investigación no se encuentra estancada, ya que se han estado realizando todas las diligencias que se habían decretado en su oportunidad, así como se harán todas aquellas que han solicitado los intervinientes.

Recordó que la causa tiene a una persona confesa del crimen, la que está privada de libertad, imputada como autor ejecutor del delito de homicidio, añadiendo que hasta el momento la investigación no entrega a otras personas participantes.



LOS HECHOS

Según el imputado, el sábado 21 de noviembre se juntó en la casa de su madre (Requegua) con Valenzuela para compartir bebidas alcohólicas y drogas. En medio del carrete, ambos se enojaron, por lo que tomó un objeto contundente y golpeó mortalmente a la víctima de 29 años de edad. Una vez cometido el crimen, tomó el cuerpo lo introdujo en el recipiente metálico y lo enterró. De acuerdo a su confesión, esos serían los hechos, ya que no recuerda mucho debido a su nivel de borrachera.

El cuerpo fue encontrado en horas del mismo día 10 de enero, gracias a los datos entregados por J.C, y reconocido gracias a un tatuaje.